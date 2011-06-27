Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale

  • $27,991Fair Deal

    2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    57,950 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts

    ***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Platinum Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, JBL Audio, Towing***This Clean Autocheck History, One Owner 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid has the Platinum Package that features: Safety Connect, Pre-Collision System with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Automatic High Beam Headlights, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs. Additional features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, navigation system, 19-inch Chrometec alloy wheels, JBL AM/FM/HD/CD audio system with USB/auxiliary inputs, satellite radio capability, rear backup camera, rear park assist, dual zone front and rear automatic climate control, rear sunshades, Smart keyless entry system, power liftgate, power locks and windows, automatic projector headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustments and driver memory, heated power mirrors, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, wiper de-icer, flip-up tailgate window, roof rails with crossbars, tow hitch, alarm with engine immobilizer, and more! This car has never been smoked in! If you are looking for an economical, reliable, and feature packed 7-passenger crossover SUV, look no further than this Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH2ES004565
    Stock: LT1069A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $23,995Good Deal | $813 below market

    2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    85,535 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    T J Toyota - Potsdam / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005511
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $24,997

    2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    99,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana

    HYBRID, HYBRID, HYBRID HIGHLANDER PLATINUM! ORIGINAL MSRP $53,000+ MOST EXPENSIVE WE'VE SEEN! This is the rarest of the rare--a bonafide 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid PLATINUM AWD with a CLEAN CARFAX, 2-Owner History, and under 100K miles. That last bit of info means that you're covered by 2 WARRANTIES: Toyota Hybrid Factory Warranty through 100,000 miles AND Royal CPO WARRANTY! This PLATINUM offers the most technology, most luxury, and most MPG of any Highlander, and in addition to that, it has several optional packages that pushed the original MSRP, back in 2014, NORTH OF $53,000! The PLATINUM PACKAGE ( Includes Driver Technology Package , Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs), adds to TOW PACKAGE w/ Hitch ($699), RUNNING BOARDS ($599), Glass Breakage Sensor ($299), Rear Bumper Protector, Body Side Molding. ALL THIS IS COMBINED with Toyota's HYBRID TECHNOLOGY that combines a traditional gas engine with HYBRID ELECTRIC MOTOR. So you get quicker acceleration, better MPG, and wonderful ride. Oh, and that TOW PACKAGE gives you 3,500 LBS TOWING, so not too shabby for this MPG (28 MPG!!!). **** This Highlander Hybrid is being sold as a ROYAL CPO VEHICLE, meaning it has been inspected by our factory-trained technicians, PASSED, and now comes with a WARRANTY included in this price. The warranty is valid at any new car dealership (Toyota or otherwise), as well as any ASE Certified Repair Center. That means you can buy with confidence! And combine that with Toyota's FACTORY HYBRID WARRANTY through 100,000 miles. Double Covered.*** Barrels of fun! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 28 MPG Hwy* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value! How sweet is this muscular SUV* This sweet SUV, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Optional equipment includes: Automatic High Beams, Heated 2nd Row Captain Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Depa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005542
    Stock: 881970
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $24,590

    2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    97,511 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005377
    Stock: 2000640755
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $24,877

    2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    64,565 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ganley FIAT of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH0ES004774
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $21,750Great Deal | $4,017 below market

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    94,193 miles
    Delivery available*

    Napleton's Urbana Mitsubishi - Urbana / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH1FS009371
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,900Great Deal | $1,711 below market

    2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    81,589 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland

    Valentine Motor Company has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2013 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at under $29,000, and estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts under $40,000 and is capable of 28 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include Roomy and versatile interior, hybrid availability, responsive acceleration, V6 towing capability, seating for seven adults, and confident ride Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2015656
    Stock: VAL015656
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • Price Drop
    $19,297Great Deal | $1,407 below market

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    141,183 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galaxy Toyota - Eatontown / New Jersey

    Black 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH6FS008202
    Stock: FS008202
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $17,891Good Deal | $561 below market

    2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    108,003 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas

    This 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is a single owner vehicle that has been locally owned and traded. It comes equipped with these options: third row seating, premium alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power adjusting front seats, leather interior, backseat climate control, sunroof, AM/FM radio, CD player, AUX input, USB port, multiple power sources, heated front seats, cruise control, bluetooth, and keyless entry with push button start. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2017312
    Stock: N26053A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • Price Drop
    $22,500Fair Deal

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    110,992 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Grand Blanc Mitsubishi - Grand Blanc / Michigan

    Silver Sky Metallic 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle includes a 3 month, 3000 mile powertrain warranty. Recent Arrival! 27/28 City/Highway MPGGrand Blanc Mitsubishi is located in Grand Blanc MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. As a Carfax certified dealer we provide a free Carfax with every purchase. Additionally we will be happy to provide all of our customers with a complimentary Carfax on their vehicle as well.We have a selection of lenders and credit unions to choose from with the most competitive rates & terms available. Grand Blanc Mitsubishi has guaranteed financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED!Reviews: * Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFHXFS012768
    Stock: GC2238A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $25,780Good Deal | $1,230 below market

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    73,285 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina

    Recent Arrival! Attitude Black 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Clean CARFAX.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00. Come see this vehicle and many more at Westgate CJDR in Raleigh!!.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH4FS010689
    Stock: J35722A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • Price Drop
    $26,000Fair Deal | $952 below market

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    71,670 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koons Mazda of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, HEATED SEATS, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Attitude Black Metallic AWD eCVTRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH0FS012360
    Stock: 00PE8049
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $31,995

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    33,173 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire

    *FENTON SIGNATURE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *HYBRID VEHICLE* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *V-6 CYL ENGINE* *PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *HEATED SEATS* *BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY* *AUX/USB INPUT* *BACK UP CAMERA* *STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH1FS008026
    Stock: H20233A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • Price Drop
    $24,840

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    83,424 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana

    CARFAX One-Owner. ***WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU, AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.***, **BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT. WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVE WAY FREE OF CHARGE.***, ** BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE **, ** NAVIGATION/GPS **, ** POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** THIRD ROW SEATING **, ** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL **, ** PUSH BUTTON START **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** 6-CYLINDER ENGINE **, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 27/28 City/Highway MPG Ask about available certifications.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH4FS008473
    Stock: 3129014A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $26,960Fair Deal

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    78,304 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois

    Recent Arrival! Silver 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited *AWD, *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER SEATS, *BACK UP CAMERA, *HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, *2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH, *POWER LIFTGATE, *BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, *COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, *LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, *ALLOY WHEELS, *REAR AIR CONDITIONING, *POWER WINDOWS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! Odometer is 3861 miles below market average! 27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH9FS011434
    Stock: J3945A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • New Listing
    $26,500Good Deal | $1,279 below market

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    62,077 miles
    Delivery available*

    Koons Mazda of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland

    JUST ARRIVED. 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ONE OWNER, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, SIRIUS XM RADIO, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Attitude Black Metallic AWD eCVTRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFHXFS012432
    Stock: 00PR8135
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $20,987Fair Deal | $246 below market

    2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    70,800 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Subaru Oregon City - Oregon City / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEDC3EH9D2012825
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,995

    2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    68,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria - Peoria / Arizona

    We're Open and We Deliver !!! Predawn Gray Mica 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i.Recent Arrival! 27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5TDDCRFH5FS011205
    Stock: 21790A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

