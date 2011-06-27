  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota Avalon XL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Avalon
Overview
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3245 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super White
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Shadow Plum Pearl Metallic
See Avalon Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota Avalon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles