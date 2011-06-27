Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV with hybrid power, you may have noticed that there aren't many options. Although the appeal of carlike fuel economy in a sizable crossover is undeniable, the market hasn't responded with a flurry of hybrid family haulers. But here's the good news: The best-known option, the 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, is fully redesigned this year, and Toyota has made numerous improvements aimed at families who may have outgrown the previous model.

The changes start outside, where the Highlander Hybrid is visibly longer (by 3 inches) as well as slightly wider than before. Together with a new rear suspension design that takes up less space, it all allows for a larger third-row seat with room for three passengers instead of two. It's also easier to get back there now, thanks to additional forward seat travel in the second row. And while maximum cargo capacity has dropped, the standard height-adjustable power liftgate with its separate glass hatch makes it easier to load and haul your stuff without fuss.

As for the "hybrid" part, Toyota chose to carry over the gasoline-electric powertrain from the previous generation. Still, with 280 horses on tap and an EPA combined rating of 28 mpg, there wasn't much here that needed fixing. What did require attention was the aging interior design, so the 2014 Highlander Hybrid thankfully shares the regular version's all-new cabin, highlighted by upgraded materials, better storage options and a tech-forward dashboard with a sharp-looking 8-inch touchscreen. When you get out on the highway, you'll notice less noise and vibration, too. The Highlander Hybrid is downright Lexus-like in the way it glides over the road.

The letdown here is the hybrid's pricing, which is also Lexus-like. For many thousands less, the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid provides room for seven and nearly the same fuel economy, though it can't match the Toyota's power or composure. Oddly, even the premium version of the Pathfinder, the 2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid, undercuts the Highlander Hybrid's base price by a smidge. There's also the regular 2014 Toyota Highlander to think about, because when you're saving a lot up front, paying marginally more at the pump starts to make financial sense. But if you can comfortably afford the 2014 Highlander Hybrid, it's an admirable all-around vehicle that's bound to please.