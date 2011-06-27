  1. Home
2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hybrid powertrain provides ample power and high fuel economy, excellent cabin design and materials, versatile second-row seating.
  • Third-row seats fold as one piece rather than in split sections, not suitable for off-road or serious winter duties.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is an ideal choice for shoppers wanting a vehicle that offers high fuel economy and seven-passenger practicality.

Vehicle overview

There's no denying that most hybrid passenger cars save on fuel costs. A side benefit is the feeling that you're helping to reduce our oil dependence and pollution output. But hybrid SUVs are more of a mixed bag. While these vehicles may sport "Hybrid" badges that give their owners the warm green fuzzies, they often offer only marginal environmental improvements over their conventionally powered counterparts.

Such is not the case with the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which genuinely boasts the best of both worlds. Although it's a fairly large crossover SUV, the Highlander Hybrid turns in a very respectable 26 mpg in the EPA's combined fuel economy estimate, which is 6-7 mpg better than the conventional V6-powered Highlander. Yet this superior fuel economy doesn't come at the expense of power. The V6 and electric motor combo provides remarkably brisk and seamless acceleration. At the same time, the Highlander offers the same advantages as the regular Highlander, including an attractively designed and versatile cabin with comfortable seating for up to seven passengers.

This all-around excellence helps the Highlander stand out from other competitors, hybrid or otherwise. This isn't to say there aren't drawbacks, however. Even in base form, the Highlander Hybrid is more expensive than the loaded-up Limited variant of the regular Highlander. And although the Highlander is all-wheel drive, we don't think the Hybrid's AWD is as effective as a more traditional AWD setup. Still, for crossover shoppers with environmental leanings looking for a seven-passenger vehicle, Toyota proves there can be only one -- the Highlander Hybrid.

2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

The 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a midsize crossover SUV that is offered in base and Limited trim levels. The base model seats five passengers and comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack, full power accessories, keyless ignition and entry and a multifunction display with a back-up camera.

The Highlander Limited adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a power rear liftgate, an in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio, leather seats, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and third-row seating for two more passengers. Many of these features are available as optional add-ons for the base model.

Options for either trim level include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear automatic climate control and a separate rear air-conditioning unit. Further enhancements can be added to the Limited model and include a sunroof, a nine-speaker JBL sound system with Bluetooth, a voice-activated navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid remains unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid's starting point is a 3.3-liter V6 gasoline engine that cranks out 209 horsepower. It's matched to a pair of electric motors, one of which is primarily used as a starter/generator. Peak power for the gasoline-electric combo is a healthy 270 hp, and it's routed to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Hybrid does have an AWD system in which a third electric motor is used to drive the rear wheels when extra traction or torque is needed. However, this setup differs significantly from the 4WD/all-wheel-drive system on the regular Highlander. There's no center differential, and the V6 engine never provides power to the rear wheels. As such, the Hybrid isn't really meant to go off-road, and even buyers shopping for a serious snow vehicle may not find it robust enough to meet their needs.

In our tests, we managed to hustle the Highlander Hybrid to 60 mph in only 7.5 seconds. That's quick for any seven-passenger SUV, regardless of powertrain type. Fuel economy comes in at an EPA-rated 27 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 26 mpg in combined driving. City mileage is slightly higher than highway mileage because the Highlander relies more on the electric motors for propulsion at low speeds.

Safety

The 2009 Highlander Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags for all three seating rows, driver knee airbags and a back-up camera.

In government crash testing, the Highlander Hybrid scored a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts, while front passenger protection garnered four stars. Side-impact protection earned another five stars for both front and rear occupants. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Highlander Hybrid its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid's ride is comfortable and hushed. Handling is competent and sure-footed but certainly not sporty. What is sporty, though, is the acceleration when the gas and electric motors are both laying down the power. In normal driving, the transition from electric to gasoline power is seamless. The Highlander Hybrid also feels relatively maneuverable, especially when compared with the competing Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid.

In the interest of maximizing fuel economy, the driver can select either "EV" or "Econ" driving mode. In EV mode, the vehicle is motivated solely by electric power, but only at very low speeds for short distances. More useful is Econ mode, which restrains throttle response for the benefit of fuel economy. Switch it on in stop-and-go traffic and you'll never miss the extra power.

Interior

The 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid's cabin is a pleasant place to be. We're particularly fond of the hideaway center seat in the second row. When you don't have a middle passenger in the second row, this seat stows in the back of the front console, and you can snap down a table with cupholders. Alternatively, you can leave this space open so older kids can access the optional third row without forcing you to move and reinstall any car seats that might be in the second-row outboard positions.

The third-row bench can seat adults in a pinch, but it's certainly not as roomy as some third-row seats in other large crossovers. The Highlander's third row is also a one-piece fixed design, so you can't configure the cargo area for a storage and passenger mix. However, the seat does fold flat into the floor, allowing for 42 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. With the second row folded down, the space opens up to a capacious 94 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5(80%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
See all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can you really have it all?
Bob,03/29/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!!
Still early, but lovin' it!
wvgasguy,12/02/2008
I'm at about 1000 miles and still breaking it in. Averaging 24.5 in winter weather so extremely happy with that. Traded a Camry Hybrid in after 63,000 miles so I know how to maximize this from the "get go". It's so much more functional than the Camry, and I wanted an awd for the wife who is now driving daily in all types of weather and needs the space to haul the grandkids around. I am pleasantly surprised at how much more comfortable it is over the TCH. It is extremely versatile yet an economical vehicle to drive. You do have to "baby it" to maximize the mileage, but even my wife is getting around 23.5 and she does nothing special.
Best Car I've Owned
Jerry,01/06/2009
I have had my Highlander for 11 months and have little over 12,000 miles. The car is great to drive it handles better then any if my previous SUVs (Suburban, 4 Runner, 2002 Highlander Limited). The mileage in town (all city driving) is between 23.5 to 25. There is a sweet spot for the EV at 35-40 MPH.
Poor Navigation System
Scott,06/22/2009
We love the soft leather seats and smooth ride. The Navigation System is difficult to use and not very intuitive. The Nav System in my 2006 Acura MDX is far superior...easier to use....has much greater utility. Wish I had saved the $2K and bought a $200 hand-held GPS instead. We always have to mapquest destinations because of the Highlander's frustrating nav system. Other than that, nice vehicle, although getting the advertised MPG is a challenge, so far, unachievable....best we've gotten is around 23MPG combined.....you really need to drive conservatively to get close.
See all 15 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,982.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,213.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander Hybrid lease specials

