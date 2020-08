Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts

SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Navigation System, Third row seating OPTION PACKAGES EXTRA VALUE PKG #3 leather seating, pwr tilt/slide moonroof, heated front seats, EMV TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, 4x4, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Toyota Limited w/3rd Row with Bluestone Metallic exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5600 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Edmunds.com's review says 'You can expect high levels of versatility, comfort, fuel economy and safety. It's an excellent option for growing families with an aversion to oversized and thirsty SUVs.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEEW21A970042230

Stock: 19126A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020