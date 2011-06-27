Estimated values
1996 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,741
|$3,298
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,420
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,780
|$2,168
|Rough
|$668
|$1,139
|$1,415
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,402
|$2,891
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,121
|$2,561
|Average
|$927
|$1,560
|$1,901
|Rough
|$583
|$998
|$1,240