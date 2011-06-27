Vehicle overview

It's easy to overlook the Nissan Quest minivan given that it's gone on without a major redesign for a half decade now and that its main competitors, the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, get most of the attention. But while the 2016 Quest doesn't enjoy the name recognition of those sales juggernauts or even the fresh look of the recently redesigned Kia Sedona, the Quest offers most of the passenger comforts that minivan buyers shop for.

The 2016 Nissan Quest's unconventional look adds a dash of distinctiveness to this traditionally staid segment.

There are some distinctive elements here, too. The second and third rows handily fold forward to create a flat load space. And because that third row doesn't fold and tumble backward as in most other minivans, it can be easier to stow away. That's especially true with the top-dog Platinum trim, where the bench does this at the touch of a button. The Platinum trim also includes a surround-view parking camera, which utilizes a set of cameras positioned around the car to approximate a top-down view for an accurate parking job. The only other minivan that offers this useful feature is the Sedona.

The Quest does have a few drawbacks that are worth mentioning. The Quest has a lot of cargo space because it is essentially a giant box, but the high load floor and non-removable cargo covers behind the third row mean it ultimately holds less gear than competitors do. Its seven-passenger maximum may count as an automatic disqualification, as its rivals offer seating for eight.

If you require an eight-passenger minivan, or really, are considering a minivan at all, taking a look at our top-recommended 2016 Honda Odyssey and 2016 Toyota Sienna is an absolute must. Followed closely thereafter is the thoroughly impressive 2016 Kia Sedona, which also seats eight and includes features not found on the Quest. We're less fond of the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, which are even older than the Quest, have always been far from class leaders and are in great need of a redo. That's the extent of the minivan segment, however, meaning that with so few entries it's worth your time to look at the Quest. It's distinctive enough in design and content that it might surprise you.