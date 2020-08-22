Used 2016 Jeep Renegade for Sale Near Me

2,912 listings
Renegade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,912 listings
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    50,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,997

    $3,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Justice Edition in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Justice Edition

    100,410 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,979

    $2,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    78,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,222

    $2,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Limited in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Limited

    23,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,450

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in White
    certified

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    28,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $2,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary
    certified

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    52,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,575

    $2,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in Gray
    certified

    2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    35,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,336

    $2,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    104,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,741

    $2,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    60,977 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,445

    $2,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    87,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Orange
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    51,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,998

    $1,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    95,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    $1,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    83,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,498

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    41,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,000

    $1,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in Black
    certified

    2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    49,740 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $3,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Silver
    certified

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    29,233 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    $2,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary

    67,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,959

    $3,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    50,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,673

    $2,554 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Renegade

Overall Consumer Rating
3.2101 Reviews
  • 5
    (28%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (23%)
Could have been better
Matt,08/12/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I enjoy my Renegade, but it just seems to be lacking a little bit in nearly every area besides the infotainment system. First off I got a great deal on mine, well below MSRP with an extended warranty, my payments are right where I want them, and its overall affordable. Comfortable ride overall, front seats are comfy, nice support, and feel nice and of good quality in general. Headroom is in abundance. Back seat isn't too bad if you are not as big as I am(5'10, 220lbs), HOWEVER, if you have a rear facing car seat, the fit is EXTREMELY tight. I have a Graco click connect that just clicks into a base that doesn't leave the car, since I am as big as I am I have the front seat pushed all the way back, this causes the car seat to just barely get in. Rear seats however do fold down nicely and easily for extra cargo space if needed. Trunk cargo is meh, I can fit groceries in it no problem if I am not picking up my usual 35lb bag of dog food that day. The mileage is horrendous. I purchased the 6 speed manual due to the complaints I read about the auto on numerous sites, est. 24/31 MPG with the 1.4 Turbo 6spd. yeah, 24/31 if you push it 1/4 of the way there. If I drive cautiously and slow I can get 21.8mpg according to the dash readout, however when I do the math myself it is more like 20.2 MPG, freeway MAYBE 28, MAYBE! I reset my MPG and mileage counter on the freeway going 65 in a 65MPH zone so it was fresh, no shifting, no accelerating or braking, I was getting 28MPG on the dot, not 31. I watched my current MPG and it was around 28, if I went 55 in a 65, I would get the quoted 31. So whoever did the testing for the sticker mileage is in my opinion a jackass. First to second gear feels extremely sloppy, to make sure it wasn't mine I went to another dealer and test drove 3 more, all same issue, 1st to 2nd sloppier than a soup sandwich, 2-3, 3-4, and so forth nice and smooth, on all of them that I drove. For a 1.4L turbo, it just seems way lacking in performance for the mileage I get, It isn't bad, but I am sure there are quite a few better options out there. So you might be asking why did I buy this damned thing? Well, its ride is smooth, it was in my price range, insurance was cheap, it does every job I need it to do, all the stuff I wanted and none of the stuff I didn't. Like navigation, heated seats, leather(in AZ, yuck!), 4x4, none of this I didn't want and it was hard finding one that had bluetooth, BU camera, USB, cloth, white with non black interior, and a manual without those things. What would I improve on this car? Extra 2-4" legroom in front AND back seats, extra few inches in trunk, a smoother 1-2 gear shift, honest mileage ratings. Best part about this vehicle? Interior is AMAZING! Infotainment system is extremely easy to use, easy to set up, easy to adjust things on the fly, steering wheel controls only make it 10 times easier. UPDATE 8/13/2018: The mileage has increased to about 26.4 where half is freeway half is city driving. The vehicle so far seems to be pretty durable and reliable. The shift from 1-2 is still sloppier than a $2 whore. Still believe that a couple extra inches of legroom is needed. UPDATE 2/13/2019: My average MPG is now about 27.3 for the 26000 miles on it. So not too shabby. However I have come across a crappy realization that the fix-a-flat/air compressor that comes with it is absolute junk and completely unreliable. If you do purchase this, get the factory tire kit with the jack, tire, and lug wrench(car doesn't come with any of those). The caps on the lug bolts are easily stripped and destroyed, almost no retailer carries lug bolts in stock, gotta go to a dealership or online. The car does have a heavy vibration when freshly started in the morning. This isn't new, but it feels like its getting worse. Auto shops find nothing wrong and dealership claims everything is normal and that is to be expected. I still do wish there were some extra inches of leg room. I have kept up with all maintenance on the car, and besides the lack of a tire kit which put me in a huge bind since the compressor failed midway of its first use, it seems pretty reliable.
Report abuse
