Estimated values
2004 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,086
|$4,431
|$5,159
|Clean
|$2,759
|$3,969
|$4,624
|Average
|$2,104
|$3,045
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,121
|$2,480
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,664
|$3,845
|$4,484
|Clean
|$2,381
|$3,444
|$4,018
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,642
|$3,087
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,840
|$2,155
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,422
|$3,591
|$4,225
|Clean
|$2,165
|$3,217
|$3,786
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,468
|$2,909
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,719
|$2,031
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,409
|$5,601
|$6,784
|Clean
|$3,048
|$5,017
|$6,079
|Average
|$2,325
|$3,849
|$4,670
|Rough
|$1,602
|$2,680
|$3,261