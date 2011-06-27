Vehicle overview

There's no denying that most hybrid passenger cars save on fuel costs. A side benefit is the feeling that you're helping to reduce our oil dependence and pollution output. But hybrid SUVs are more of a mixed bag. While these vehicles may sport "Hybrid" badges that give their owners the warm green fuzzies, they often offer only marginal environmental improvements over their conventionally powered counterparts.

Such is not the case with the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which genuinely boasts the best of both worlds. Although it's a fairly large crossover SUV, the Highlander Hybrid turns in a very respectable 26 mpg in the EPA's combined fuel economy estimate, which is 6-7 mpg better than the conventional V6-powered Highlander. Yet this superior fuel economy doesn't come at the expense of power. The V6 and electric motor combo provides remarkably brisk and seamless acceleration. At the same time, the Highlander offers the same advantages as the regular Highlander, including an attractively designed and versatile cabin with comfortable seating for up to seven passengers.

This all-around excellence helps the Highlander stand out from other competitors, hybrid or otherwise. This isn't to say there aren't drawbacks, however. Even in base form, the Highlander Hybrid is more expensive than the loaded-up Limited variant of the regular Highlander. And although the Highlander is all-wheel drive, we don't think the Hybrid's AWD is as effective as a more traditional AWD setup. Still, for crossover shoppers with environmental leanings looking for a seven-passenger vehicle, Toyota proves there can be only one -- the Highlander Hybrid.