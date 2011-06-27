Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $27,991Fair Deal
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum57,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Platinum Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, JBL Audio, Towing***This Clean Autocheck History, One Owner 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid has the Platinum Package that features: Safety Connect, Pre-Collision System with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Automatic High Beam Headlights, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs. Additional features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, navigation system, 19-inch Chrometec alloy wheels, JBL AM/FM/HD/CD audio system with USB/auxiliary inputs, satellite radio capability, rear backup camera, rear park assist, dual zone front and rear automatic climate control, rear sunshades, Smart keyless entry system, power liftgate, power locks and windows, automatic projector headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustments and driver memory, heated power mirrors, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, wiper de-icer, flip-up tailgate window, roof rails with crossbars, tow hitch, alarm with engine immobilizer, and more! This car has never been smoked in! If you are looking for an economical, reliable, and feature packed 7-passenger crossover SUV, look no further than this Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH2ES004565
Stock: LT1069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $23,995Good Deal | $813 below market
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum85,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
T J Toyota - Potsdam / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,997
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum99,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
HYBRID, HYBRID, HYBRID HIGHLANDER PLATINUM! ORIGINAL MSRP $53,000+ MOST EXPENSIVE WE'VE SEEN! This is the rarest of the rare--a bonafide 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid PLATINUM AWD with a CLEAN CARFAX, 2-Owner History, and under 100K miles. That last bit of info means that you're covered by 2 WARRANTIES: Toyota Hybrid Factory Warranty through 100,000 miles AND Royal CPO WARRANTY! This PLATINUM offers the most technology, most luxury, and most MPG of any Highlander, and in addition to that, it has several optional packages that pushed the original MSRP, back in 2014, NORTH OF $53,000! The PLATINUM PACKAGE ( Includes Driver Technology Package , Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs), adds to TOW PACKAGE w/ Hitch ($699), RUNNING BOARDS ($599), Glass Breakage Sensor ($299), Rear Bumper Protector, Body Side Molding. ALL THIS IS COMBINED with Toyota's HYBRID TECHNOLOGY that combines a traditional gas engine with HYBRID ELECTRIC MOTOR. So you get quicker acceleration, better MPG, and wonderful ride. Oh, and that TOW PACKAGE gives you 3,500 LBS TOWING, so not too shabby for this MPG (28 MPG!!!). **** This Highlander Hybrid is being sold as a ROYAL CPO VEHICLE, meaning it has been inspected by our factory-trained technicians, PASSED, and now comes with a WARRANTY included in this price. The warranty is valid at any new car dealership (Toyota or otherwise), as well as any ASE Certified Repair Center. That means you can buy with confidence! And combine that with Toyota's FACTORY HYBRID WARRANTY through 100,000 miles. Double Covered.*** Barrels of fun! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 28 MPG Hwy* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value! How sweet is this muscular SUV* This sweet SUV, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Optional equipment includes: Automatic High Beams, Heated 2nd Row Captain Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Depa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005542
Stock: 881970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$24,590
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited97,511 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005377
Stock: 2000640755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $24,877
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited64,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ganley FIAT of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH0ES004774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$21,750Great Deal | $4,017 below market
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited94,193 milesDelivery available*
Napleton's Urbana Mitsubishi - Urbana / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH1FS009371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,900Great Deal | $1,711 below market
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited81,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Valentine Motor Company has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2013 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at under $29,000, and estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts under $40,000 and is capable of 28 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include Roomy and versatile interior, hybrid availability, responsive acceleration, V6 towing capability, seating for seven adults, and confident ride Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2015656
Stock: VAL015656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Price Drop$19,297Great Deal | $1,407 below market
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited141,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galaxy Toyota - Eatontown / New Jersey
Black 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6FS008202
Stock: FS008202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $17,891Good Deal | $561 below market
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited108,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas
This 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is a single owner vehicle that has been locally owned and traded. It comes equipped with these options: third row seating, premium alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power adjusting front seats, leather interior, backseat climate control, sunroof, AM/FM radio, CD player, AUX input, USB port, multiple power sources, heated front seats, cruise control, bluetooth, and keyless entry with push button start. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2017312
Stock: N26053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Price Drop$22,500Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum110,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grand Blanc Mitsubishi - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Silver Sky Metallic 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle includes a 3 month, 3000 mile powertrain warranty. Recent Arrival! 27/28 City/Highway MPGGrand Blanc Mitsubishi is located in Grand Blanc MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. As a Carfax certified dealer we provide a free Carfax with every purchase. Additionally we will be happy to provide all of our customers with a complimentary Carfax on their vehicle as well.We have a selection of lenders and credit unions to choose from with the most competitive rates & terms available. Grand Blanc Mitsubishi has guaranteed financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED!Reviews: * Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFHXFS012768
Stock: GC2238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,780Good Deal | $1,230 below market
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum73,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Attitude Black 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Clean CARFAX.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00. Come see this vehicle and many more at Westgate CJDR in Raleigh!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH4FS010689
Stock: J35722A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$26,000Fair Deal | $952 below market
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited71,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Mazda of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, HEATED SEATS, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Attitude Black Metallic AWD eCVTRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH0FS012360
Stock: 00PE8049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $31,995
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum33,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire
*FENTON SIGNATURE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *HYBRID VEHICLE* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *V-6 CYL ENGINE* *PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *HEATED SEATS* *BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY* *AUX/USB INPUT* *BACK UP CAMERA* *STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH1FS008026
Stock: H20233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$24,840
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited83,424 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. ***WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU, AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.***, **BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT. WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVE WAY FREE OF CHARGE.***, ** BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE **, ** NAVIGATION/GPS **, ** POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** THIRD ROW SEATING **, ** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL **, ** PUSH BUTTON START **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** 6-CYLINDER ENGINE **, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 27/28 City/Highway MPG Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH4FS008473
Stock: 3129014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $26,960Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited78,304 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Silver 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited *AWD, *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER SEATS, *BACK UP CAMERA, *HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, *2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH, *POWER LIFTGATE, *BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, *COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, *LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, *ALLOY WHEELS, *REAR AIR CONDITIONING, *POWER WINDOWS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! Odometer is 3861 miles below market average! 27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH9FS011434
Stock: J3945A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$26,500Good Deal | $1,279 below market
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited62,077 milesDelivery available*
Koons Mazda of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ONE OWNER, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, THIRD ROW SEATING, SIRIUS XM RADIO, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Attitude Black Metallic AWD eCVTRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFHXFS012432
Stock: 00PR8135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $20,987Fair Deal | $246 below market
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited70,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Subaru Oregon City - Oregon City / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH9D2012825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,995
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited68,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
We're Open and We Deliver !!! Predawn Gray Mica 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC 24V VVT-i.Recent Arrival! 27/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive fuel economy; hushed and upscale interior; luxury-grade ride; seven-passenger seating; reassuring handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH5FS011205
Stock: 21790A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
