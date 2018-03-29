Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!!

Read more