Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

- 53,342 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,499
Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan
Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! CALL US at 616-891-9900 for more details or to schedule a test drive. This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership. Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels! Call us at 616-891-9900. We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL! Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop located inside the dealership. Stop in anytime and check us out and see why doing business with Boondox Motorsports is truly a wonderful experience! www.boondox.us (616) 891-9900 Main # HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon-Fri: 10am- 6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm Thank you for looking at Boondox Motorsports... We hope to see you soon!<br /> <br /> 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4x4 4dr Crew Cab 8 ft. LB DRW Pickup 6.7L V8 Turbocharger with an automatic transmission with only 53,342 miles. Ford F-450 Super Duty has the max towing pkg and trailer brake controls, full length step boards for easier cab access and rear sliding window. This Ford F-450 Super Duty has 19 " wheels with Dunlop tires, fog lamps and automatic headlights. Ford F-450 Super Duty has heated and power tow mirrors. The Ford F-450 Super Duty features leather heated and cooled front bucket seats with power controls. Leather wrapped steering wheel with accessory controls. Ford F-450 Super Duty has Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs plus remote start.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1GEC65018
Stock: C65018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 12,574 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,899
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Power Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Dual Alternators (Total 357-Amps) Heated Rear Seats Fx4 Off Road Package Camper Package Upfitter Switches (4) Bluetooth Connection Black; Premium Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40 Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2016 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum with 12,570 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4GED12350
Stock: GED12350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 108,209 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,942
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0GEB38339
Stock: 1666P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 47,689 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,990
MC MOTORCARS - Miami / Florida
FX4 Off Road Package, 6.7L Turbocharged Diesel V8 Engine, Leather Seats, Power Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel Trim, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Sony Audio System, CD Player, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, Power Glass Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Remote Start System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Exterior Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Longbed, Bedliner, Tailgate Assist Step, Side Steps, Roof Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, Trailer Tow Hitch, Dual Rear Wheels, 19.5 Inch Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT3GEA01251
Stock: 10347389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,567 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2016 FORD F-450 DRW SUPER DUTY LARIAT CREW CAB 4WD. 6.7 LITER POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL. 6 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. 1 OWNER. FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS!!! 71K MSRP. FX4 PKG. LEVELING KIT. ULTIMATE LARIAT PKG. NAVI. SUNROOF. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. SONY PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND. REMOTE START. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS. TOW PKG. SPRAY IN BED LINER. GOOSE NECK HITCH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4GED08380
Stock: D08380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,379 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,500
Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas
This 2016 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 with only 112,379 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Connect compatible devices with Bluetooth to enjoy hands free capabilities and command the road with the dependable 6.7L V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel Engine. Take in the view through the built-in sunroof. Ride in the comfort of heated/cooled leather seats and explore new destinations with the state of the art navigation system. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner pickup before it is gone! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT3GEC66123
Stock: D7325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,977 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,900
Nortz and Virkler - Lowville / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch, USB Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1GEA34300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,217 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,988
Jacky W Jones Ford - Cleveland / Georgia
-Backup Camera -4X4 4WD -Leather -Bluetooth -Push Button Start -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats -Cooled Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener Park Distance Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5HEE78331
Stock: P11214R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 43,149 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,996
Baxter Ford West Dodge - Omaha / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 43,149! $200 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Trailer Hitch, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Bed Liner, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, CHROME PACKAGE SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESLARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat w/Memory, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory, Automatic High Beam, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, Tailgate Step & Handle, LED Box Lighting, LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Voice-Activated Navigation, HD and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a, Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, Memory Power-Adjustable Pedals, Remote Start System, Twin Panel Power Moonroof, map lights and moonroof switches, Ambient Lighting, Power Telescoping/Tilt Steering Wheel/Column, heat, memory and audio controls, Remote Tailgate Release, CHROME PACKAGE Body-Color Door Handles w/Chrome Insert, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, 6" Angular Chrome Step Bars, Chrome Exhaust Tip, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER tailgate-guard, black box bed tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts, HEATED REAR SEATS, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER (UGDO), ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 4 valve OHV, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor (STD), TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (6R140), SelectShift (STD).AFFORDABILITYThis Super Duty F-450 Pickup is priced $200 below NADA Retail.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5HEC97231
Stock: FE06282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,930 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,319
Akins Ford of Winder - Winder / Georgia
Come see this 2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW features the following options: Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/center ornaments, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic -inc: (6R140), SelectShift, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW A/S. Stop by and visit us at Akins Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ford, 220 W. May Street, Winder, GA 30680.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0HEB97909
Stock: TEB97909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 220,004 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT4FEB22630
Stock: b22630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,991 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT1FEB91050
Stock: FT1050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 48,136 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,600
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.4WD 4 Wheel Drive, Leather, 10 Speakers, 110V/400W Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual rear wheels, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flow-Through Console, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 14,000 lb Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power windows, Radio: Premium HD Sony Audio w/Single-CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Platinum Leather 40/Console/40 Seats, Ventilated front seats.2017 Ford F-450SD Platinum DRWOxford WhitePower Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV TurbodieselTorqShift 6-Speed AutomaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0HEB54784
Stock: PRT36916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 33,099 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
Ace Auto - Jordan / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT7FEC32832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,189 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,988
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6FEB83333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,806 miles
$52,388
Yucca Valley Ford Center - Yucca Valley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT5FEB01222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,495
Jones Ford Casa Grande - Casa Grande / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT3HEC31096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,823 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$66,991
Mac Haik Ford Houston - Houston / Texas
PRICE DROP FROM $69,991. CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 37,823! Platinum trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOM... TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear SeatOPTION PACKAGESPLATINUM ULTIMATE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, 360 degree camera system and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in center-stack screen, Rear CHMSL Camera Display in center stack screen, LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) w/cargo light and rear video camera, Lane-Keeping Alert, Twin Panel Power Moonroof, map lights and moonroof switches, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER tailgate-guard, black box bed tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 4 valve OHV, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor (STD), TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (6R140), SelectShift (STD).EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com explains "Whichever engine you choose, it's easy to get to speed and stay there, whether or not you're towing.".A GREAT VALUEReduced from $69,991.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERGet that Great Mac Haik FeelingPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT6HEB56099
Stock: L9455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
