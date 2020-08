Close

***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Platinum Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, JBL Audio, Towing***This Clean Autocheck History, One Owner 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid has the Platinum Package that features: Safety Connect, Pre-Collision System with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Automatic High Beam Headlights, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs. Additional features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, navigation system, 19-inch Chrometec alloy wheels, JBL AM/FM/HD/CD audio system with USB/auxiliary inputs, satellite radio capability, rear backup camera, rear park assist, dual zone front and rear automatic climate control, rear sunshades, Smart keyless entry system, power liftgate, power locks and windows, automatic projector headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustments and driver memory, heated power mirrors, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, wiper de-icer, flip-up tailgate window, roof rails with crossbars, tow hitch, alarm with engine immobilizer, and more! This car has never been smoked in! If you are looking for an economical, reliable, and feature packed 7-passenger crossover SUV, look no further than this Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDCRFH2ES004565

Stock: LT1069A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020