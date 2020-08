Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana

2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V White 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V.Platinum Package: Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Perforated Leather Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Birds-Eye View Monitor, Dark Chrometec 19" WheelsAll-Weather Floor Liners/Cargo Liner Cargo Tray, All Weather Floor LinersDoor Edge GuardRear Bumper ProtectorSeating for 7Perforated Leather Heated/Ventilated Front Seats12-way Power Memory Driver Seat w/Lumbar4-way Power Passenger Seat2nd Row Captains & 3rd Rw 60/40 Split Fold-Flat Seats w/ReclineBackup Camera w/8" DisplayRear Parking SonarEntune Prem JBL w/8" TouchScreen:Nav,AM FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX,HD & SXM All Access 3- Mo Trial, Bluetooth Phone/Music,AppSuite 5 Total USB ports: 3 Front, 2 Second RowBird's Eye View Camera - Perimeter Scan29/27 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDGRFH1JS049740

Stock: 601865A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-21-2020