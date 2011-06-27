Close

Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland

Valentine Motor Company has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2013 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at under $29,000, and estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts under $40,000 and is capable of 28 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include Roomy and versatile interior, hybrid availability, responsive acceleration, V6 towing capability, seating for seven adults, and confident ride Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2015656

Stock: VAL015656

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020