Used 2011 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$3,327 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9B9011898
Stock: 11898T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,500$1,998 Below Market
Auto Direct Wholesale Center - Moyock / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9005367
Stock: 5367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,996$2,820 Below Market
SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida
This 2011 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr SL features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Amethyst with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, DVD Entertainment System, Multi-Functional Information Center, Crumple Zones Rear, Crumple Zones Front, Rear View Monitor, Rear View Camera, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Laminated Glass, Audio System 6 Speakers, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Element, Floor Mats, Roof Rails, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Compass, Fuel Economy Display Range, External Temperature Display, Tail And Brake Lights LED Rear Center Brakelight, Headlights Auto On/Off, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Airbags - Front - Dual, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Braking Assist, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Auto-Lock, 2-stage Unlocking, Driver Seat Active Head Restraint, Hood Buckling Creases, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Safety Brake Pedal System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Engine Push-Button Start, Reading Lights Front Rear And Third Row, Reading Lights Front, Cargo Area Light, Reading Lights Rear, Windows Lockout Button, Footwell Lights, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, One-Touch Windows: 2, Ambient Lighting, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Conversation Mirror, Storage Front Seatback, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Overhead Console, Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Center Console Rear Console With Armrest And Storage, Center Console Front Console With Storage, Retained Accessory Power, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Grocery Bag Holder, Storage In-Floor, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage In Dash, Assist Handle Rear, Assist Handle Front, Floor Material Cargo Area Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Third Row Seat Type: Split-Folding, Third Row Seat Type: 40-60 Split Bench, Third Row Seat Folding: Flat Folding, Third Row Seat Headrests: Height Adjustable, Front Headrests Adjustable, Seats Front Seat Type: Captains Chairs, Rear Seats Captains Chairs, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Rear Seats Sliding, Passenger Seat Heated, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Number Of Third Row Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Heated, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Seatbelts Third Row 3-Point, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Rear Spoiler Color Body-Color, Side Spoilers, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Mirror Color Body-Color, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Grille Color Black With Chrome Accents, Doors Power Liftgate: Closure Assist, Doors Side Door Type: Dual Power Sliding, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Spare Tire Temporary Size, Spare Tire Inside Mount Location, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Exterior Mirrors Power, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Heated 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 941-214-2231 or srqauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9003386
Stock: 4955A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 118,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$1,593 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Warranty included with this one. We took it in trade over the phone from someone down south, shopping for new cars on line. It's way nicer than we expected. You won't find a better deal on a low priced van anywhere. Power sliding doors. Clean inside and out. It's never been through a Minnesota winter so its super clean and rust free. This van drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4B9002932
Stock: W94903A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 142,813 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,992$1,016 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, THIRD ROW SEATING, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 SV finished in stunning Brilliant Silver with Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.New Price!19/24 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1B9004198
Stock: B277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 115,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900$1,306 Below Market
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9007059
Stock: 007059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$1,462 Below Market
Bommarito Chevrolet - Saint Louis / Missouri
. White 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 LE FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Quest 3.5 LE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT, FWD, White. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9000665
Stock: 46751B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 87,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,800$644 Below Market
Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9B9008077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,331 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,499
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5B9010408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,349 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
Fayetteville DriveTime - Fayetteville / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXB9000604
Stock: 1190145723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9012691
Stock: 19198182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,702 miles
$11,599
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5B9001773
Stock: 19249757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,375
Rudolph Chevrolet - El Paso / Texas
Rudolph has been a part of the Southwest for 60 years and well be open and here for the next 60. Proud to be a part of the Southwest and here to help. CARFAX One-Owner. Platinum Graphite Metallic 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 LE VALUE SELECT 4D Passenger Van FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ...VALUE SELECT, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9003375
Stock: H20259A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 107,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Brilliant Silver 2011 Nissan Quest Clean CARFAX.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9003691
Stock: J35884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 144,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,719
JM Jackson Buick Chevrolet - Andalusia / Alabama
Find out why our live market internet pricing always gives you the best deal at J.M. Jackson!! Twilight Gray 2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 LE 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD CVT Dual-Panel Opening Glass Moonroof, Navigation System, Rear air conditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4B9005264
Stock: UP126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 162,084 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
2011 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4D Passenger Van 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT Platinum Graphite FWD 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4.878 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/6CD Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9009541
Stock: AD247A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 115,510 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,589
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
NEED A LOAN***NO CREDIT***BAD CREDIT***EVERYONE QUALIFIES***Buckeye Financial does not need a credit check to get you approved. FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, REGARDLESS OF CREDIT. Your cash down payment is your approval. If you have a steady income, can afford at least 500 down and up and really want a chance to build your credit, Wally Armour and Buckeye Financial can help. There is no limit to what Buckeye Financial will lend; your down payment puts you in control. Down payments typically range from 500 to there’s really no limit, the more someone has to put down the more choices they have. Payments range from 250 a month and up, there are exceptions, with larger down payments Buckeye Financial allows you to enjoy lower payments to fit anyone’s budget. No hidden fees-no upfront financing charges-no pre-payment penalties or early payoff fees. Whatever you put down goes to lowering your loan-not to the finance company. Wally Armour Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a family owned and operated dealership. JR and Al the owners work every day with their customers to help get folks loans when others say no. If you or someone you know is looking for a vehicle and need instant automotive credit, send them to Wally Armours in Alliance or visit us on facebook or visit us online at WWW.WALLYARMOUR.COM. All loan approvals are pending a Buckeye Financial interview. In order to finalize any loan you must meet with either Al Armour personally or another Buckeye Financial representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4B9002431
Stock: 42162B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 119,724 miles
$12,997
Evansville Kia - Evansville / Indiana
**MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BOSE PREMIUM STEREO**, **MOONROOF**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA!**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!**, **3RD ROW SEATING!**, **DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS**, **UPGRADED WHEELS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **6CYL - UNBELIEVABLE PICK-UP!**, **MANAGER SPECIAL**, *GREAT BUY**, **RECENT ARRIVAL**, **PARKING AID***. Odometer is 2131 miles below market average! What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Kia Mazda Volvo: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Kia, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership. Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0B9006055
Stock: 08753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Quest searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest
- 5(50%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(15%)
Related Nissan Quest info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Long Island City NY
- Used Nissan Altima Fort Wayne IN
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Altima Harrisburg PA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Altima Saint Louis MO
- Used Nissan Juke Memphis TN
- Used Nissan Kicks Amarillo TX
- Used Nissan Cube Cincinnati OH
- Used Nissan NV200 Dallas TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Murano 2018 Newark NJ
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014 Baltimore MD
- Used Nissan Juke 2011 Austin TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2