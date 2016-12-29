  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
5.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy for a three-row crossover
  • Just-right size for many families
  • Added peace of mind from standard accident-avoidance tech
  • Quiet and compliant ride
  • Price premium unlikely to be made up with gas savings
  • Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
  • Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$27,995 - $38,500
Used Highlander Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Frankly, you should only buy the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid instead of its conventionally powered sibling because of environmental concerns. It's extremely unlikely that you'll be able to pay back the Hybrid's price premium through gas savings alone. Having said that, the XLE trim level is likely where you'll want to start, as we think most people will appreciate its extra helping of equipment, including a power liftgate, power front seats, and its leather seating and steering wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.0 / 5

Are you hoping to get high fuel economy from a three-row crossover SUV? You can't do much better than the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It gets close to 30 mpg while still providing the high levels of comfort and utility that the regular Highlander is known for. It's a bit expensive, but worth it.

Much like the regular Highlander, the hybrid version boasts a just-right size that isn't too cumbersome to drive yet still manages a competitive amount of passenger and cargo space. For 2017, the Highlander Hybrid's appeal grows due to the addition of entry trim levels — last year you could only get the priciest trims. That opens it up to more people, but it's still quite pricey. When new, a basic Hybrid LE costs thousands more than the equivalent non-hybrid Highlander. Considering you'd likely save only a few hundred bucks every year on gas, that math really doesn't add up. But if you simply like the idea of cutting your carbon footprint but need a family-friendly vehicle, the Highlander Hybrid is a great way to go.

2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a large three-row SUV that comes standard with eight- or seven-passenger capacities, depending on trim level. Those include LE, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. The LE isn't exactly a stripper model, but the XLE has enough universally desired extras that you'll likely want to pay extra for them. The Limited and Limited Platinum slather on luxury content but in the process receive luxury brand-like price tags.

Every Highlander Hybrid comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with three electric motors. Total system output is 306 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.

Starting things off is the LE, which has 18-inch wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.

Our favorite is the XLE. You get the LE's equipment plus a sunroof, a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, heated power front seats, leather upholstery. second-row sunshades, upgraded interior materials, an 8.1-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a navigation system.

If you want more, there's the Limited with 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, second-row captain's chairs and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. At the top of the range is the Limited Platinum with a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system and a heated steering wheel.

The XLE and Limited can be equipped with a rear entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT | AWD).  NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Highlander has received some revisions, including a new V6 engine, additional feature content and new, less expensive trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Highlander.

Driving

The Highlander Hybrid has a competent hybrid powertrain, proficient brakes and intuitive, albeit numb, steering. Additionally, good highway manners, acceptable towing capability and decent off-road credentials make it appealing.

Acceleration

The 2017 Highlander Hybrid's powerful V6 engine and electric motors, in combination, move it off the line quickly. It's not as quick as the regular Highlander, but acceleration is acceptable.

Braking

Despite a vague-feeling pedal, the Highlander provides sufficient emergency braking effectiveness and good fade resistance. In daily situations, pedal engagement can sometimes feel awkward.

Steering

The Highlander's steering is reassuring when cornering and provides straight-line stability on the highway. The steering of other, albeit non-hybrid, SUVs instill more confidence, however, and provide more engagement to the driver.

Handling

A confident and competent handler, right up to the relatively low limit set by the electronic stability system that really lets you know when you're asking too much of it. Again, others are sharper, but most drivers will find it to be acceptable.

Drivability

This is an easy SUV to drive, even if it can feel a tad large compared to certain non-hybrid competitors. As far as hybrids go, though, the brakes aren't weird, and there aren't any strange sensations that will make you feel as if you're driving a science experiment.

Off-road

There are no low-range gears, and it doesn't have a traditional all-wheel-drive system (the rear wheels are simply powered by a separate electric motor). But its 8 inches of ground clearance, hill hold and hill descent systems, and advantageous approach/departure angles are admirable.

Comfort

5.0
Lexus-lite. The Highlander's seats, ride comfort and utterly silent atmosphere are nearly as good as those found in SUVs by corporate cousin Lexus.

Seat comfort

5.0
Heated leather front seats (XLE and above) are as comfy as furniture and offer tons of adjustment, including extendable thigh support. The second row is firmer but slides and reclines in a wide range. The third row is merely acceptable; some other crossovers have roomier third-row seating.

Ride comfort

5.0
One of the Highlander's best qualities is its ride comfort: The suspension easily absorbs bumps and ruts without feeling like a floating barge. Very few, if any, road irregularities intrude.

Noise & vibration

5.0
It's one of the quietest SUVs we've ever measured. An occasional wisp of wind noise is evident on a gusty highway pass. At full throttle, the engine's drone does find its way into the cabin.

Interior

4.0
This is a very competitive segment, and although the Highlander Hybrid is quite good in each of these areas, it also doesn't have a clear advantage over more recently redesigned competitors.

Ease of use

3.5
Some controls, specifically those for the audio system, are located too far away. Otherwise, Toyota's typical array of controls are easy to use.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
It can be difficult to reach the third row because the second row (be it the captain's chairs or bench) doesn't get out of the way enough to provide the sort of access provided by certain competitors. The doors are large, though, and the seats are of a reasonable height.

Driving position

Abundant seat adjustments, including power thigh support (a rare feature) on most trim levels. Sufficient seat and telescoping-wheel travel for taller drivers.

Roominess

3.5
As in its competitors, the first and second rows provide copious room for most occupants. The third row is squishier than those in some rival models despite have three seat belts — only small kids are likely to fit three abreast back there.

Quality

5.0
The quality of materials is among the class best, and during the course of our one-year long-term test of a Highlander, everything in the cabin remained nicely screwed together. Impressive.

Utility

3.5
Overall cargo capacity is average for this segment, which means that most families should have abundant room. Small item storage is very good.

Small-item storage

4.0
There's a unique built-in shelf on the dashboard that serves as a resting place for phones or other personal items, though it can be hard to get your hand in there. A vast amount of space is found under the sliding armrest cover — it's big enough to store a laptop or a sizable purse.

Cargo space

3.5
The Highlander offers an average amount of cargo capacity for the segment regardless of how many rows are in place — nothing significantly outdoes it. Others are better behind the third row, however, specifically the Ford Explorer.

Towing

A properly equipped Highlander Hybrid Limited can tow up to 3,500 pounds, compared to 5,000 pounds for the conventional gasoline Highlander and most competitors.

Technology

The Highlander's standard suite of accident avoidance tech is a big reason to consider this family crossover, especially if you don't have the money for a range-topping model. Infotainment tech is pleasantly easy to use.

Audio & navigation

Toyota's touchscreen infotainment interfaces aren't the flashiest or feature-packed, but they are easy to use. The Highlander's upgrade 8-inch screen is notably quick to respond to inputs and features large, easily pressed icons.

Driver aids

Every Highlander comes standard with forward collision warning and automatic braking (includes pedestrian detection), adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and steering assist. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall5.0 / 5
Comfort5.0
Interior4.0
Utility3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5(53%)
4(26%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV, but hybrid may not be worth it
Michael,01/03/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The Highlander Hybrid is comfortable and looks great inside and out. The "hybrid" part so far is a big disappointment in terms of performance and gas mileage. On long drives, we have simply decided to forego Eco Mode and avoid what feels like a battle between car and driver otherwise. Our gas mileage so far has been 25.5mpg at best and 19mpg at worst during a long trip between northern and southern California. Eco mode on the long trip only improved this by 2mpg. So, unless you need to cross the 6,000gvwr for business reasons, I don't see any advantage to the hybrid. UPDATE: After an ECU flash at the dealer, the hybrid part has been great. My best on a tank is just over 30mpg and I rarely get under 26mpg.
If you prefer a comfortable ride
mykecusa,05/30/2017
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The Toyota Highlander expert reviews are spot on. The car is quiet and comfortable. However I am and old grandpa and drive like one my kids say ... slow, steady and easy going. I drive 65 mph on the freeways and the posted speed limits in town. I do not, 'Jack rabbit start' only to race to the next stop sign/red light to slam on my brakes. I get an typical 25 mpg per tank full of gasoline. I do regular servicing. The 2017 caught my attention with increased hosepower, better fuel economy and better safety features (I really like the 360 dregree camera view). UPDATE: 12/8/2017 I really like this SUV. It is a quiet and comfortable ride. Plenty of cargo space for my service dog with 2nd row seats up for up to 3 passengers, with the dog. I have been getting 22-24 mpg with the A/C, or heater on, and 25-27 with both off. This is roughly 50-50 city-highway. The electric motor truly takes a gentle foot to stay engaged, and really is quite limited in being engaged ... maybe a mile if lucky. Learning to use it does add to the fuel economy. The ECO function is suppose to improve fuel economy in town with start ups. I used it the first 2500 miles and did not use it the last 2500 miles. I notice no difference in fuel economy and it is essentially the same type of mileage. I notice a little more acceleration with the 2017 over the 2016, but it might be more to the slight noise increase I can hear. The hybrid is spunky on acceleration if you need it. For me, a disabled veteran, the biggest plus has been the sensors and safety features. There are 4 levels to the robotic car industry, where level 4 is fully computer managed automobile. The 2017 Highlander is level 2. It has lane monitoring and automatic correction. I have only used the auto correction feature a few times. It does take having lane lines on both sides, but it has worked for me. I'm not sure I'm ready to close my eye though. The sensor alert when I drift over a lane line is useful to me though. Since I am blind in my left eye, the safety sensors really help. I get alerts not only if autos are on my left side, but at intersections if people are in the cross walk. The alert also works for people walking behind, or on the side of my SUV. A nice safety feature in parking lots for sure. Everything has worked nicely and I have no complaints about the Toyota Highlander Hybrid at the time. Update 6/2018 I'm liking this SUV more and more all the time. It takes time to learn and develop the muscle responses to best use the hybrid system. I can now effectively use the ECO and EV systems to improve my gasoline mpg. I can pretty much count on 25 mpg all around combined average (24 in Winter with heat/air, 26 in Summer with no heat/air). The camera views are a blessing for close spaces and parking. I now have 9200 miles on the vehicle, and consider it the best drive I ever bought. Update: 12/2018 I still give this SUV an A+. I get great fuel economy for a 5,000 pound SUV. I count on averaging 25 mpg, getting as low as 22 mpg with A/C, or heater on and lots of stop and go traffic,or 30 mpg with steady highway driving. (note: I am a moderate driver, driving the posted speed limit and no quick starts and sudden stops ... easy does it) The ride remains smooth, quiet and easy. The camera views are still A+, as well as the Dynamic Cruise Control. Absolutely no regrets buying this Toyota Hybrid SUV. Current mileage is 13,000, and I just had the 18 month maintenance service. Everything A+. The dealer has been great with the service. I still give this SUV A+ rating. I only have 17,000 miles on it, and reviews say I can expect 300,000 if I maintain the vehicle. There have been zero problems and the 25,000 service plane provided has been easy to use. Nothing shows serious wear, and the ride remains smooth and quiet. Update 6/13/2020 With the pandemic I have put only 260 miles on this SUV in the last 4 months. Current mileage is 19,410. Being retired has its pluses and minuses. No regrets on buying this SUV, as it is quiet, comfortable ride that is very economical (minimum servicing, fuel efficient). From what I read about Toyota reliability, my kids might be able to pass this SUV on to their kids.
Great Fuel Ecenomy
Limmw,04/15/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We ordered a 2017 Highlander Hybrid XLE in November 2016 and received it in early December 2016. We immediately took off on a 1000 mi trip to Oregon. Overall we are very happy with the purchase. Dealership service was good, the SUV drives well and we got 26.5 MPG for the 2000 miles round trip through interstate 5 during winter blizzards going and coming back. Our previous SUV was an Acura MDX which on the same trip averaged only about 19 MPG so we are please with the gas mileage. Since then in overall Southern Cal driving in mixed city and freeway trips, we averaged over 30 MPG. During our trip through the California/Oregon mountains during winter blizzards we found out that the Safety Features stopped working when the sensors were covered by snows and mud. So at the time we needed them, they stopped working unless we cleaned the snows/mud off the sensors. Otherwise all the safety features worked as advertised. Only other problem is the Toyota lane assist worked but the design was stupid: It behaved like a "drunken sailer" bouncing from one side to the other if we did not correct the drifting off the center of the lane and relied on the lane assist. Overall we give it a 5 star SUV.
Excellent family-hauler with a few flaws
AB,12/19/2016
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Lots going for the Highlander Hybrid: unmatched fuel economy (in class), AWD, comfortable interior, and great reliability. Ride is soft, smooth and quiet. Handling is numb; not for 'spirited' driving. Active Safety Sense features (standard) seem to work well and are non-obtrusive, though I haven't really experienced the pre-collision system. Toyota's Entune+Navigation system seems quite dated; wish they would just support Apple Carplay / Android Auto. (At least Bluetooth works well.) Also considered the Honda Pilot EX-L (AWD), but I got the Hybrid XLE for almost the same price, and have no regrets!
See all 19 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 28 hwy
Seats 8
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Highlander Hybrid models:

Forward Collision Warning with Auto-Brake
Detects and automatically brakes to prevent hitting other cars and pedestrians in front of you. It's a standard feature this year.
Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
Warns you if you're about to deviate from your lane and can even help steer. It's also standard this year.
Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
Additional airbag protection. Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum is priced between $35,000 and$38,500 with odometer readings between 29446 and50946 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is priced between $27,995 and$32,900 with odometer readings between 33873 and92493 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is priced between $35,796 and$35,796 with odometer readings between 34156 and34156 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2017 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,995 and mileage as low as 29446 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,998.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,313.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,097.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles