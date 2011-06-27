  1. Home
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Real-world gas mileage in the high 20s, swift acceleration, smooth ride, high crash test scores, comfortable cabin with simple controls and solid materials.
  • Expensive, added weight of hybrid mechanicals results in so-so handling, engine can be noisy, poor access to third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a solid midsize crossover SUV that accommodates the needs of most families while delivering the fuel economy and performance benefits of hybrid technology. However, its mid-$30Ks base price can make it tough to justify over a regular Highlander.

Vehicle overview

As revolutionary as early hybrid cars were, not everyone could take advantage of this technology because of their space and seating capacity constraints. That's where the Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes in. Introduced last year, it is the first and only seven-passenger (with optional third-row seat) hybrid vehicle, allowing family-oriented buyers to make an environmental statement when they pull up in the elementary school carpool circle. In truth, though, the cramped third-row seat is only minimally useful. Although the Highlander Hybrid has an EPA highway fuel economy rating of 33 mpg, the point of driving this hybrid SUV is not necessarily the promise of stellar fuel economy. Rather, Toyota is hoping buyers will see the performance angle as well, as the Highlander pairs a healthy V6 gas engine with a couple of electric motors to deliver extremely quick acceleration for the midsize SUV class.

In creating the hybrid Highlander, Toyota started with the regular Highlander's optional 3.3-liter V6, recalibrated it for duty in a hybrid (it makes less horsepower in this application) and installed two electric motors (three on all-wheel-drive models). One of the motors is responsible for starting the gas engine and recharging the 288-volt battery pack. Another teams up with the V6 to drive the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission of sorts that Toyota calls a "power-split device." This simplified CVT provides the ease of a conventional automatic transmission, but there are no gears to shift, drive belts, torque converter or clutch. The third motor, present only on all-wheel-drive models, can power the rear wheels when extra acceleration or traction is needed, or help recharge the battery pack. Since the gas V6 never provides power to the rear wheels of AWD Highlander Hybrids, however, it's not a true all-wheel-drive setup. Buyers who need a serious snow vehicle should stick with the regular Highlander.

Driving a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a lot like driving a regular V6 Highlander -- it's just a lot quicker. Still, the lack of conventional shift points can take some adjustment, as can the gas engine's tendency to rev at a consistently high rpm -- also a function of the hybrid drivetrain. Ride quality is as smooth as ever, but with the extra weight of the hybrid system, handling is even less athletic than it is on the regular Highlander (already notable for its modest limits).

Still, compared to the other non-premium hybrid SUVs that are available, the Ford Escape Hybrid and Saturn Vue Green Line, the Highlander Hybrid is much quicker and more refined. Unfortunately, it's also more expensive, and the Escape, which uses a Toyota-designed hybrid system, gets better fuel economy. Neither can match the Highlander's interior room, but if space is what you need, you may be better off with a traditional gasoline SUV like the Honda Pilot or Mazda CX-9: Your mileage will be lower, but the initial cost will be less. That's not to say a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid purchase won't make you happy, but potential buyers should be aware that hybrid SUV ownership isn't likely to be the most cost-effective option for family transportation.

2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

The midsize Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV is offered in base and Limited trim levels. Both are available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. Five-passenger seating is standard on both, but an optional third-row seat increases capacity to seven. The base model is nicely equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, a windshield wiper de-icer, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, a power driver seat, cruise control and full power accessories. The Highlander Hybrid Limited adds heated front seats, automatic climate control, an upgraded eight-speaker JBL sound system with an in-dash CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and wood-grain interior trim.

Options on both models include a sunroof and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. Leather upholstery and a navigation system are exclusive options for the Limited.

2007 Highlights

A less-expensive model joins the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid lineup.

Performance & mpg

The hybrid drivetrain in the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid consists of a gasoline 3.3-liter V6 rated for 208 hp and two electric motors (three on AWD models). One of the motors is responsible for starting the gas engine and recharging the 288-volt battery pack. The second motor joins forces with the V6 to drive the front wheels via a simplified continuously variable transmission. All-wheel-drive Highlander Hybrids get a third motor that provides power to the rear wheels when extra acceleration or traction is needed. Cumulative output for this hybrid drivetrain is 268 horsepower. Acceleration is swift for an SUV in this price range -- we've timed an AWD Highlander Hybrid at 7.2 seconds for the 0-60-mph run.

Fuel economy ratings for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid are 33 mpg city/28 mpg highway on front-drive (2WD) models and 31/27 on AWD models. Towing is possible in the Highlander Hybrid, as it can pull up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, but off-roading is not recommended.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags and first- and second-row side curtain airbags are standard on all Highlander Hybrids. Also standard are antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control and stability control. The regular Highlander's crash test ratings apply to the Hybrid model. In NHTSA crash testing, the Toyota Highlander scored five stars (out of a possible five) for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, it again received five stars for both front and rear passengers. In frontal offset crash testing administered by the IIHS, the Toyota earned a "Good" rating (the best possible).

Driving

First-time Highlander Hybrid drivers may experience a split-second of doubt when they twist the key in the ignition and hear nothing, as the SUV starts out in all-electric mode. Ease into the accelerator and you'll hear only the peaceful hum of an electric motor until you hit about 25 mph or blast the A/C. Acceleration is excellent at any speed, and the hybrid Highlander feels particularly swift in merging and passing situations. The lack of conventional shift points can take a little getting used to, though. Additionally, the gasoline V6 tends to be noisier in the hybrid version than it is in the regular Highlander, as the efficiency-oriented CVT often sends it soaring to high rpm during heavy acceleration. The added weight of the hybrid system gives the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a somewhat cumbersome feel around tight turns. It's still easy to maneuver in the city, though, and as smooth as they come on the highway.

Interior

The interior of the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is identical to that of the gasoline-only version, which means that it has a slightly dated look but features high-quality materials and solid ergonomics. Comfortable seating in the first- and second-rows and a total of 10 cupholders make the Highlander Hybrid a natural for family transportation, but newer competitors in the midsize crossover SUV class offer roomier second-row accommodations. Additionally, the second-row seat's lack of a flip-and-fold mechanism makes the third row difficult to access. Maximum cargo capacity is 80.6 cubic feet, just as in the regular Highlander.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Incredible reliability, perfect size
litespeedn,03/05/2016
4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought this car new in 2006, now have 168,000 miles. In well over 1 million miles of driving, this Highlander has been the most reliable, comfortable car I have ever owned. No repairs have been needed at all, just routine maintenance - oil changes every 10K miles with synthetic oil, also replaced the coolant, timing belt, and spark plugs at 90K. Car is still on the original brakes! On 3rd set of tires. This car has great acceleration, good mileage (average 25.5 MPG, and I tend to drive fast), great room for passengers or gear. AWD with stability control is great for low traction or slippery roads, although I don't offroad. I have the Limited version with navigation - nav system still good, but I had to buy a new disc on eBay to get updated roads. Car structure is still solid with no rattles. I don't see any new vehicles that compare with this one yet - the new Highlander is too big, and small SUVs are overstyled and lack room inside. I hope to keep this car for a few more years.
Good Result
HighlanderHigh,11/21/2006
Good result. Mileage a little under claims. Excellent power and handling. Terrific quality and design. Only driving complaint is slight surging sensation on highway as electric motors kick in and out. With tax credit and some recent bargaining price reductions, this is still one I would buy again. Get Limited model.
Great Mileage SUV/CUV Still
ejo1,07/01/2013
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I needed a good mileage vehicle to pull my Boston Whaler after running a small CUV with decent mileage. Every car and pickup I looked at would get 20 mpg or less a few maybe low 20's when not pulling a boat and as 98% of the time I'm not pulling a boat this was not a good option to go from 24 mpg average daily driving to <20mpg. I found this Highlander and now get 26-27 mpg average and easily can pull and launch my boat and when towing get 18/19 or more mpg. All this in luxury. 70,000 miles later after the above comments I still like the car but after a EMC recall the mileage dropped considerably and now is the same as a regular V-6 Highlander at 20 mpg. This was very disappointing and after fighting with Toyota for several years I gave up. The car is still nice and tows well and is reliable. The only other complaint I have is no 4WD capability even though it says 4WDi and the i is not intelligent at all I got stuck twice due to the management system shutting down all throttle and not transferring power to a non-spinning wheel. As with every car I own I have winter tires for better all around performance with snow and ice here in West Michigan. I again get good mileage after finding out from the internet that I should try to have my PSD oil changed. (The PSD is the Power Split Device (basically the automatic transmission) which controls the distribution between the electric motors and the combustion engine. (A lot of people think thi car has a CVT(Continuous Variable Transmission) which is not true. The oil change in the PSD did the trick the car again gets great mileage for it size and capabilities. I now have 150K miles on it and she still drives like new.
Excellent car except for start battery
hallett1,06/20/2014
I use this car for everything including towing a 2,000 lb Casita trailer. I have driven several times the length of Baja California with the trailer. The car tows the trailer very well, and there is plenty of power for towing on steep, prolonged mountain passes or for passing. You hardly know the trailer is there. Towing or not, the car consistently gets several MPG better than my former Honda 2004 Odyssey. However, note that MPG GOES DOWN VERY FAST AS YOU INCREASE HIGHWAY SPEED OVER 65 MPH, as you would expect due to wind/tire resistance. The car handles extremely well, great suspension. The only problem encountered is with the small start battery, which frequently goes dead.
See all 70 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
268 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,341.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,888.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,189.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander Hybrid lease specials

Research Similar Vehicles