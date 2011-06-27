Vehicle overview

As revolutionary as early hybrid cars were, not everyone could take advantage of this technology because of their space and seating capacity constraints. That's where the Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes in. Introduced last year, it is the first and only seven-passenger (with optional third-row seat) hybrid vehicle, allowing family-oriented buyers to make an environmental statement when they pull up in the elementary school carpool circle. In truth, though, the cramped third-row seat is only minimally useful. Although the Highlander Hybrid has an EPA highway fuel economy rating of 33 mpg, the point of driving this hybrid SUV is not necessarily the promise of stellar fuel economy. Rather, Toyota is hoping buyers will see the performance angle as well, as the Highlander pairs a healthy V6 gas engine with a couple of electric motors to deliver extremely quick acceleration for the midsize SUV class.

In creating the hybrid Highlander, Toyota started with the regular Highlander's optional 3.3-liter V6, recalibrated it for duty in a hybrid (it makes less horsepower in this application) and installed two electric motors (three on all-wheel-drive models). One of the motors is responsible for starting the gas engine and recharging the 288-volt battery pack. Another teams up with the V6 to drive the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission of sorts that Toyota calls a "power-split device." This simplified CVT provides the ease of a conventional automatic transmission, but there are no gears to shift, drive belts, torque converter or clutch. The third motor, present only on all-wheel-drive models, can power the rear wheels when extra acceleration or traction is needed, or help recharge the battery pack. Since the gas V6 never provides power to the rear wheels of AWD Highlander Hybrids, however, it's not a true all-wheel-drive setup. Buyers who need a serious snow vehicle should stick with the regular Highlander.

Driving a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a lot like driving a regular V6 Highlander -- it's just a lot quicker. Still, the lack of conventional shift points can take some adjustment, as can the gas engine's tendency to rev at a consistently high rpm -- also a function of the hybrid drivetrain. Ride quality is as smooth as ever, but with the extra weight of the hybrid system, handling is even less athletic than it is on the regular Highlander (already notable for its modest limits).

Still, compared to the other non-premium hybrid SUVs that are available, the Ford Escape Hybrid and Saturn Vue Green Line, the Highlander Hybrid is much quicker and more refined. Unfortunately, it's also more expensive, and the Escape, which uses a Toyota-designed hybrid system, gets better fuel economy. Neither can match the Highlander's interior room, but if space is what you need, you may be better off with a traditional gasoline SUV like the Honda Pilot or Mazda CX-9: Your mileage will be lower, but the initial cost will be less. That's not to say a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid purchase won't make you happy, but potential buyers should be aware that hybrid SUV ownership isn't likely to be the most cost-effective option for family transportation.