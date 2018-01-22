Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for Sale Near Me
- 10,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,601$3,304 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback is brought to you in a great looking Electric Storm Blue. Powered by an innovative 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 137hp while paired with a swift CVT for instant passing with the Sport Mode. Our Front Wheel Drive iM serves up a fresh driving experience, and you will admire 37mpg on the open road. This iM delivers a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our Corolla iM and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed cloth seats, steering wheel mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including a backup camera, airbags, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, our iM is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4JJ561684
Stock: PT2626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 8,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,940$1,833 Below Market
Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newark / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Toyota Corolla iM* (FWD, 7-Speed Automatic, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V) with only 8,440 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 5D Hatchback * 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V * 7-Speed Automatic * FWD * 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels * ABS brakes * Auto High-beam Headlights * Delay-off headlights * Driver vanity mirror * Heated door mirrors * Panic alarm * Power door mirrors * Radio data system * Radio: 7 Toyota iM Display Audio * Speed control * Spoiler * Turn signal indicator mirrors * Variably intermittent wipers.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE9JJ569960
Stock: D13989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 79,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$2,143 Below Market
Boulder Chrysler Dodge Ram - Boulder / Colorado
1 OWNER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4JJ569512
Stock: 3154V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 21,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,616$1,550 Below Market
Hertrich Chevrolet Buick GMC - Easton / Maryland
Sales and Service Open' The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Corolla iM. This low mileage Toyota Corolla iM has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Corolla iM . It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3JJ563877
Stock: R1465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 42,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,777$2,248 Below Market
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE1JJ569497
Stock: 16958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,854 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,782
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE9JJ561731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$16,799$578 Below Market
Beck Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***TOYOTA CERTIFIED***INCLUDES A 7 YEAR-100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND A 12 MONTH-12,000 MILE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY!THIS 2018 TOYOTA COROLLA iM IN CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC PAINT ***ONLY HAS 13,746 MILES*** AND IS A ONE OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY! FEATURES INCLUDE: TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE: PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WITH STEERING ASSIST, AM/FM/HD RADIO, DISPLAY AUDIO WITH TOUCH-SCREEN, 6 SPEAKERS, AUX, USB PORTS WITH IPOD CONNECTIVITY, BACKUP CAMERA, DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!Safety equipment includes: Toyota Safety Sense-C:Pre-Collision Sys, Lane Departure Alert, & Auto High Beams Star Safety System: VSC, TRAC, ABS, Electronic Break-force Distribution, Brake Assist & Smart Stop Technology Integrated Rear-View Backup Camera Syst Dr/Fr Psgr Adv Airbag Sys,Dr Knee Airbag Dr/Fr Psgr St-Mounted Side Airbags,Fr/Rr Side Curt Airbags,Fr Psgr St Cush Airbag LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Tire Pressure Monitoring System... SAVE at BECK! CALL TODAY! 317-550-2663TOYOTA CERTIFIED ----> FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO GO! CALL TODAY! 317-550-2663Toyota Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 12 mo/12,000 mile Comprehensive warranty, but also up to a 7 yr/100,000-Mile Power train Limited Warranty, a 160-point inspection/reconditioning, 1 yr Roadside Assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CAR FAX vehicle history report
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE7JJ565390
Stock: P7662
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 23,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,781$829 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER, 5D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 7-Speed Automatic, FWD, Blizzard Pearl, Black w/Fabric Upholstery. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come in today for a test drive, and register for your chance to win $1000 !!! One winner pulled each month !IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3JJ572014
Stock: C0831A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 32,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,987$1,430 Below Market
McGee Toyota - Hanover / Massachusetts
FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! 128 Point McGee Certification Inspection, LOW MILES - 32,502! Corolla iM trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Auto Check 1-Owner Vehicle, Clean Autocheck report! Remainder of factory bumper-to-bumper warranty, Reminder of factory powertrain warranty Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Corolla iM with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives.". Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner Tax,title,registration and Doc fee $498 Extra. All manufacturer rebates to dealer. New vehicle sale price includes Dealer incentives but excludes College grad and Military Rebate. Please confirm accuracy of options prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0JJ558068
Stock: 60740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Memphis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE7JJ566975
Stock: 18660416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,988$570 Below Market
Seeger Toyota of St. Robert - Saint Robert / Missouri
This Toyota Corolla iM delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this CVT-E transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Corolla iM Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Toyota Safety Sense C, Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, 6-way driver seat and 4-way front-passenger seat w/active headrests, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Seeger Toyota of St. Robert located at 169 Saint Robert Blvd, Saint Robert, MO 65584 can get you a trustworthy Corolla iM today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4JJ560048
Stock: 8369B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 16,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,273$1,072 Below Market
Bill Luke Alfa Romeo - Tempe / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Bill Luke Tempe is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Tempe's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billluketempe.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE6JJ566501
Stock: FG18967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,377$1,513 Below Market
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2018 Toyota COROLLA IM.0 DOWN AND 2.99% INTEREST FOR 60 MONTHS (OAC*). Low Book Sales can get your loan approved! We'll secure the best rates and terms available no matter what your credit situation. Perfect credit? Past credit problems? First time buyer? We can help. Let us help you get approved and on the road today. In fact, Low Book Sales is so good at getting people with less than perfect credit approved, that other car dealers use us too. Apply today and put us to the test.Low Book Sales is a Smarter Way to Buy a Car. No Haggle, Upfront LOW Pricing. This Certified vehicle comes with a CLEAN TITLE, Carfax report, 45 Day Warranty, Roadside Assistance, and a Seven-Day Exchange policy just in case you change your mind.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See dealer for details.Internet Price based on financing through the dealership to receive entire discount. Price includes $1,000 dealer rebate for using dealer financing. There will be a dealer documentation fee added to the price of every vehicle. *VEHICLE COMES WITH ONE KEY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8JJ562563
Stock: AB14101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 18,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,706
Robbins Toyota - Nash / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3JJ559215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988$594 Below Market
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3JJ575981
Stock: 13099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,254$624 Below Market
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is excited to offer this good-looking 2018 Toyota Corolla iM in Red. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; All-Weather Mat Package (All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Tray), 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 7 Toyota iM Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program) * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJEXJJ553637
Stock: JJ553637
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 19,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,958$391 Below Market
Lithia Honda of Medford - Medford / Oregon
EPA 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 19,267! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: CARPET MAT PACKAGE (TMS) Carpet Cargo Mat, Carpet Floor Mats. Toyota Corolla iM with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives.". Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Honda in Medford sells new and certified pre-owned Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Medford, OR. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We look forward to serving you! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2JJ553423
Stock: JJ553423H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 18,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,507$258 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.MotorTrend Certified, One Owner Clean Carfax, 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 7 Toyota iM Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.2018 Toyota Corolla iM BaseBarcelona Red Metallic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V7-Speed AutomaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0JJ561939
Stock: KCL1251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
