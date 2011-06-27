Vehicle overview

The 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is an answer to a vexing conundrum facing environmentally conscious car shoppers these days. How can one reconcile the need for a vehicle with room for a crowd and all their gear while at the same time satisfying a desire to drive the greenest set of wheels to be found?

As the most fuel-efficient seven-passenger vehicle on the market, the midsize Highlander Hybrid fills a unique niche. Its gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain turns in EPA mileage estimates that are roughly 50 percent better than comparable non-hybrid crossovers and 25 percent better than the only other seven-passenger hybrids on the market. And if you do most of your driving in traffic, the Highlander Hybrid's EPA estimate of 28 mpg city should get your attention.

Just as important, the Highlander Hybrid's powertrain puts out a combined 280 horsepower, which gives it remarkably good acceleration and decent towing capacity, two things hybrids typically lack. Other strengths include a smooth ride, a comfortable interior and styling details like a distinctive grille and blue-tinted light surrounds that help set it apart from the conventional Highlander.

As good as the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is, it does have a couple of weaknesses. First, the standard 50/50-split-folding third-row seat is really only suitable for young kids. The real potential deal-breaker here, however, is a price tag that's about $7,000 more than a comparable conventional Highlander, a difference that would take a long time to make up through the money you'll save at the gas pumps.

As far as alternatives are concerned, the only other hybrid SUVs on the market include the smaller five-passenger Ford Escape (an aging design that's about to be redesigned for 2013) and the pricier Lexus RX 450h hybrid. To get a seven-passenger hybrid, you'd have to step up to GM's more expensive and less efficient Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid/GMC Yukon Hybrid twins.

Overall, the Highlander Hybrid's many strengths and its lack of viable competitors make it an obvious (and best) choice for eco-savvy buyers who still need the passenger and cargo capacity of a utility vehicle.