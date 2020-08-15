Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

This is easily my favorite car I've ever owned. I've just begun breaking the car in, but it has been great thus far. The Highlander Hybrid is the only non-luxury hybrid crossover that offers three rows. Depending on discounts you can get you will be paying a little bit more for the hybrid compared to an identical non-hybrid Highlander. The dealer tried to convince me to buy a non-hybrid because it will take you a long time to make up the price difference in gas mileage, but for me the additional power, over 300 HP, was the reason to get this car. I've been averaging 23 mpg, but I'm sure that will go up as I break-in the engine. Update on gas mileage, the hybrid gets much better mileage in warmer weather. The hybrid system is much more likely to run in all electric mode at lower speeds, and when the engine is warm. The CVT doesn't have great feel, but I understand why it is a better option for the hybrid powertrain. The interior is very comfortable, the 2nd row buckets are nearly as comfortable as the front seats, the third row is not very roomy, but it will work well if it is just for short trips. The technology of this car is tremendous as all trim levels come with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and all the other important safety features. The JBL sound system in the upper trim levels is tremendous. The HVAC system works really well. The car lacks Apple Carplay/Android Auto and HID headlights, but other than that I can't think of a single feature that is missing here.

