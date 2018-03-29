Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
363 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,975$1,932 Below Market
- 189,011 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495$1,321 Below Market
- 130,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,700
- 151,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,895$441 Below Market
- 131,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$533 Below Market
- 89,100 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,900
- 146,440 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,494
- 140,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,399
- 173,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,991$360 Below Market
- 117,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$718 Below Market
- 207,524 miles
$9,999
- 135,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,387
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 126,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$3,414 Below Market
- 167,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$2,770 Below Market
- 147,138 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,693 Below Market
- 83,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,490$2,083 Below Market
- 142,771 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$2,058 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.715 Reviews
Report abuse
Bob,03/29/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!!
Related Toyota Highlander Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Fontana CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Fort Wayne IN
- Used Toyota Avalon Ocala FL
- Used Toyota Avalon Honolulu HI
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Denver CO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota Camry Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Oakland CA
- Used Toyota Matrix Nashville TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2015 Providence RI
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015 Lincoln NE
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012 Panama City FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback