Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 126,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$3,414 Below Market
- 147,138 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,693 Below Market
- 119,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,983
- 140,941 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,589$218 Below Market
- 117,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,450$871 Below Market
- 148,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,969
- 154,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,295$766 Below Market
- 105,546 miles
$17,998
- 163,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991
- 154,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,595$239 Below Market
- 111,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 142,852 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950
- 101,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,977
- 105,484 miles
$14,990
- 145,168 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,995
- 92,958 miles
$12,000
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,975$1,932 Below Market
- 189,011 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495$1,321 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
See all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.718 Reviews
Report abuse
keny,07/26/2010
Had the car a month. Waited to write my comment until we took a 2300 mile trip. Overall we love the car. A little disappointed with the overall 24mpg. We drove on interstates, in big cities, mountains and 2-lanes. Inside is roomy and comfortable. Love the bluetooth. The Nav system is no better than my Magellan portable. Disappointed that there are areas with no turn-by-turn instructions even though it lists streets. There are some features on it I really liked like the split screen. The front mats are already showing signs of matting. Love the transmission. Mpg is much better at 60-65 mph than over 75 mph. That should be expected. We did get about 31 mpg on one tank. A keeper.
