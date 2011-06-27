  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(73)
2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hybrid drivetrain offers a useful compromise of performance and fuel economy, thoughtfully designed cabin with reconfigurable second-row seats and a habitable third row, quality interior materials.
  • Third-row seat folds as a single unit rather than in 50/50 sections, 4WD system isn't suited for serious wintertime duty.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale
List Price Range
$8,490 - $11,688
Used Highlander Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Easily the most practical hybrid SUV on the market, the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a fully functional family vehicle that just happens to return better fuel mileage than other crossovers its size.

Vehicle overview

Unlike smaller hybrid cars that offer readily apparent fuel economy benefits, the case for hybrid sport-utility vehicles is less clear-cut. On one hand, they promote wider acceptance of hybrid technology by virtue of their family-friendly packaging. As detractors are quick to point out, though, some hybrid SUVs aren't radically more fuel-efficient than their non-hybrid counterparts -- yielding benefits of the feel-good variety rather than measurable mileage gains. However, the improvements on the redesigned 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are undeniable. In addition to being a larger, more flexible family vehicle than the original Highlander Hybrid, judged by the EPA's revised rating system, it's no less frugal with fuel.

If you ever read up on the previous Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the drivetrain components of the new version will seem familiar. The main power source is a 3.3-liter gasoline V6 engine, which is rated at 208 horsepower in this application. With the propulsion assistance of two electric motors, one in front and one in rear, the '08 Highlander Hybrid produces a cumulative 270 hp. A third electric motor functions as a generator and engine starter. As in the past, Toyota's hybrid SUV has what the company calls an "electronically controlled continuously variable transmission." This is not a CVT in the traditional sense and is instead a simplified power-split device that coordinates the efforts of the various power sources.

Given the presence of the rear-mounted electric motor, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is technically a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Most of the time, though, it functions in front-drive mode; the electric motor engages the rear wheels only when extra traction or torque is needed. Bear in mind that this setup differs significantly from the 4WD/all-wheel-drive system on the regular Highlander: There's no center differential and the V6 engine never provides power to the rear wheels. The upshot is that buyers shopping for a serious snow vehicle may not find the hybrid Highlander robust enough to meet their needs.

For consumers living in milder climates, the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid should prove quite practical. Its available third-row seat is roomy enough for adults in a pinch, and easy-folding second-row seats make it a cinch for 6-year-olds to seat themselves without help. Alternatively, they can just walk through the center aisle, as the 40/20/40 second-row bench has a "Center Stow" feature that allows you to remove and stow the center "20" section, leaving a pair of captain's chairs just like in a minivan.

Although larger families will still prefer the added space of a real minivan or roomier crossover SUVs like the GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9, Toyota's Highlander Hybrid should have considerable appeal for environmentally minded buyers. Indeed, with EPA estimates of 27 mpg city/25 mpg highway, this is the most fuel-efficient seven-passenger vehicle on sale for 2008.

2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

A midsize crossover SUV, the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes in base and Limited trim levels. Base models have seating for five and are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, an MP3/WMA-capable CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, full power accessories, wood-grain trim and a multifunction center display you can use to track fuel economy and monitor the back-up camera. Highlander Hybrid Limited models add a third-row seat, resulting in seven-passenger capacity. Additional equipment on the Limited includes 19-inch wheels, a power rear liftgate, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-disc in-dash CD changer.

Options on both trims include dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seat and a choice of manual or automatic climate control for the rear seats. A third-row seat is available on the base model, while the Limited is further eligible for a sunroof, leather upholstery, front seat heaters, an upgraded JBL sound system (with Bluetooth included), a rear DVD player and a navigation system.

2008 Highlights

Toyota has completely redesigned the Highlander Hybrid for 2008. Although this hybrid crossover SUV is considerably larger than its predecessor, its gas mileage is just as good.

Performance & mpg

Toyota's Highlander Hybrid uses a 208-hp 3.3-liter V6 engine in combination with three electric motors. One electric motor functions as a starter-generator, starting the gas engine and recharging the SUV's nickel metal hydride battery pack, while the others concentrate on propulsion (but also work as generators during braking). Combined output is 270 hp, and with separate electric motors driving the front and rear wheels, the Highlander Hybrid is effectively a four-wheel-drive vehicle. A simplified CVT governs the contributions of the various power sources.

During instrumented testing, a 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid accelerated to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is fairly quick for a seven-passenger midsize SUV. Because the Highlander Hybrid makes greater use of electric propulsion at low speeds, its city mileage rating (27 mpg) is better than its highway figure (25 mpg).

Safety

Every 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag. In addition, a back-up camera is standard across the board.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the Highlander earned a full five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact tests, it earned five stars for both front and rear occupants. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Toyota's midsize crossover earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although it feels noticeably larger than the old model, the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is still pleasant to drive as midsize crossover SUVs go. Soft suspension tuning makes for a comfortable ride quality (even with the 19-inch wheels), and handling is capable, though not sporting. The electric power steering is low on feedback, but it allows Toyota's hybrid SUV to slither through parking lots with ease. And with both a gasoline V6 and a pair of electric motors working on your behalf, acceleration is brisk.

For those more interested in economy than performance, Toyota has equipped the '08 Highlander Hybrid with both "EV" and "Econ" driving modes. In its EV setting, the vehicle functions solely on electric power, though naturally this works only at very low speeds and for very limited distances. More useful is the Econ mode, which restrains throttle response for the benefit of fuel economy: Switch it on in stop-and-go traffic and you'll never miss the extra power.

Interior

Thanks to its longer wheelbase and wider track, the 2008 Highlander Hybrid is much roomier than the first-generation model, and larger and taller adults will feel the difference immediately. Build and materials quality remains high, and the ergonomics are excellent.

All Highlander Hybrids have a 40/20/40-split second-row bench with both recline and fore/aft adjustment, as well as the nifty Center Stow feature, which allows you to remove and stow the middle section, leaving an open center aisle. The third-row seat folds easily into the floor, but its non-split design limits your options when you have a mix of children and cargo to transport. Like the regular Highlander, the Hybrid has just over 10 cubic feet of cargo space behind its third-row seat and 42.3 cubes behind the second row. With all rear seats folded, the Highlander Hybrid offers 94 cubic feet -- just 1 cubic foot less than the regular version.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5(81%)
4(15%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
73 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MPG
santabob1,09/18/2014
When we purchased the Hylander, new, we got 28 to 30 mpg. Now with 116,000 miles on the car we get 23mpg. We keep the car in ENCON all the time and I drive like an old man.....because I am an old man. Any ideas on the drop in mpgs?
Love the car-highly recommend
ozziecookie,11/21/2011
We purchased this 3 year old 2008 Highlander Hybrid 3 months ago and we could not be happier with it. It drives very well with excellent pick up. With time we have gotten familiar w/ the car and what it "likes". For example, on the highway, there are certain speeds-62 and 66, that it uses the electric power. Also, we are all driving less heavily on the pedal. It probably is good training to drive any car more efficiently. Overall, we get average 25 mpg. I am the main driver of the car. I use it to drive my son to school and back each day and after school lessons for both kids. My husband drives it occasionally and he loves it too. Whenever I am not using it, he uses it.
My Dream Car from the moment I test drove
brandoshido,03/12/2009
I was in love with this vehicle from the moment I test drove it OVER A YEAR ago. So it took me a year to buy this vehicle. I am so glad i did (although my payments are wayyyy more than what I was wanting). It drives like a dream, has plenty of space for my mid-large size dog, and my workmates who I carpool with once a week. I am consistently getting 30.5 - 32 MPG off of my first 4 tanks so far. My buddies have all said the back seat is "cavernous" compared to my 2008 rav4 (I traded it in for this car). They also said the seats were "very comfortable". Get this car if you plan on keeping for 10+ years, the fuel savings won't catch up until then because of the price premium. I LOVE it!!!
Shocked
pondscum,09/29/2008
Being an engineer I way underestimated this vehicle. The better half primarily drives it but I look forward to the rare opportunity to "steal" it. Our location uses ethanol in the fuels. We are now at around 10,000 miles and getting around 29 MPG (note using Mobil1 synthetic oil). I think it was a little lower when it was new. The hybrid system is seamless and a pleasure to drive. The seats and controls are well positioned thus comfortable to operate. Handles great and is comforting to know every time you hit the brakes a great deal of energy goes back into the batteries.
See all 73 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
More About This Model
More About This Model

Sybil isn't the only one suffering from multiple personality disorder. The 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is schizophrenic, too. But unlike Sybil, whose 13 personalities could make people, uh, a bit uncomfortable, the all-new Highlander Hybrid's characters work together to put an attractive face on a hybrid sport-utility.

Such has not always been the case. The previous-generation Highlander Hybrid proved easy to drive around town and earned a respectable EPA rating of 26 mpg in the city, but the transition between gas and electric power was unpleasantly conspicuous compared to the Toyota Prius, and it was too easy to discern which powertrain personality was doing the talking.

After two years of behavioral therapy, Toyota has engineered a larger, more powerful 2008 Highlander Hybrid. And its complex personalities understand the value of working together, each system quietly supporting the other instead of proclaiming its gas or green individuality. The result is a seven-passenger midsize hybrid SUV that's more refined and functional than its predecessor and one that Toyota hopes will appeal to a broader range of eco-minded consumers, whether they're celery-colored or forest green.

Growing Up Green
Developed from the latest Camry chassis, the wheelbase of the all-wheel-drive Highlander Hybrid has grown 3 inches, while its overall length has increased by nearly 4 inches and its width by 3 inches. There are three rows of seats in the new Highlander and 145.4 cubic feet of passenger volume. At 4,508 pounds, the new SUV is 263 pounds heavier than the outgoing model, and our base-level Highlander Hybrid test car with optional 19-inch alloy wheels tipped the scales even further at 4,670 pounds.

To help manage the Highlander Hybrid's new heft, Toyota has upgraded its 3.3-liter V6 engine and refined its high-torque electric-drive motor generators to produce 270 cumulative horsepower, just a fraction up on the former combination's 268 hp. Even with such a small increase, the heavier SUV with its continuously variable transmission doesn't feel sluggish. Its 7.5-second acceleration to 60 mph is just three-tenths slower than the lighter 2007 model, and its quarter-mile of 15.6 seconds at 91.8 mph is nearly identical to the old Highlander's best run.

More Ute, Less Car
You'll notice the new Highlander drives a little more like an SUV and less like a car. The electronic power steering requires less effort and there's less feedback from the front tires as you're bending the Highlander through the curves. But the upside is that the low-effort steering keeps the new Highlander from feeling cumbersome in parking lots. Even with its increased dimensions, the Highlander has not become a Chevrolet Tahoe that will make moms fearful of crowded parking lots.

The Highlander's suspension has been revised to handle stylish 19-inch wheels, although the hybrid is restricted to a soft-riding package while the conventional gas-powered Highlander is available with a sport suspension. In this case, soft translates to comfortable, not overly spongy, so that's not a bad thing.

It performs in a way you'd expect. It goes through the slalom cones at 57.6 mph, just 1.3 mph slower than the 2007 model. And it comes to a halt from 60 mph in 127 feet; not too bad considering the extra weight. Around the skid pad, it does 0.76g.

Reading the Green Manual
If you bother to crack open the owner's manual, you'll find the Highlander Hybrid offers three ways for you to consciously maximize fuel economy. It's like a game for those who need a little focus in their lives.

The new Hybrid System Indicator consists of two automatic modes: "Normal" and "Acceleration." The display for the Normal mode shows three white LED dashes along the outer edge of the power meter, a gauge that replaces the gas-powered Highlander's tachometer. If you keep the needle of the power meter within the three white dashes of Normal mode at lower speeds, you're maintaining a constant level of speed that helps achieve maximum fuel economy. When you squeeze the gas pedal, the Hybrid System Indicator automatically switches to Acceleration mode, and then you need to keep the power meter needle within five white dashes to optimize the instant economy, carmakerspeak for the amount of fuel being used at that moment.

An EV switch on the center console allows the Highlander Hybrid to operate in electric mode for a limited distance at low speeds. We tried it repeatedly, but the system has specific requirements for temperature and level of battery charge, and we were hard-pressed to make it out of our parking garage before the EV mode had to deactivate in order to deliver increased acceleration. It's kind of fun, but it only matters to people who like to race golf carts.

A better bet for real-world driving is the new Econ drive mode. Econ activates a control program that restrains the powertrain's throttle response. Basically, it limits excessive acceleration and prevents you from jumping on the gas and using more fuel than you need. Switching into Econ after driving a few miles on the open freeway makes the Highlander feel like you're suddenly towing an elephant behind you, but if you start out in Econ or switch into it while in stop-and-go traffic, your fuel economy will noticeably increase and you'll never guess Dumbo is in your draft.

No More Personality Disorder
Most important to the character of the 2008 Highlander is the newfound harmony of the Highlander's hybrid system. Sybil's multiple personalities have come together in one giant group hug. The transition between electric and gas power is so seamless that it's easy to miss the handoff unless you're staring intently at the blue LED power meter and watching for the green or gas-guzzler personality to emerge. Just as important, the transition from electromagnetic regenerative braking to friction braking is also free of Sybil-style internal conflicts.

Our test vehicle crossed a couple of state lines and also carpooled kids around the suburbs during the 1,562 miles it was in our care. We averaged 23.8 mpg along the way, which compares to the 22.8 mpg we averaged during our test of the 2006 Highlander Hybrid.

This increase might not seem significant, but while using the EV and Econ modes whenever possible, we averaged 28.6 mpg over 193 miles without devaluing the driving experience. The Highlander Hybrid's tripmeter function records previous fuel-economy results and we had a great time trying to beat previous records, or at least it was more intellectually stimulating than singing along to Disney radio with our carpool of Brownie Girl Scouts.

Seven at One Blow
The gas-powered Highlander with its 270-hp 3.5-liter V6 comes in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions, and there are three trim levels: base, Sport and Limited. The Highlander Hybrid with its unique grille and wheels comes only in all-wheel drive, and just base and Limited trim models are available. Although pricing for the 2008 Highlander Hybrid has not yet been announced, we expect it to be about $6,200 more expensive than a comparable gas-powered version.

You'll be comfortable in the Highlander's roomy new seven-passenger interior, especially since the optional third-row seat is actually made for adults. The second-row seats recline and then also move fore and aft through 4.7 inches of travel. The second-row seat also incorporates a Center Stow seat, an occasional seat that can also be converted to a center console or even stowed away to create separate captain's chairs. It's amazingly light and easy to handle, and even a scrawny 6-year-old with arms like twigs was able to get the job done without whining for help.

Sybil Gets Manners, Becomes a Grown-Up
Growing families, put that Tahoe angst out of your mind. There's no reason to believe that your future lies in some hulking sport-utility based on a gas-swilling pickup truck. The Toyota Highlander was a crossover before crossovers were cool, and the Highlander Hybrid is close to being the ultimate crossover.

The 2008 Highlander Hybrid is an exceptionally versatile package that allows you to haul the kids and their lanky pals in happy comfort without experiencing unnecessary gas pump trauma. It's always quiet and hassle-free, just like the neighbor's kid (not your own), and its green-friendly powertrain takes some of the guilt out of the constant motorized errands that are part of raising a young family. It's comfortable and useful without being so precious that you're afraid of parking it somewhere a rogue supermarket cart might find you. You might even be able to cancel that summer math tutor if you can get the kids involved in running fuel-economy calculations.

Maybe things would have turned out differently for schizophrenic Sybil if her mother had driven a 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Stereo Evaluation

How does it sound: C-
Our Highlander Hybrid was a preproduction model so it's quite possible that the stereo we listened to is not representative of the final product. We hope that's the case, because the sound quality, while acceptable, needs improvement.

The problem is that there's just too much bass — not sharp, precise bass, but rather a muddy, boomy low end that's overly dominant. The effect can be lessened to a degree by lowering the bass setting, but there is a point where it just sounds too thin and hollow. Add bass and the sound becomes muddy, and if you subtract bass it sounds thin.

Somewhere around "-3" on the bass setting it all sounds OK — not great, just OK.

Highs are clear and bright and midrange is nicely present. Even so, once the bass has been turned down enough to clear the sound, then the mids can lend a very hollow quality to the sound.

How does it work: B
The Highlander's redesigned interior means the head unit looks a little different, although functionally it works the same as previous Toyota audio systems. Most operations are easy to master and are fairly intuitive.

We still don't like the way CDs are changed when six discs are loaded up. Rather than just pressing the corresponding numbered button on the head unit, there are soft keys that double as radio station presets, and you use these to move up and down through the CD changer.

Special features: While even the base Hybrid has an auxiliary jack, features like a JBL stereo, Bluetooth, rear-seat DVD, subwoofer and satellite radio are all options that require stepping up to the pricier Limited.

Conclusion: Those looking for a rich sonic experience or lots of entertainment options will want to go with the Highlander Hybrid Limited. If budgetary restrictions are keeping you from opting for a Limited, get the Popular Plus package on the base vehicle. The audio system still doesn't sound stellar, but it does include a six-disc CD changer while even the base Highlander Hybrid has the expected aux jack. — Brian Moody, Road Test Editor

Second Opinions

Senior Editor Ed Hellwig says:
At one point I had the Highlander Hybrid going 75 mph on electric power alone. At least that's what the computer on the dashboard said. Granted, I got to that speed on the back of the power of the 3.3-liter V6, but for a brief moment, on a slight downward slope in the middle of the desert, I was making good time using nothing but batteries.

And that's about as interesting as the Highlander Hybrid gets, in my book. Sure, it's bigger and faster and quieter than the previous model, but I expect all these things. Seeing the hybrid drivetrain making itself useful on the highway? That I didn't see coming.

For the rest of the trip from Phoenix to L.A., the Highlander deferred to the standard V6 to keep it up to speed. Final mileage figure? Just over 23 mpg. Not bad, but not great either. Our long-term V6-powered RAV4 has routinely averaged over 26 mpg on the highway, and although the RAV is nowhere near as big as this new Highlander, it's no econobox either.

To the Highlander's credit, less than spectacular mileage is the only thing I could find worth complaining about. It's as quiet as a Lexus, was plenty comfortable on my five-hour drive and has as much or more room inside than most midsize SUVs. The electric steering is too light for my tastes and the suspension has more give than I like, but that's what Highlander customers want, so that's what Toyota gives them.

Bigger, faster and more comfortable has been Toyota's goal this time around and the Highlander does all that. Just don't expect Prius-like mileage along the way.

Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is priced between $8,490 and$11,688 with odometer readings between 149704 and188733 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base is priced between $8,999 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 148881 and148881 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,490 and mileage as low as 148881 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,872.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,582.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,215.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander Hybrid lease specials

