Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    126,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    147,138 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    119,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,983

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    140,941 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,589

    $218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    117,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,450

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    148,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,969

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    154,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,295

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    105,546 miles

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    163,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    154,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,595

    $239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    111,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    142,852 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Purple
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    101,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,977

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    105,484 miles

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    145,168 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    92,958 miles

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,975

    $1,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    189,011 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    $1,321 Below Market
    Details

Wife says it drives like a dream
keny,07/26/2010
Had the car a month. Waited to write my comment until we took a 2300 mile trip. Overall we love the car. A little disappointed with the overall 24mpg. We drove on interstates, in big cities, mountains and 2-lanes. Inside is roomy and comfortable. Love the bluetooth. The Nav system is no better than my Magellan portable. Disappointed that there are areas with no turn-by-turn instructions even though it lists streets. There are some features on it I really liked like the split screen. The front mats are already showing signs of matting. Love the transmission. Mpg is much better at 60-65 mph than over 75 mph. That should be expected. We did get about 31 mpg on one tank. A keeper.
