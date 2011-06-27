  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2009 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Glass roof creates spacious feeling, roomy interior, sharp steering and handling, excellent safety scores.
  • Third-row seat isn't split, relative lack of cargo capacity behind the third row, stability control only available on the top trim level, options can get pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Nissan Quest is a distinctive-looking minivan that's relatively enjoyable to drive, but its drawbacks keep it from being an optimal choice.

Vehicle overview

Words like "bold" and "aggressive" rarely come to mind when describing a minivan. Yet when Nissan redesigned the Quest five years ago, that's exactly what critics were calling Nissan's attempt at spicing up an undeniably bland segment. But although the Quest sported unique styling inside and out, as well as a relatively powerful V6 engine and able handling, its polarizing look and lack of functionality compared to its rivals left a bad taste in the mouths of those looking for more out of a family vehicle. Even after a refresh two model years ago, sales of the Nissan Quest have continued to decline. Now the Quest is carrying over yet another year unchanged, which could be an indicator that Nissan doesn't consider the ailing minivan much of a priority. And rumor has it that 2009 could be the Quest's swan song -- the model could be either eliminated or replaced next year.

Strengths of the 2009 Nissan Quest remain the same as in previous years: pleasant driving dynamics and a stylish overall design. But they're not enough. The Quest lacks the versatility and features list that most minivan shoppers are looking for. Competitors like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna are all better choices.

2009 Nissan Quest models

The 2009 Nissan Quest minivan is available in four trims: 3.5, 3.5 S, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The base 3.5 model comes with 16-inch steel wheels, single-zone air-conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Upgrading to the 3.5 S trim adds steering-wheel audio controls, a right-side power-sliding door, a power liftgate and power rear vent windows.

Ponying up for the 3.5 SL will get you alloy wheels, power-sliding doors on both sides, heated side mirrors, rear park assist, an LCD monitor with a back-up camera, a six-CD changer with MP3 capability, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and rear audio controls. The top-of-the-line 3.5 SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels and adds foglights, a sunroof, the SkyView glass-paneled roof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, driver-seat memory, Bluetooth, a full-length overhead console and an upgraded 265-watt 10-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio. Most of the SE's features can be had on the SL as options.

Strangely, the Nissan Quest comes standard without any rear seats, so in order to take along more than one passenger, you'll need to choose the seat package on all trims, which includes second-row captain's chairs and a flat-folding third-row bench seat. (Presumably, any Quest you find on a dealer lot will have this package.) Other major options, depending on the trim level, include a fixed front-row center console and a navigation system. A rear entertainment system is also available. The base, S and SL Quests have a single LCD screen; the SE comes with separate monitors for the second and third rows.

2009 Highlights

The Nissan Quest carries over into 2009 relatively unchanged. The only addition is standard speed-sensitive power door locks on all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Quest is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 235 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard on all trims. For 2009, EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, which is average for the minivan segment.

Safety

Full-length side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, front-seat active head restraints, traction control and antilock disc brakes with brake assist are all standard on the 2009 Nissan Quest. Stability control comes standard on the SE trim, but it's not available on any other models. In government crash testing, the Nissan Quest earned a perfect five stars across the board. Also, the minivan received a rating of "Good" (the highest) in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

Because of its able handling and powerful engine, we consider the 2009 Nissan Quest more of an enthusiast-oriented option in the minivan category. The Quest takes corners with ease and boasts a firm and responsive brake pedal. Although nobody would ever mistake the Quest for a sport sedan, its nimble dynamics are a refreshing change from others in this somewhat unexciting segment. However, the Quest's sharp handling comes at the expense of some ride quality, and the overall handling and ride balance is something that the Honda Odyssey achieves more effectively.

Interior

Most passengers will find the interior of the seven-seat Nissan Quest pleasantly spacious. In addition, the SE model's SkyView windows (roof-mounted glass panels overlooking the second and third rows) lend a light, airy feeling to the rear seats.

Otherwise, the Quest falls short compared to its rivals. Although the third-row seat folds flat into the floor, it lacks the flexible, split-folding design available in competing vehicles. And although total cargo capacity is a competitive 148 cubic feet, luggage space is very limited when the third row is in place.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Quest.

5(72%)
4(0%)
3(14%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I bought it
Michael,05/27/2010
I was also considering Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia. Hyundai cars are great but vans have all sorts of electrical/mechanical issues; Kia is a Hyundai with stripped down interior so they were out. Honda & Toyota bored me to tears, also much more expensive. I resisted buying a minivan for years but am enjoying the Quest. Looks and feels great. Build quality is even better than I expected. Handling is crisp, steering sharp, powertrain is strong and smooth. I traded from a small car so the mileage is not as good but still around 19 in town (with a light foot) and actually over 24 on the highway! Very pleased.
Best car ever!
scott in virginia,04/12/2009
This is the best car that I have ever owned out of about 13 in my life. It is perfect for my family & I. We love the looks and how well it handles.
nice ride
Dave,05/21/2009
I am not dissapointed I traded my gas guzzling Titan for this gas sipping van. the truck was no longer practical and driving 30K mls a year, I will save about $150 a month in fuel alone. great ride and handling, unique style.
Don't buy Nissan!!!
yv13,09/01/2012
I have certified Pre-Owned 2009 Nissan Quest with 36,500 mi. Before 30K I had to change driving belt, less then 36K front and back brakes changed and rotors on the back were so bad that mechanic could not cut them and had to be replaced. Now I have problem with AC Compressor ( over $1,000 to repair) and look like struts going out too. Nissan refusing finansial assistance with repairs of their low quality cars! DON'T BUY NISSAN AT ALL!!!
See all 7 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

