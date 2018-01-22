Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for Sale Near Me

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

Our One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback is brought to you in a great looking Electric Storm Blue. Powered by an innovative 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 137hp while paired with a swift CVT for instant passing with the Sport Mode. Our Front Wheel Drive iM serves up a fresh driving experience, and you will admire 37mpg on the open road. This iM delivers a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our Corolla iM and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed cloth seats, steering wheel mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including a backup camera, airbags, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, our iM is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

