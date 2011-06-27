  1. Home
2014 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and smooth ride
  • roomy and easily configurable seating
  • excellent continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • sharp steering and handling
  • fold-flat second-row seats.
  • Less cargo space than competitors
  • seven-passenger maximum
  • short on interior storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though understandably overshadowed by the titans from Honda and Toyota, the 2014 Nissan Quest is nonetheless a great choice for a minivan given its smartly designed interior and easy driving demeanor.

Vehicle overview

Despite (or maybe because of) its rather unique styling, the 2014 Nissan Quest often gets overlooked by minivan shoppers. That's too bad, because chances are most families would like the Quest if they gave it a chance. Thanks to its strong, seamless acceleration and relatively agile handling, the Quest is anything but a chore to drive, while long trips are taken in comfort thanks to its well-tuned suspension and relaxing seating.

Unlike pretty much every other minivan, the Quest's third-row seat folds down forward (rather than backward). The second-row seats do the same (like those in most crossover SUVs). This configuration makes it easier to switch the Nissan back and forth from passenger- to cargo-hauling duties than its more popular competition, which require manual removal of the second-row seats.

There are a few potential downsides to the Quest's seating configuration, however. Whereas most competitors offer a choice of either a three-passenger split bench seat or a pair of captain's chairs in the second row, the Quest offers only the latter. This makes for a maximum passenger capacity of seven, versus eight for those that offer a second-row bench. Also, those nifty flat-folding seats result in less maximum cargo space than rival minivans.

Whether the 2014 Nissan Quest is the right minivan depends on your requirements. If you don't need the ability to transport eight people and 108 cubic feet of maximum cargo space is adequate, then you'll likely enjoy the Quest's quick-change flexibility and enjoyable driving demeanor. If, however, you need more of a maximum minivan, then the traditional titans in this segment -- the 2014 Honda Odyssey and 2014 Toyota Sienna -- both offer eight-passenger seating and considerably more cargo capacity.

The 2014 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan cousins are also worth considering, as their space-efficient Stow 'n Go seating system allows it to be transformed similarly to the Quest while offering the greater cargo capacity of its rivals. But if passenger comfort and overall driving refinement are important to you, the 2014 Nissan Quest is well worth consideration.

2014 Nissan Quest models

The 2014 Nissan Quest is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

Standard features on the base S model include 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, ambient interior lighting and a four-speaker sound system with six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a front-seat center console, a conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 4-inch color display, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The SL further sweetens the deal with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and one-touch fold-flat third-row seats.

The range-topping LE tacks on xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system, driver memory functions, a four-way power front passenger seat, power-return third-row seats, second- and third-row sunshades, advanced air filtration, an 8-inch display, a top-down camera system, a navigation system, a rear seat entertainment system and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with Bluetooth audio connectivity and satellite radio.

A dual-panel sunroof is also available for SL and LE models.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Nissan Quest receives no changes.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 engine making 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque powers the Nissan Quest. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission on the Quest and sends power to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, the Quest accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, comparable to the Honda Odyssey but slower than the Toyota Sienna. Fuel economy is also on par, with an EPA estimate of 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

A Class II trailer package is available on all trim levels, and a properly equipped Quest can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is a decent amount for a minivan.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base S trim level, though the LE is the only trim level with the top-down camera system and blind-spot monitoring system.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Quest earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact collisions, and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" for roof strength. Its seats/head restraints earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Quest stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet -- slightly better than average for a minivan.

Driving

On nearly any road surface, the 2014 Nissan Quest silences wind and road noise, with ruts and bumps in the road ably absorbed by the compliant suspension. Overall ride quality is arguably the best of any current minivan. The steering is precise, but the effort level feels needlessly heavy at slow speeds. Even so, the steering gives the Quest an almost sporting feel around turns.

The V6 delivers capable power, and we even prefer the van's smooth CVT over competitors' traditional multi-geared automatic transmissions in this application. Quick reactions from the engine and transmission make it easy and pleasant to execute passing maneuvers or climb steep grades. The latter scenario is really the only time you're aware of the engine's steady-state drone -- a result of the CVT holding the V6 at a specific rpm to provide the best compromise of performance and efficiency.

Interior

The Nissan Quest's cabin features an elegantly sweeping dashboard that smoothly blends into the door panels. The center stack's controls are logically grouped within easy reach of the driver. Even on the upper trim levels, the task of operating the various climate, navigation and entertainment systems proves simple and intuitive. Interior materials are above average in the lower trims, while the leather-appointed cabins in the SL and LE create a luxurious and serene environment. Even the CD player/radio features a classy aesthetic, with a simple faceplate and chrome-banded volume and tuning knobs.

Unlike the Odyssey or Sienna, which can accommodate three passengers in the second row when fitted with a split bench seat, the Quest offers only two captain's chairs, separated by a removable center console. This makes the Quest a seven-seater. The second-row seats slide and recline, however, and are quite comfortable. Like the third row, they also fold forward and flat, making it easier to carry big and bulky items than in a Sienna or Odyssey, both of which require you to physically remove their second-row seats.

The downside is that the Quest has considerably less cargo volume than the Odyssey and Sienna. Its taller floor limits it to 108 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is about 40 cubes shy of its rivals. The Quest's deep storage bin behind the third row also isn't as roomy, though its design still allows items to be stored there when that third row is folded down -- whereas competitors use that well to store their folded-down seats.

Ultimately, shoppers will have to decide whether the Quest's convenience and flexibility is worth the trade-off in maximum cargo space. Chrysler's Stow n' Go system offers a compromise: Its second and third rows are more difficult to lower than the Quest's, but they leave more cargo room after disappearing into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Quest.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable & What Comfort!
R. Middlemas,10/04/2016
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I purchased this auto as a dealer loaner, with about 10,000 miles on it. Was less than one year old. I now have over 28,000 miles on it. This car is wonderful to drive and live with; however, over time the CVT's computer "learns" your driving style and has a tendency to "lock-up" at low speeds (under 40mph) while under low accelleration, and emits a very noticeable rattling sound...it is not subtle. Some call this judder. For me, it has gotten worse over time. My dealer has been great; however, he tells me this noise is ok, no damage is being done, and is characteristic of the current-model Quest. But, NO vehicle should rattle like this. The dealer even "reprogrammed" the transmission, but in short order it has returned to the judder, and seems to be just as bad as before. I should also add, that while test driving this vehicle when we bought it, I was unaware of this problem, and certainly didn't notice the noise until several months after we had owned it. Very unfortunate, because aside from the judder, this is a great vehicle. Update April 4, 2017. Van is a delight to drive, and since replacing a window seal to cure an air noise, have had no problems; HOWEVER, the CVT is still not my favorite feature, as it has a bit of a mind of its own and can be challenge to modulate. Also, in mountain driving, you cannot use the transmission to downshift to have the engine slow you down going down long declines. You can downshift, but that only allows a maximum speed ot 35mph, which is pretty useless. So, rotors tend to get warped from constant braking. I don't frequent the mountains often, but one ot two trips did damage to my rotors. Update 10/4/2017. 40,000 miles. Trouble-free. CVT is still not my favorite feature...more difficult to modulate than standard transmission, particularly when going slowly at low rpm's...tends to bog down a bit and rumble. Still impressed with its seat comfort, well-modulated ride,and handling. Large covered storage in rear behind 3rd row of seats is very handy, as are the fold-away 3rd row seats, leaving a very large flat cargo area in the rear. Would definitely buy again. Update 04/04/2018...45,500 miles. No issues at all except the CVT is not my favorite feature. Great ride, handling and comfort.
The best kept secret in minivans.....
dking1995,06/16/2014
I bought a 2014 Quest SV two days ago. I replaced my 2009 Honda Odyssey. As I shopped for vans - the usual suspects were first - Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey. I like a mid-level van with lots of features, but no leather (too hot where I live) - so as decked out with cloth as I can get. The SV fit the bill. The Toyota Sienna frankly felt cheap inside - no soft touch surfaces and the plastics on the dash were flimsy. The 2014 Honda Odyssey was well put together, but felt basic unless you got the EX-L or Touring. The Nissan stood out hands down - with lots of soft touch surfaces, wood grain dash, and leather wrapped steering wheel standard on the SV.
Great van but consider the cargo space.
flyingdutch1,12/30/2014
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Coming from a Chrysler T&C (terrible quality!) I also looked at the similar priced models of Honda, Toyota and Kia. I picked a Nissan Quest SV because of the interior styling and best drive. The Quest drives very smoothly with a very peppy engine when you need it. Just came back from an Ohio-Florida-Ohio trip with 3 adults and 3 children on board and the van was perfect. The only "gotcha" is the cargo space. Most other vans have a system where the back seat folds into the trunk but the Quest's seats all folds forward creating a somewhat flat loading floor but you lose significant space in height. The Quest has a deep compartment but not very wide so packing was a challenge.
Our last Odyssey
believe,03/22/2014
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We have ALWAYS been pretty much Honda customers. In fact, since 1977 when we purchased our first new car we have always for the most part purchased Honda. Well times have changed. We decided this time to take the Quest for a drive. It is simply the smoothest, best looking, best interior, at least in our honest opinion. We were fortunate enough to catch the St. Pats day sale and purchased the SV model for approx $8k off MSRP. That has to be the best deal we have ever made, but aside from that, the Quest is so comfortable. Neither the Sienna or Odyssey felt as good as the Quest. BTW, our last two vans were the Odyssey. BTW...we purchased this van for retirement. We didn't need 8 seating. Well, our opinion has changed on the Quest. When we reached 13000 miles on it we started having a problem with the brakes and rotors. We took it to the dealer where we purchased it, but was told that we would have to pay to have either the rotors cut or replaced. Of course they wanted to replace the brakes too. My wife and I have never had a problem with brakes and rotors at 13000 miles. No, we don't ride the brakes or miss use the vehicle in any way. The other thing that really became annoying was the CVTransmission. The motor was great, but the amount of noise from the CVT to get the vehicle up to speed was ridiculous. The gas mileage was excellent as was the wonderful quiet ride. The seats were extremely comfortable. Would I purchase another? Maybe. Nissan needs to make their rotors bigger and thicker. Have a wonderful day everyone!
See all 7 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Nissan Quest

Used 2014 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Quest S is priced between $9,995 and$11,936 with odometer readings between 45572 and105204 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Quest SL is priced between $12,995 and$14,492 with odometer readings between 64674 and89203 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 45572 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,021.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,501.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,813.

