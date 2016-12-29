2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy for a three-row crossover
- Just-right size for many families
- Added peace of mind from standard accident-avoidance tech
- Quiet and compliant ride
- Price premium unlikely to be made up with gas savings
- Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
- Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.0 / 5
Are you hoping to get high fuel economy from a three-row crossover SUV? You can't do much better than the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It gets close to 30 mpg while still providing the high levels of comfort and utility that the regular Highlander is known for. It's a bit expensive, but worth it.
Much like the regular Highlander, the hybrid version boasts a just-right size that isn't too cumbersome to drive yet still manages a competitive amount of passenger and cargo space. For 2017, the Highlander Hybrid's appeal grows due to the addition of entry trim levels — last year you could only get the priciest trims. That opens it up to more people, but it's still quite pricey. When new, a basic Hybrid LE costs thousands more than the equivalent non-hybrid Highlander. Considering you'd likely save only a few hundred bucks every year on gas, that math really doesn't add up. But if you simply like the idea of cutting your carbon footprint but need a family-friendly vehicle, the Highlander Hybrid is a great way to go.
2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a large three-row SUV that comes standard with eight- or seven-passenger capacities, depending on trim level. Those include LE, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. The LE isn't exactly a stripper model, but the XLE has enough universally desired extras that you'll likely want to pay extra for them. The Limited and Limited Platinum slather on luxury content but in the process receive luxury brand-like price tags.
Every Highlander Hybrid comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with three electric motors. Total system output is 306 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.
Starting things off is the LE, which has 18-inch wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.
Our favorite is the XLE. You get the LE's equipment plus a sunroof, a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, heated power front seats, leather upholstery. second-row sunshades, upgraded interior materials, an 8.1-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a navigation system.
If you want more, there's the Limited with 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, second-row captain's chairs and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. At the top of the range is the Limited Platinum with a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system and a heated steering wheel.
The XLE and Limited can be equipped with a rear entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT | AWD). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Highlander has received some revisions, including a new V6 engine, additional feature content and new, less expensive trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Highlander.
Driving
Comfort5.0
Interior4.0
Utility3.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.0 / 5
|Comfort
|5.0
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Highlander Hybrid models:
- Forward Collision Warning with Auto-Brake
- Detects and automatically brakes to prevent hitting other cars and pedestrians in front of you. It's a standard feature this year.
- Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
- Warns you if you're about to deviate from your lane and can even help steer. It's also standard this year.
- Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
- Additional airbag protection. Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants.
