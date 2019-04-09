2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Which Corolla Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Lots of standard advanced driving aids
- Enjoyable handling capability along with a smooth ride quality
- Easy to see out of
- Rivals offer more cargo and cabin storage space
- Not much rear legroom
- No Android Auto
- Redesigned Corolla debuts in a new hatchback body style
- Improved interior design and materials
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Overall rating7.4 / 10
American car shoppers have traditionally shown a tepid interest in small hatchbacks, especially since small crossover SUVs have become so popular. So it might come as a bit of a surprise to learn that Toyota has decided to kick off its newest Corolla generation in this unloved body style. The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is all-new, while its sedan sibling carries forward on previous-generation hardware. (An updated sedan is due for the 2020 model year.)
Improvements this year include edgy styling, a well-appointed interior and surprisingly enjoyable performance. A 7.8-second 0-60 mph time shows the Corolla is packing heat this time around, too — the outgoing Corolla sedan took a lethargic 10 seconds to make the same run. And as is the case with most Toyotas now, a healthy complement of advanced driver safety features, including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control, come standard.
Our main concern relates to something you wouldn't typically expect to be an issue: utility. The Corolla Hatchback's cargo area is only slightly larger than the sedan's, and rival hatchbacks offer up to 50 percent more capacity. But on the whole, this new Corolla is a strong contender.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback models
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a four-door hatchback with seating for five. It's available in two trims: the fairly well-equipped SE and the more luxurious XSE. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (168 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on both trims, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.
Standard equipment for the SE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, a driver information display, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay.
Standard safety features include Toyota Safety Connect emergency communications, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection plus automatic emergency braking), and lane keeping assist.
SE models with the CVT automatic also get steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, lane centering assist, and a version of the adaptive cruise control system that can bring the Corolla to a complete stop (the manual-equipped version deactivates at low speeds). Selecting the CVT automatic also opens the door to the SE Preferred package, which adds a blind-spot monitor, HD and satellite radio, and Toyota's Entune app services.
Compared to the SE, the XSE adds 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, a chrome grille, an upgraded driver information display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery with cloth inserts, HD and satellite radio, and Toyota's Entune app services.
Models equipped with the CVT automatic also get the blind-spot monitor. The CVT automatic's optional XSE Preferred package further adds a wireless charging pad, a navigation system and an eight-speaker JBL premium audio system. This package can be ordered with or without adaptive headlights.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my 2019 Corolla Hatchback XSE (CVT) about 2 months ago. So far I have put about 1,100 miles. My combined mileage so far is 29MPG; I use the car for a short commute (10 miles each way), granted the speed limit never goes above 45 on my commute and there are several stop lights. Im sure it will do much better on the highway. No maintenance issues so far. The car is very sporty looking, however looks are a bit deceiving (my other vehicle is a Ford Expedition with the 3.5 twin-turbo, so this admittedly makes it difficult for me to fairly judge the Corolla's power). The handling however is nothing short of excellent, I thoroughly enjoy taking hard corners in this car as it is rather fun! Interior space is ample for me (I'm 6'3" and 245lbs). I can actually fit my whole family into the car (Wife who is 6' and two car seats in the back), granted we are a little cramped (I wouldn’t want to do a long road trip like that), but it has enough room for a short trip into town. My only issue with the vehicle is the Entune system; it is laggy and the layout is just awful. Honestly it was bad enough for me to buy an IPhone just to use CarPlay instead of the native system. Outside of the infotainment system, the car is just awesome. Never would I have thought a Corolla could bring a smile to my face, but this little car definitely does!
It’s quick, nimble, has responsive steering, sticks firmly to the road and is a joy to drive. I have zero complaints. I test drove many cars before this one, but when I finally got a chance to drive one, that was it. Every time I get in it to go some where, I like it even more. It also helped that it has Toyota’s reliability standing behind it as well. As long I do my part (change the oil, etc.), it’ll be around for a long time.
I have owned my blue flame Corolla for just one year now. I have no regrets about buying this car. I wanted the XSE model because of the advanced safety features that are installed and that keep me safe. It is a fun car to drive and I enjoy it very much. I am planing on keeping this car at least 5 more years if not longer. Treat yourself to the Corolla Hatchback.
I commute 80 miles and the 42 MPG I get is awesome. That being said, I am all smiles getting into my Corolla Hatchback; its very sporty, super nimble, very quiet, easy to drive and brakes well. I was in the NOV 2018 snowstorm in NJ, and it was not fun, and for the future I am considering snow chains - maybe. This car is best in non-NE weather. My only complaints, and they are really minor is that I find myself forever fiddling with the climate controls - where traditional rotational knobs are preferred, and getting in and out can be a bit of a chore as it is a bit low and narrow. I highly recommend that it is really a solo car, adding in more that one person asks a lot of the little guy. This hatchback is way quieter than most and wheels around curves like a race car. Last, its not a quick car, but the first gear automatic really bridges the CVT power gap found in almost all new similar cars.
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback video2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Toyota's marketing of the 2019 Corolla has been a focus on youth and fun. It's available in a hatchback, and hatchbacks are fun. But can the Corolla really escape its dull reputation and compete with cars like the Veloster and the Mazda 3? I have to say, I was kind of dreading doing this review. Like, ugh, Corolla. What is there even to say? It's like a boring car, right? It's just boring. But then I saw this. Hello, hatchback. And it's a six-speed? And look at that color? You could call the 2019 Corolla XSE a lot of things, but boring is not one of them. I'm going to show you just how exciting the Corolla is. But first, subscribe to our channel. And if you're shopping for a car, visit Edmunds. For years, we've been giving Toyota a hard time about designing bland cars. And now, the new Toyotas-- the Corolla, in particular-- are full of body lines, and dips, and bulges-- it's definitely not bland. But just because something isn't boring doesn't mean that it's attractive. The big mouth front end is growing on me. I kind of like it. But the back-- well, the kind of thing I can say about the back is that it looks like a robot with an underbite. It's not that pretty. What is pretty, though, is this color. Toyota calls it blue flame, and it is like driving a summer sky. You know, so many of us live in these dull, gray, concrete worlds. Why not add a little pop of color to your commute? I took some friends out to lunch in the Corolla, and they got inside. And both of them were like, oh, this is nice. And since they showed up in Porsches, I'm going to assume they knew something about nice interiors. I'm not going to say that the interior is as nice as a Porsche, but there's soft-touch materials where previous generations had hard plastic. There's a lot of really nice details, like stitching, interesting different textures, these great seats with a pattern in them. And for $25,000, this is well-dressed. The seats in the Corolla are really comfortable. In fact, the whole front of the cabin is spacious. There's plenty of room, plenty of personal space between you and your passenger. The seats are just bolstered enough to be comfortable if you're going around a corner, but they're not real tight-fitting like a race seat. And the seats go up far enough that I can put the clutch in without ramming my knee into the dash, and I still have plenty of space. It's super comfortable. It really makes this car a joy to drive. While there's plenty of room for people in the front of the Corolla, there's not a whole lot of room for stuff. The cup holders are small. There's only one little pocket for a phone, and it's kind of inconveniently out of the way. Console's pretty tiny, and there's not a lot of space in the side pockets for the doors, either. Also, I do have a little rant, which is about USB ports. There are two USB ports in the Corolla-- one in the console, where you would expect it to be, but that one doesn't connect to Apple CarPlay. The one that connects to Apple CarPlay is all the way over on the passenger side. And you can't even see it from the driver's seat, so it's a little weird. It's only going to be a problem once when you first get the car, but it would've been nice if they'd made it a bright color, or just a little bit more obvious. This is not a problem for you if you use Android Auto because Toyota doesn't support Android Auto. Although there are rumors they might in the future. Anyway, rant over. Oh, no, wait. I have another rant. The eight-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment is fine. I mean, it's well-placed. It doesn't get all glary. But the actual infotainment system for Toyota is, like, what are they thinking? None of it really makes sense. It takes so many clicks to get anything done. For example, if you want to just adjust the volume for the navigation directions, in most cars, you can do that with the volume knob. You just do it when a direction is being spoken, and it doesn't change your music or anything like that. But in the Corolla, you've got to go to-- OK. It's Menu, Setup, Voice, Voice Volume, and then you can click it up and down. That's like four or five clicks to adjust something that you might need to adjust while you were driving. For a car that won't even let you release the parking brake unless you have the foot on the brake, I was sort of surprised they made it that complicated. Toyota's safety suite all comes standard, so you get things like pedestrian detection, and lane departure assist, backup camera, a bunch of airbags, everything you need. Here's what you get in the backseat of the Corolla. You have a very comfortable seat, enough leg room for a night out on the town, although you might not want to live in the backseat, especially if you're tall. I think you might run out of headroom. You've got an armrest, cupholders, there's another cupholder in the door, a little slot for putting phones or change or very, very small pets. Here's what you don't have-- a USB port. I guess you can use the one in the console since you can't use that to use Apple CarPlay in the front. I would not use it for five people unless you were in an emergency, because this middle seat is really, really tight. The new Corolla hatch is wider, lower, and shorter than the previous one, and that mostly affects cargo space. There's 17.8 cubic feet back here, and that's a lot less than the competition. The Civic hatch has 22 cubic feet. And even the Veloster, which is small, has 19.9. Do you want to see a magic trick? I'm going to take this perfectly adequate commuter car Corolla and make it super fun. Ready? Ta-da, it's a stick. When people say that driving a stick is more fun than an automatic, that is absolutely the case. That's why it's so exciting to see a stick shift available in a car at a very low price point. If you used to own a stick shift, and you haven't in a long time because you just didn't feel like there was a sensible daily driver car that offered one, right here, guys. And if you've always sort of wanted to drive a stick, but you've been intimidated by it, or just seems too scary, this is the easiest manual car I've ever driven. I've been driving this car all week long. I am not kidding. I've put about 600 miles on it in one week-- a lot of traffic, a lot of hills, all the things that somebody who's new to driving a manual might be intimidated by. And not one time have I wished that it was the automatic transmission. Not once. I'm going to say that the most intimidating thing about driving a stick is what do you do when you're on a hill? Because you stop, and then if you let off the brake, you're going to roll backwards. Oh, my god. What if there's somebody behind you? Well, modern stick shift cars are great because first of all, it automatically has a hill assist. So there's a moment where you can let off the gas and it'll hold it for you. Like I was off the brake for about a second before we started rolling back. But let's say you need more than that, like a second isn't enough time. Well, we've got a hold button, and it'll hold the brakes indefinitely. I am not on the brakes right now. I'm on the clutch, not on the brakes, not on the gas. And then we're ready to go. It automatically releases, and we're moving. Where was this when I was learning to drive stick? It's stuff like this that makes this car such a perfect city run-about car because everything that would have made you not want it as a daily driver, or not want to stick shift as a daily driver before-- irrelevant. They have solved all of your problems. If you just write out the specs for this car, it doesn't seem very impressive. It's a 2-liter 4-cylinder. It's not turbocharged. It's naturally aspirated. And it only makes 168 horsepower, which isn't very much compared to the competition. Both the Civic SI and the Veloster have quite a bit more. But everything in the Corolla is perfectly balanced that it makes it a lot of fun, even if it isn't super fast. The suspension, the ride quality, the way that it shifts, the way the power is delivered-- naturally-aspirated engines are kind of nice for power delivery because it's just real smooth and it's real predictable. There's no jump from a turbo. There's no turbo lag. It's just there when you need it. And because it's not a super high horsepower car, you get to shift a lot, which is kind of the most fun part about a stick shift car. And it's got a kind of rev match. Toyota calls it IMT-- intelligent manual transmission. It's not like the rev match that you've seen in muscle cars and performance cars where you shift from third to second and it goes like wing, ding, ding, ding, pop, pop, pop, pop. And it's like really dramatic, and you sound like you're, I don't know, at the 24 hours of Daytona. It's a lot more subtle than that. But what it does is it just makes the shift a little bit smoother so you just feel a little bit better at it. And your passengers spill a little less coffee on themselves. If I could change one thing about the way they built this car, I might've gone with the slightly lower gearing. I like a first gear that you can really lug along, and I found that I was barely ever using sixth gear. So they could have had a lower gear, and I don't think they would have given up that much in mileage. I also really like the visibility in this car. The mirror doesn't block anything when you're turning. There's a lot of glass all around you. And the B pillar, which in four-doors sometimes can be like a huge blind spot, isn't. I can see out the window behind me. And it's got blind-spot monitoring, so it'll light up in the mirror if I don't see it. Some of the things I'm talking about in this car are going to apply if you get the CBT automatic transmission. But I don't want you to go and get the CBT and then call me up and be like, Elana, you said this car was super fun, and it's not fun. It'll still be nice. It'll still have a nice interior, and it'll still be a good deal for a daily driver with the automatic. But if you want fun, you've got to get the stick. That's the only way that this car competes with the other fun hatches, like the Mazda 3 or the Veloster. If, for some reason, you're looking at this car and you have no interest in fun, it is still a totally usable car. It's not loud inside. Ride quality is comfortable. You could hate fun and still like this car. It's been a long time since anyone's described the Corolla as a fun car. I'd say maybe late '80s before it went to front-wheel drive? But with the new 6-speed hatchback, it's a real competitor to the Civic SE, the Mazda 3, and the Hyundai Veloster. Go forth and slam some gears, my friends. This Corolla is fun. If you liked this video, please, please, please subscribe. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE is a high-revving hatchback with an easy and enjoyable manual transmission. Watch our review for all the details.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,240
|MPG
|32 city / 42 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,240
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$23,140
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$20,140
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hatchback safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic hatchback isn't the newest car in the class, but a refresh for 2019 keeps it current. The tech interface and center stack have been updated with additional physical controls. We also like the Civic's strong turbocharged engine, which feels significantly more potent than the Corolla's. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring Sedan.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit is the Civic's smaller sibling. It's only available as a hatch, but Honda takes advantage of the versatile body style to maximize the amount of interior space by using clever storage solutions. Smart packaging gives it a surprising amount of rear room, too.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Mazda 3
Toyota faces strong competition in the redesigned Mazda 3. The Mazda is tons of fun to drive and features a stunning cabin design that wouldn't look out of place in a luxury car. Along with the Subaru Impreza, it's the only compact hatchback with all-wheel drive. The only thing that might give you pause is the Mazda 3's higher-than-average price tag.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback:
- Redesigned Corolla debuts in a new hatchback body style
- Improved interior design and materials
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,140.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,240
- XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,240
- XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,140
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $20,140
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Corolla Hatchback 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Corolla Hatchback.
