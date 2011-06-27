  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,900
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Torque212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Extra Value Package #2yes
Extra Value Package #1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,900
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Manual Rear HVACyes
Front Auto Air Conditioneryes
Tonneau Coveryes
Auto Rear HVACyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,900
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Special Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles