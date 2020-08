Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan

This 2011 Chrysler Town Country has all you've been looking for and more! Curious about how far this Town Country has been driven? The odometer reads 172183 miles. Never be bored with the numerous built-in features, such as: DVD entertainment system,leather seats and third row seat Your happiness is our No. 1 priority. Appointments are recommended due to the fast turnover on models such as this one. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2A4RR8DG4BR655672

Stock: P8359A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-14-2020