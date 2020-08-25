Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas

This 2016 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 with only 112,379 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Connect compatible devices with Bluetooth to enjoy hands free capabilities and command the road with the dependable 6.7L V8 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel Engine. Take in the view through the built-in sunroof. Ride in the comfort of heated/cooled leather seats and explore new destinations with the state of the art navigation system. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner pickup before it is gone!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1FT8W4DT3GEC66123

Stock: D7325A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020