Used 2011 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

After having owned a new 2011 Nissan Quest SL for 2 months now I wanted to share some of my honest feedback. 1st we are still glad with our choice to purchase this van over the rivals of Toyota and Honda. The quality is amazing and the interior is very luxurious. My refrigerator recently went out and I was able to haul a brand new Maytag side by side refrigerator in the back of this van. If you need more space than that go buy a Uhaul. Not to mention I still had space in the back floor compartment. Also in every review you will read that the cubic feet is less in the Nissan with all seats folded. True but remember they are not counting the 30 cu ft you have in the back storage well.

