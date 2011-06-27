  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(523)
Appraise this car

2004 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flat-folding rear seats, several trim levels to choose from, head airbag protection for all occupants, smooth 240-horse V6, comfortable ride.
  • Third-row seat isn't split-folding, can't get a second-row bench seat, not as big as some of its competitors.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
List Price Range
$2,999 - $4,995
Used Quest for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

With its non-traditional styling, innovative features and silky-smooth V6 engine, this all-new Quest provides a stylish alternative to the perennial class leader from Honda.

2004 Highlights

The 2004 Quest is an all-new minivan from Nissan that features distinctive styling, innovative features and a powerful V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Quest.

5(68%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.5
523 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 523 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great for us
dbarbour,02/23/2011
This van has been great. Millage is good (21 city - 28 hwy), We now have 210,000 and have had very few repairs considering its age. Mostly routine repairs. I love driving this van, it is very comfortable, handles well and acceleration is great! I live in a northern state and it handles winter driving well even with only FWD and all season tires. However, I hate backing it up as visiblity is lousy.
Don't waste your money like I did
Rachel,05/21/2016
3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We purchased this used for $12 grand in 2012, it had 91k on it. More than we could afford, but we had hoped it would last and be worth it in the long haul. Here we are four years and 30,000 miles later selling it for $500 due to a transmission issues that comes and goes, and since the problem comes and goes our mechanic is unable to diagnose the problem. In the past four years we have had to repair or replace wheel bearings, the ABS sensor, front control arm, 3 ignition coils, spark plugs, and a brake caliper. Right now the car needs a catalytic converter and an engine mount, but since we are done throwing money at this lemon I am not having those repaired and will be very upfront about the cars issues to whomever takes it off our hands. The transmission has been acting up on and off for over two years, it is a very odd problem where it acts like it is slipping, and then a day or two later is 100% fine. Since it is so intermittent there is little the mechanic can do. Even he is frustrated with the car at this point, and he is making money off of it! Annoying things that we didn't try to repair to not waste even more money include the automatic sliding door being glitchy, sometimes it almost closes and then reopens, lots of fun in the rain or freezing winter weather. However, if something is actually in the way of the sliding door (like me trying to put the baby in his seat) and it is closed by accident THEN it suddenly won't stop and does its best to squish you. The console cracked early on. The CD player doesn't work. The handle covers for the rear seats cracked. The vents fall out from the ceiling regularly. There is some odd leak in the trunk that we were never able to pinpoint, so at this point we just make sure to not put anything in the back so that the water can evaporate and not get moldy. It kills me because we really wanted to like this car. It has plenty of room for us and our three kids and a haul from Costco. If the grandparents want to come with us and the kids we can all fit in one car. But after dumping thousands in frequent and expensive repairs I just can't recommend this car to anyone.
Wish I was a lucky one!!
oneofeach4me,11/20/2012
I bought this van used, in 08, with 34K miles on it, and 4K down with an extended warranty. I loved my Quest, it was perfect for us and fit my stylish personality. However, I started having issues with the van making noises. I kept taking it to the dealership but they couldn't figure it out. Well, 2 months after my warranty was up, with 90K miles on it, they tell me the van needs $4K worth of work but Nissan wouldn't honor my warranty that never got used. Issues: 80K heat compressor failed, 98K alternator failed, interior lights falling out of ceiling, tailgate replaced twice 1st at 45K, 110K failed timing chain! Engine work at 100K miles on a Nissan?! Now making payments on undriveable van!
Love it!
Jennifer,07/01/2010
I have had my van for 6 years and have never had any major problems. There have been a few nuisance issues, but nothing serious. Since it was a new car, I knew before buying it that there would be a few bugs. Out of curiosity, I've been reading reviews of the 2004 Quest lately and, I have been shocked at all the reported problems people have been having. I have never had any major issues with my van just the usual wear and tear. I have yet to see a minivan as stylish and at this point wouldn't dream of replacing it.
See all 523 reviews of the 2004 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Nissan Quest
More About This Model

Minivans that don't look like minivans, SUVs that drive like cars — gone are the days when we called a spade, a spade. These days we have crossovers, "sports tourers" and other semiradical departures from the old days when what you saw was simply what you got.

The 2004 Nissan Quest is one of the latest vehicles to blur the classification lines. We witnessed the initial unveiling of Nissan's new minivan at this year's North American International Auto Show, and were entertained by Nissan spokesmen using words like "sexy," "sophisticated" and "stylish" to describe a minivan. Although we agree that stylewise it is a departure from the traditional bread boxes one often sees lined up in front of elementary schools in the afternoon, we were still a little dubious of a minivan's ability to be considered sexy.

Months after its introduction, we seized the opportunity to test-drive Nissan's latest people mover near its birth site, the new Nissan assembly plant in Canton, Miss. Our scheduled drive occurred during the same week the first-production Quest rolled off the line. Mississippi pride was shown in abundance as folks stopped us to ask if our Quest test vehicle was "one of their new cars."

"That sure is a good-lookin' ride," drawled a well-dressed man in a Chevrolet Tahoe, as his wife nodded her approval from the passenger's seat. Hmmm, if we were attracting the attention of men driving popular SUVs, maybe there was something to this sophisticated, stylish thing after all.

On the outside, the Quest was designed to take its place in the Nissan family. It shares styling cues with other new models such as the redesigned Maxima, the 350Z and the Murano — especially the front grille arrangement. An arching roofline gives the Quest a more dramatic flair — passersby will be hard-pressed to confuse it for any other minivan on the market. The Quest also receives Nissan's new Skyview windows — first introduced on the '04 Maxima. Four fixed windows are cut into the Quest's roof to give the rear-seating area an open feel.

Under the hood lies a 3.5-liter V6 engine tuned to produce 240 horsepower — that's 70 horsepower more than the 2002 Quest. Two transmissions are available — a four-speed automatic on the lower-line models, and a five-speed auto for the upper trim. Traction control is standard on all Quests, with vehicle dynamic control available on top-of-the-line Quest models. While the engine felt plenty powerful for tooling around town and over freeway stretches, we definitely prefer the smooth shift pattern of the five-speed auto transmission over Quests equipped with the four-speed.

Built on the same platform as the Altima, Murano and Maxima, the Quest benefits from a four-wheel independent suspension with a rear multilink design, along with front and rear stabilizer bars that provide a balanced, carlike ride. Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering and four-wheel antilock brakes, BrakeAssist (BA) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) come standard on all 2004 Quests. Most of our test-drive consisted of smooth Mississippi pavement, but the few times we found ourselves on rougher terrain, we didn't notice a substantial difference in the ride quality, and remained comfortable while the suspension adeptly absorbed the bumps.

Inside, the Quest provides seating for seven passengers (note that Toyota's new Sienna has an eight-passenger configuration). The Quest now claims the widest-opening rear sliding doors, as well as flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows — a segment "must-have" these days. The folding seats would be much easier to use if you weren't required to remove and stow all five headrests prior to lowering the seats into place. The third-row seat only folds as a one-piece bench, which makes it a bit heavy to maneuver and limits the available seating configuration. The second-row captain's chairs (no second-row bench is available) tip up to allow easier entry and exit for third-row passengers. Low seat back height and no thigh support make the third-row seat only marginally comfortable, but the legroom is sufficient for quick trips, even for small adults.

Interesting design features abound in Nissan's new minivan. The center-mounted instrument cluster built below the 6.3-inch information display screen is circular in design and provides stereo and climate controls right at your fingertips. There's a front overhead console with a sunglasses holder and dual maplights, and an available full-length rear overhead console to assist rear passengers with additional storage bins, lighting and air vents, but no lower center console between the second-row chairs. The requisite eight cupholders are dispersed throughout the interior, as well as a bottle holder integrated into the door bin on each sliding door. Other locations to stash your goodies include an open storage bin on each side of the center stack, plus a driver-accessible drawer under the front-passenger seat, should you need to hide your valuables from peering eyes. Four 12-volt power points are also located throughout the cabin, ready to power Game Boys aplenty.

The eight-way adjustable driver seat can be upgraded to eight-way power, or all the way to include a driver-seat memory system with seat, foot pedal and outside mirror memory positions, plus heated front seats. Both driver and front passenger get power one-touch up/down windows with a safety reverse feature, in case little (or big) fingers get in the way. Dual-zone automatic climate control is optional, while a rear heating and air conditioning system is standard. Also standard are side curtain airbags to protect the heads of those in the front and rear.

Base model Quest passengers will listen to a 150-watt AM/FM/CD audio system with eight speakers and an optional in-dash six-disc CD changer. Serious music enthusiasts can enjoy the first Bose-developed audio system for a minivan featuring a 265-watt Bose system with a CD changer and 10 speakers. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls are also available.

An available rear DVD entertainment system allows you to choose either one or two roof-mounted display screens (providing both the second and third rows with an optimal view); the DVD drive is located under the front-passenger seat, facing the driver. The audio system has dual-feature capability, which means rear-seat passengers can use headphones to watch a movie while other passengers are listening to the stereo through the regular speakers.

Can't decide how much "sophistication" is necessary? The Quest comes in three trim levels — 3.5 S, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE which afford a variety of options. The base-level 3.5 S can be upgraded to include 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear sonar parking system, and the midlevel 3.5 SL can add front-seat side-impact airbags (all Quests get the head airbags as standard fare), heated front seats and a rear sonar system, plus leather-trimmed interior and a four-way power front passenger seat. All models are available with the single-screen DVD entertainment system, while only the 3.5 SE can add a second display screen. Lastly, both 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE models can have a GPS navigation system with DVD-based data storage and an in-dash six-disc CD changer.

So, stylish? Yes. Sophisticated? Sure. The Quest has plenty of amenities to recommend itself to even the most discriminating SUV buyers. But sexy? That one we still find difficult to swallow. The new Quest goes on sale in early July, and if the price is attractive enough to compete with current minivan goddesses, the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, then sexy just might be a possibility.

Used 2004 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S is priced between $2,999 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 140464 and155816 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,999 and mileage as low as 140464 miles.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,755.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,992.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,163.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Quest lease specials

