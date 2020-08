Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan

2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4x4 4dr Crew Cab 8 ft. LB DRW Pickup 6.7L V8 Turbocharger with an automatic transmission with only 53,342 miles. Ford F-450 Super Duty has the max towing pkg and trailer brake controls, full length step boards for easier cab access and rear sliding window. This Ford F-450 Super Duty has 19 " wheels with Dunlop tires, fog lamps and automatic headlights. Ford F-450 Super Duty has heated and power tow mirrors. The Ford F-450 Super Duty features leather heated and cooled front bucket seats with power controls. Leather wrapped steering wheel with accessory controls. Ford F-450 Super Duty has Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs plus remote start.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W4DT1GEC65018

Stock: C65018

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020