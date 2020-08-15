Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

363 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Highlander Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 363 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    21,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,625

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    18,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,725

    $4,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    32,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,534

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    31,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,988

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    15,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,951

    $1,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    15,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,955

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    31,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,000

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    15,083 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    19,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,991

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    20,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    43,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,633

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    36,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,935

    $1,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    36,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,989

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE

    24,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,985

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    39,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,995

    $293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum

    23,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,995

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    17,621 miles

    $38,791

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    45,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $39,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 363 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.616 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 1
    (6%)
So far so good! My favorite car I've owned
AJ,11/17/2017
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is easily my favorite car I've ever owned. I've just begun breaking the car in, but it has been great thus far. The Highlander Hybrid is the only non-luxury hybrid crossover that offers three rows. Depending on discounts you can get you will be paying a little bit more for the hybrid compared to an identical non-hybrid Highlander. The dealer tried to convince me to buy a non-hybrid because it will take you a long time to make up the price difference in gas mileage, but for me the additional power, over 300 HP, was the reason to get this car. I've been averaging 23 mpg, but I'm sure that will go up as I break-in the engine. Update on gas mileage, the hybrid gets much better mileage in warmer weather. The hybrid system is much more likely to run in all electric mode at lower speeds, and when the engine is warm. The CVT doesn't have great feel, but I understand why it is a better option for the hybrid powertrain. The interior is very comfortable, the 2nd row buckets are nearly as comfortable as the front seats, the third row is not very roomy, but it will work well if it is just for short trips. The technology of this car is tremendous as all trim levels come with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and all the other important safety features. The JBL sound system in the upper trim levels is tremendous. The HVAC system works really well. The car lacks Apple Carplay/Android Auto and HID headlights, but other than that I can't think of a single feature that is missing here.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Highlander Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Highlander Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.