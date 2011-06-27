  1. Home
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional balance of performance and fuel economy
  • attractive cabin
  • flexible second-row seat design.
  • Steep price compared to standard Highlander
  • cramped third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining seven-passenger seating with excellent fuel economy and performance, the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a very appealing alternative to conventional crossovers.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is an answer to a vexing conundrum facing environmentally conscious car shoppers these days. How can one reconcile the need for a vehicle with room for a crowd and all their gear while at the same time satisfying a desire to drive the greenest set of wheels to be found?

As the most fuel-efficient seven-passenger vehicle on the market, the midsize Highlander Hybrid fills a unique niche. Its gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain turns in EPA mileage estimates that are roughly 50 percent better than comparable non-hybrid crossovers and 25 percent better than the only other seven-passenger hybrids on the market. And if you do most of your driving in traffic, the Highlander Hybrid's EPA estimate of 28 mpg city should get your attention.

Just as important, the Highlander Hybrid's powertrain puts out a combined 280 horsepower, which gives it remarkably good acceleration and decent towing capacity, two things hybrids typically lack. Other strengths include a smooth ride, a comfortable interior and styling details like a distinctive grille and blue-tinted light surrounds that help set it apart from the conventional Highlander.

As good as the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is, it does have a couple of weaknesses. First, the standard 50/50-split-folding third-row seat is really only suitable for young kids. The real potential deal-breaker here, however, is a price tag that's about $7,000 more than a comparable conventional Highlander, a difference that would take a long time to make up through the money you'll save at the gas pumps.

As far as alternatives are concerned, the only other hybrid SUVs on the market include the smaller five-passenger Ford Escape (an aging design that's about to be redesigned for 2013) and the pricier Lexus RX 450h hybrid. To get a seven-passenger hybrid, you'd have to step up to GM's more expensive and less efficient Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid/GMC Yukon Hybrid twins.

Overall, the Highlander Hybrid's many strengths and its lack of viable competitors make it an obvious (and best) choice for eco-savvy buyers who still need the passenger and cargo capacity of a utility vehicle.

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

The 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV offered in two trim levels: base and Limited.

The base model's list of standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning (with rear controls), an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat with a removable center section, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat, a trip computer, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Options for the Highlander Hybrid base model include 19-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate. The Leather package includes leather upholstery (vinyl third row), heated front seats, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded trip computer. The Cold Weather package adds a windshield wiper de-icer and heated mirrors.

All of the above options are included on the Limited trim along with 19-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, keyless ignition/entry, tri-zone climate control, 10-way power driver seat and a four-way power passenger seat. Both trims can be equipped with a nine-speaker JBL sound system (includes a six-CD changer), a navigation system (includes a touchscreen interface, real-time traffic and the JBL sound system) and a rear seat entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the third-row seat and rear climate control are now standard on all Highlander Hybrid models.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine and a trio of electric motors. It all adds up to a healthy 280 hp, which is transferred to the pavement via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and a standard all-wheel-drive system that uses a separate electric motor to power the rear wheels when there's a need for extra traction or acceleration.

In Edmunds performance testing, the updated Highlander Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is pretty quick even by conventional crossover standards. Properly equipped, the Highlander Hybrid can also tow trailers up to 3,500 pounds.

This muscle is even more impressive considering this powertrain's EPA fuel economy estimates, which stand at 28 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 28 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags that cover all three rows, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. Also standard is a hill-start assist feature that keeps the vehicle from rolling backward when starting off on a steep incline. In Edmunds brake testing, the Highlander Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in a tidy 120 feet.

In government crash tests, the Highlander Hybrid earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), along with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the conventional Highlander the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Unlike some other environmentally friendly models, the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has enough oomph under the hood to deliver satisfying acceleration. The hybrid system switches from the electric motor to the gasoline V6 and back almost imperceptibly and an "EV" mode, accessed by a dash-mounted switch, allows you (albeit rarely) to drive the vehicle on electric power alone for short distances at slow speeds. An "Econ" button modifies throttle response to further boost fuel economy.

As far as handling goes, the Highlander Hybrid feels confident if not very inspiring. You will likely feel in more control of large crossover rivals, as the Toyota's steering has a disconnected feel. The brakes also have an odd feel due to their regenerative braking system. On the upside, the Highlander Hybrid offers a smoother ride and more maneuverability than the full-size Chevy Tahoe Hybrid.

Interior

You may buy the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for its environmentally friendly propulsion system, but it's the comfortable passenger cabin you're likely to appreciate the most. Aside from good quality materials and an attractive design, the interior features nice touches like the 40/20/40-split second-row seats that slide up and back for better legroom and recline for greater comfort. The center section can also be replaced with a convenient table or removed altogether for easier access to the standard third row.

Kids will fit in the third row, but adults probably won't, and if you intend to haul a full allotment of passengers on a frequent basis, then everyone will be happier in a minivan or a larger crossover like the Chevy Traverse or Ford Flex. Overall cargo space is also less than in those models (as well as the Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid), but you still get seats that disappear into a flat load floor and a still impressive 94 cubic feet of maximum cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything I wanted.
BG,07/14/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I needed to replace my minivan. I still needed a vehicle with 7 passenger capacity and wanted an SUV with great mpg's. I bought my first Hybrid and AWD which is a used 2012 Highlander Hybrid with 97k miles. It is smooth, quiet, comfortable, spacious and efficient. I was attracted by the 28 mpg EPA and pleasantly surprised with what I'm getting. I drive 36 miles round trip to work each day and get 34+ mpg. My commute consists of 80% city and 20% highway miles. Today I got 34.5 mpg. Yes I drive differently to squeeze these miles out. The most effective tricks are to accelerate moderately (utilizes the electric motor), accelerate downhill and minimize the use of AC especially going uphill. There is an ECON button which regulates your acceleration, but you can shut it off if you are an aggressive driver. I'm very pleased with the purchase of this vehicle. It is everything I wanted and needed.
After 145K miles, wife said this great car
John Flynn,05/11/2019
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
After 145K miles, while driving wife said she thought this car drives about like when it was new, it is a comfortable great car. Gets great mileage for SUV even at 145K mile. Very comfortable to drive across country. No repairs, and low brake maintenance due to Hybrid braking. Only misses by Toyota for the time, was that the replacement of the spark plugs and the associated tune-up at about $120K miles is a major endeavor by the dealership. Also, the rear motor extra traction on steep hills with ice does not seem to kick in until the car is moving a little which does not make sense in helping to get moving in icy, steep roads. Otherwise the on demand all wheel traction work well in steep icy roads of New Hampshire, for instance. Wet hilly road traction has been best of any car we owned to not hydroplane. Note: We have owned 3 Toyota hybrids with no electronics or hybrid battery issues with all cars owned to at least $130K miles, just slight milage loss with age of a mile per gallon and 2 miles with Priuses. Even the normal car starter batteries lasted at least 7 years. For the Highlander, still has the original car 12 V starter battery and we live in MA and Northern NH all year. So, my thought is that people do no realize the savings associated with hybrid technology, like replacing brakes maybe every 100K, normal 12VDC car batteries that last, never replaced and exhaust system part, and more. Plus the Highlander Hybrid has high acceleration at all speeds due to the boost from pretty large electric motors on top of a V6 engine. Separate Note: We bought one hybrid car from a different auto manufacturer and were disappointed with mileage vs claimed mileage, reliability (multiple costly repairs) and the lack of a power boost from the electric motor when wanting to accelerate rapidly.
Not The Best Buy
lazarus2,07/13/2013
Unlike a gasoline engine, electric motors have maximum torque the instant you apply power. You can go from 60 to 80 in about three seconds if you punch it. But there is a big problem for the unwary; the Highlander has severe torque-steer and could drag an unsuspecting driver right into another vehicle they are passing. Does not come close to EPA fuel economy ratings. The 28/28 mpg only works at around 40 mph. Otherwise it is 23/26 with a combined mpg of 25 no matter how you drive.
So Far, so good
rgw54,04/25/2012
Have about 1,000 miles on the Highlander Hybrid Limited. Very happy with the vehicle so far. For spending so much money on a car, I miss a few things that seem like they should be standard: Memory seating/mirror position. One tap (three blink) turn signal lane change indicator, to name a couple. Not exactly deal breakers, but would be nice. Only other frustration is directed at Toyota in general...not being able to change navigation settings or use telephone phone book while moving is maddeningly archaic. Passenger should be able to input without coming to a complete stop.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is priced between $18,998 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 82633 and106889 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,998 and mileage as low as 82633 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,266.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,740.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,432.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

