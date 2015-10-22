Used 1996 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

My dad bought it new in 96 and has driven it around town 80-90% of the time. Over the past 19 years he's only had to replace the components that typically fail in these first generation Avalons: the valve cover gaskets (at 150,000 miles) and now a new rack and pinion assembly (at 180,000 miles). For its age and considering that the vast majority of the miles have been hard "city" miles the car drives exceptionally well, accelerates smoothly (the 3.0 is VERY torquey), and shifts effortlessly. The seats are incredibly comfortable and roomy and I am often complimented on how well it still rides 19 years later. Also, the build quality is fantastic; interior materials are of very high quality, road noise is kept to a minimum, and there are NO noises generated from inside the car. Even after losing oil pressure twice (at 145,000 miles and 175,000) the engine still runs like new, you just can't kill these Avalons. I fully intend to replace the timing belt and water pump for the second time soon and drive it for many years to come. Gas mileage is superb, I average around 20 in town and routinely in the low 30s on road trips at around 70 MPH.

