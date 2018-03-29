Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

363 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Highlander Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 363 listings
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,975

    $1,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    189,011 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    $1,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    130,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,700

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    151,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,895

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    131,768 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    $533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    89,100 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    146,440 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,494

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Purple
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    140,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,399

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    173,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,991

    $360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    117,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    207,524 miles

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    135,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,387

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    126,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    167,748 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $2,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    147,138 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Purple
    used

    2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    83,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,490

    $2,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    142,771 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,500

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 363 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.715 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Can you really have it all?
Bob,03/29/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Highlander Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Highlander Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings