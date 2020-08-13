Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
765 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra GT
Overall Consumer Rating4.116 Reviews
Michael Yanko,07/03/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Update 1-6-19 After another long road trip in August we decided that the Elantra GT is just too uncomfortable to drive on long trips. It broke my heart to trade her in, but since we travel a lot I really had to consider comfort as a top priority. I ended up getting Kia Sorento with the same mileage. I gave up a lot of quickness but it is a very comfortable vehicle and after our 1st 1,000 mile trip we both decided that it was the right move. Update 7-4-18 Now that I have had the car for a year and driven 20,000 miles I still love it and everything I have said previously is still true. Update 1-3-18 After 6 months I've realized that you DO kinda get used to the lowness of the seats. My girlfriend and I took another 1000 mile plus road trip, this time to Asheville, NC in December. We were both more comfortable this time with no back or body issues after about 9 hours each way. We also had the surprise experience of driving the Elantra GT in snow and on ice! They were only supposed to get 1/2 inch of snow in the Asheville area and they got an unexpected 7 inches over the weekend instead! On our trip up there we experienced dangerous white out conditions on mountain roads and the car held its own very well in those conditions. Living in central Florida I thought I'd never use the heated seats and mirrors but they both came in handy during this trip. Something took us by surprise is that there is a warning light that comes on that is not in the owner's manual. I called Hyundai and found out that there is actually a light that comes on to warn you of hazardous driving conditions! It's a little light that looks like a road with a snowflake on it. In the morning after our first night the car was covered with about 4 inches of snow and the parking lot was iced over. The car started right up (it was only about 24 degrees) and the defrosters quickly took care of the snow on the windshields. The car performed very well on the ice which I would probably have to credit to the tires along with growing up and learning to drive in the snow belt in western NY. In summary after 6 months I am still thrilled with my purchase. I love the way the car drives, especially the acceleration on the highway when you go to pass another vehicle and the handling. I like high performance driving so I drive in the sport mode at all times. After becoming used to the car the comfort level is acceptable and I don't even use the cushion I bought any more. I highly recommend this vehicle!!! Before I review the car I need to say that I am a car salesman's nightmare! I do very extensive research to find the make and model car I want to buy, do test drives to compare models, then decide which car I am going to buy. Once I have decided the make and model I do a 200 mile search to find dealers that have the car I'm looking for, call them to expertly get their bottom line price, and make sure that I know exactly what my trade is worth. After that the remaining step is to figure out which dealers are willing to sell me the car I want at the price I already know I am going to pay and figure out which one I am going to buy my car from. NOBODY ever SELLS me a car, I BUY cars. After extensive research I determined that the Elantra GT is the perfect car for me and I actually bought this one from a dealer via email. After agreeing on the deal I just had to go for a quick test drive, fill out some paperwork, and I was off with my new car. They even gave me $100 more for my trade than i was asking for. ON TO THE 2016 ELANTRA GT- My only complaint about the car is that the seats are too low! Nothing a $30 memory foam car cushion couldn't fix, but I'm 6' and my girlfriend is 5'3" and the seats are too low for both of us. I love EVERYTHING else about the car. My personal acceleration test gave me 0-60 in 8 seconds using the shift-matic and 10 seconds using the auto 6 speed. Not as fast as my old car but totally acceptable and it certainly gets out of its own way. Interstate ramps have been no problem and passing traffic is a breeze. The auto 6 speed is very smooth, the handling is great, the back of the seat is very comfortable, and there is plenty of room for all my gear. With the headrests off the back seats they fold down nicely making a huge cargo area and even with the seats up there is a generous area behind them. The 175 watt sound system is excellent and all the buttons, knobs, and gauges are in natural positions that I got used to in 2 minutes. The AC is very efficient and I love the visibility that the GT has. I am a power driver and I drive my cars very hard. I keep my vehicles for a long time (usually at least 10 years) and maintain them as they should be maintained, so I expect that this car will serve me well beyond the excellent warranty. I love the sporty look and have received many compliments on it. The second week I had the car I took an 1100 mile road trip and spent only $70 on gas. Other than the low seats I am a very happy camper!
