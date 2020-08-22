Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Navigation System Extra Value Pkg 3 Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Anti-Theft Alarm W/Immobilizer Rear Spoiler Ash; Leather Seat Trim Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row is offered by BMW of The Woodlands. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row. Well-known by many, the Highlander Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row is king of the off-road. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2010 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $25,855. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Interesting features of this model are confident ride, V6 towing capability, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, and responsive acceleration Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEJW3EH1A2041029

Stock: A2041029

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020