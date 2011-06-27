2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy for a three-row crossover
- Just-right size for many families
- Added peace of mind from standard accident-avoidance tech
- Quiet and compliant ride
- Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
- Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The name pretty much says it all. The 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is simply a more fuel-efficient version of the standard, three-row Highlander. We like the Highlander, so it's certainly a compliment.
Like the standard Highlander, the Hybrid is a relatively spacious, quiet and comfortable crossover. It also comes with a lot of standard equipment, including the latest in advanced driver safety aids. The big difference is the Hybrid's powertrain. It combines a gasoline V6 and electric motors for a total of 306 horsepower and 29 mpg combined.
Toyota continues to be the only non-luxury automaker to offer a three-row midsize hybrid crossover. If high fuel economy and utility are priorities, the Highlander Hybrid is the obvious pick. Just note that the Hybrid costs more. If you're buying one new, it's going to take you a few years to recoup the cost (compared to a regular Highlander) in fuel savings alone.
2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models
The 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV that comes standard with eight- or seven-passenger seating configurations, depending on trim level. Those include LE, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. The LE isn't exactly a stripped-down model, but the XLE has enough universally desired extras that you'll likely want to pay extra for them. The Limited and Limited Platinum slather on luxury features but in the process receive luxury brand-like price tags.
Every Highlander Hybrid comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with three electric motors. Total system output is 306 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.
Starting things off is the LE, which has 18-inch wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.
Our trim level choice for the Highlander Hybrid is the XLE. You get the LE's equipment plus a sunroof, a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, power front seats with heating, leather upholstery, second-row sunshades, upgraded interior materials, a second-row 120-volt power outlet, an 8.1-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a navigation system.
If you want more, there's the Limited with 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats with perforated leather, driver-seat memory functions, second-row captain's chairs, a rear cargo cover and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. At the top of the range is the Limited Platinumwith a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel.
The XLE and Limited can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system.
Our experts like the Highlander Hybrid models:
- Forward Collision Warning with Auto-Brake
- Detects other cars and pedestrians in front of you and automatically brakes to prevent collisions. It's a standard feature this year.
- Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
- Warns you if you're about to deviate from your lane and can even help steer. It's also standard this year.
- Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
- Additional airbag protection. Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants.
