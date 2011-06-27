  1. Home
2021 Chrysler Voyager

2021 Chrysler Voyager LX Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
2021 Chrysler Voyager
MSRP Range: $27,235 - $30,045

2021 Chrysler Voyager pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Chrysler Voyager price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chrysler Voyager.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    L 4dr Minivan features & specs
    L 4dr Minivan
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$27,235
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    LX 4dr Minivan features & specs
    LX 4dr Minivan
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$30,045
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Chrysler Voyager features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Chrysler Voyager a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Voyager both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chrysler Voyager fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Voyager gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Voyager has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Voyager. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chrysler Voyager?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chrysler Voyager:

    • Upgrades and additional features added to optional SafetyTec Group package
    • Lower grille painted black as standard
    • Metallic blue added to paint options
    • Part of the second Voyager generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Chrysler Voyager reliable?

    To determine whether the Chrysler Voyager is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Voyager. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Voyager's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chrysler Voyager a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chrysler Voyager is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Voyager is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chrysler Voyager?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chrysler Voyager is the 2021 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,235.

    Other versions include:

    • L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $27,235
    • LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $30,045
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chrysler Voyager?

    If you're interested in the Chrysler Voyager, the next question is, which Voyager model is right for you? Voyager variants include L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Voyager models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Chrysler Voyager

    2021 Chrysler Voyager Overview

    The 2021 Chrysler Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chrysler Voyager?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chrysler Voyager and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Voyager.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chrysler Voyager and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Voyager featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Chrysler Voyager?

    Which 2021 Chrysler Voyagers are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chrysler Voyager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chrysler Voyager.

    Can't find a new 2021 Chrysler Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chrysler Voyager for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,232.

    Find a new Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,758.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chrysler Voyager?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chrysler lease specials

