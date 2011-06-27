Used 2016 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Most Who Review For A Living Lose Touch Sometimes Rob , 03/03/2017 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful I read reviews on cars in this category before I went searching and, unlike Edmunds review, most have the Sentra as a near last "resort". I went to a Nissan/Kia dealer and drove a Sentra after being shown one. It was attractive enough and felt comfortable so I drove it and ultimately bought one. I was proud of the deal , but before taking delivery was wondering if I made a mistake given the reviews I read. Now that I have owned it long enough to be objective enough, I can say that I made a good choice, not just because the price. It is not flashy by any stretch but, again, looks good. The compliments I have got on the look (gunmetal with the tinted windows) have been surprising. The interior has really grown on me. For me, it is give and take with net "take". The radio display is not the largest and does not have the best display (with the radio on), but sounds very good (it processes the XM radio signal very, very well). The reverse camera is very clear. The climate control area does not have a fancy layout and that has grown well on me. No having to examine the area to figure out how you want to set it. The drivers display has grown on me, too. The large speedometer and tach are great for driving. The 5" drivers display is a standout. The SV doesn't have all of the functions, but is enough and the color display is pleasing. The gas mileage has been better than I expected. Pretty darn thrifty. It is a slow accelerating car with a small gas tank, but the cost of driving it has neutralized the lack of acceleration. I am a bigger guy and find the seats very comfortable. I found them comfy when I drove it relative to other cars I drove. They are not sport seats, but for me do not need to be. Just nice cloth and really comfy. The one thing that stood out when I drove it and has remained my favorite part of the car is the steering wheel. This is a car I paid a little over $16,000 for and considering the price the steering wheel is of a sport diameter and thickness. The steering and handling are not sporty but the car it rides smoothly. Quiet in the city, quite a bit of road noise on the highway. The Conti tires may be part of the reason. i had them on my previous car and interior noise went down a lot when I got new tires. Overall, my Sentra is quite the nice car to spend my days in. I drive quite a bit. A lot of car magazines rip the car for what it is missing. My perspective is, it deserves kudos for what it does give, quite a bit of passenger room, nice ride, maneuvers well, a feeling of safety, comfortable seats, simple dash and controls (a stately look), great instrumentation, very nice gas mileage and a fantastic steering wheel (the first time I have ever admired the feel of a steering wheel on a car). The ease on the pocket book when buying one is a bonus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Nissan Sentra SR Faster than what's said Frank , 10/03/2016 SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 4 miles, I have put over 1000 miles on it and it has decent pickup, it's not a mustang or a high end sports car, but I didn't buy it for racing. Car has tight suspension, great tire size 17" Wheels, low profile 50r, continentals. I drive the car in Chicago, where it's a hustle and I have had no problems changing lanes or enjoying the drive. I like this car, and hearing negative reviews makes me laugh. All I did was put in a K&N air filter, that's all and put in 89 octane gasoline and the car runs like a gem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than just affordable, reliable transportation TR , 08/23/2016 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased my car as a family sedan to seat 4, sometimes 5. The best feature is the interior room and trunk space. The next best feature is fuel economy. Don't be afraid to get the 6 speed manual transmission. It is smooth as silk and allows you to baby the engine or squeeze some power out when you need to. I know the CVT auto's claim to fame is better acceleration and economy but at what cost?? The CVT likes to rev the engine up pretty high even below 20 mph just to accelerate faster. I keep the rpm's lower with the 6 speed. And by the way I get above the 35 mpg rated highway mileage cruising on the interstate. On a 400+ mile trip I averaged over 40 mpg at an average speed of 65 mph (traffic slowed me down some). In any event the Sentra 6 speed manual gives you a lot of bang for your buck in a reasonably roomy family sedan. Don't expect a lot of fancy electronics. Options and controls are basic but uncluttered and easy to operate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Nissan Gabriel Welch , 12/18/2016 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My boyfriend and I decided to lease a 2016 Nissan Sentra SL after our Volvo left us stranded a couple of times. The price was right at $210/month with a 36,000 mile lease. The car has a sporty look to it and is definitely an eye catcher. It stands out from other compact sedans in its' class in my opinion. The cars performance is pretty great too. The acceleration could be a little better but I guess that's the sacrifice you make to get 30+ miles per gallon. The handling and braking are phenomenal. Speaking of braking, did I mention the car stops itself? The safety features on this thing are insane! The intelligent cruise control and frontal collision detection have saved me from an accident on more than one occasion. The back up camera and blind spot monitors are also quite helpful. The Sentra's audio system is amazing. Our's came standard with Bose speakers and bluetooth. I think our Sentra has a better quality audio system than my relative's brand new BMW! We have already put 3,000 miles on our Sentra and have experienced absolutely no problems. This car is unstoppable! And that is a hard thing to say about a car when you live in a place like Vermont where the harsh winters are enough to stop a 4WD SUV. We might even buy it out at the end of our lease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse