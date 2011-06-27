2007 Nissan Quest Review
Pros & Cons
- Airy glass roof system, flat-folding rear seats, muscular V6, excellent crash test scores, roomy interior, sharp steering.
- Third-row seat isn't split, relative lack of cargo capacity behind the third row, stability control isn't available on all trim levels, can get uncomfortably expensive when options are added.
Edmunds' Expert Review
More eye-catching and fun to drive than your typical kiddie hauler, the 2007 Nissan Quest has much to offer buyers seeking atypical family transportation.
Vehicle overview
Break free of the pack. Blaze your own trail. This is the call to arms that seemingly fuels the designers of the Nissan Quest minivan. When the current-generation vehicle was introduced a few years ago, it was nothing if not a standout, with singular sheet metal and a cabin that was more trendy bachelor pad than suburban kiddie hauler. Unfortunately, style trumped substance, at least when it came to the van's controversial interior. The chief bone of contention was the Quest's gargantuan center pillar, which housed switches and gauges typically located on the instrument panel. The pillar drew scores of detractors, who denounced it as inconvenient and unattractive.
For the 2007 Quest, Nissan has made a number of changes aimed at addressing these concerns. The minivan's unique exterior remains, but within the cabin the offending center pillar has been excised, with its gauges and controls relocated to a more traditional place ahead of the driver. Also new are revised climate controls, additional center-stack storage capability, a larger glovebox and a new design for the third-row seat that is easier to lower than before. The end result is a cabin that's thankfully far more user-friendly.
What hasn't changed is the Quest's impressive amount of passenger room; its wheelbase is 5 inches longer than that of the Toyota Sienna, for example. Driving dynamics are also unusually keen. With sharp steering and ample power courtesy of a refined 3.5-liter V6, this is one minivan that doesn't disappoint after you slide behind the wheel.
Overall, the changes to the 2007 Nissan Quest are welcome. The more conservative approach to interior design is for the better, as are the new features. This is a good minivan, especially for those consumers desiring something with distinctive styling and a big interior. But compared to other top minivans like the Honda Odyssey or Kia Sedona, the vehicle's lack of flexibility and potentially high MSRP can't be overlooked. We advise consumers to check out those vans before deciding on the Quest.
2007 Nissan Quest models
The 2007 Nissan Quest minivan is available in four trims: 3.5 base, 3.5 S, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The base model comes with dual sliding doors, cruise control, full power accessories, remote keyless entry, and an eight-speaker audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls. The 3.5 S trim adds a backup sensor, a right-side power-sliding door, a power liftgate, power rear vent windows and an in-dash six-disc CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary jack.
Step up to the 3.5 SL and you also get heated mirrors, a power driver seat, power-adjustable foot pedals and rear audio controls. The top-of-the-line 3.5 SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding doors on both sides, a sunroof, heated leather seats, a power front-passenger seat, a backup camera, and an upgraded 265-watt, 10-speaker Bose audio system. Major options, depending on the trim level, include a Seat Package with a third-row flat-folding third-row bench seat and second-row captain's chairs; a fixed front-row center console; satellite radio; Bluetooth connectivity; a navigation system; and a rear DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Motivating the front-wheel-drive Quest is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 235 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission with overdrive is standard on all trims. EPA estimates are 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.
Safety
Standard on all Quest minivans are front-seat active head restraints, side curtain airbags for all three rows, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock brakes with brake assist. Stability control and front-seat side-impact airbags are standard on the SE and optional on the SL only. Michelin PAX run-flat tires are optional on the SL and SE, as well. In government crash testing, the 2007 Nissan Quest earned a perfect five stars across the board. The minivan (with the front side airbags) received a rating of "Good" (the highest) in both frontal offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the IIHS.
Driving
The 2007 Nissan Quest is an enthusiast-oriented option in the minivan category; the van is acquiescent around corners and offers sharp steering. The V6 is eager off the line, accelerating with gusto. Overall, the large Quest feels more agile than its heft suggests.
Interior
With optional seating for seven, the Quest offers an interior that most passengers will find pleasantly spacious. For 2007, the cabin's polarizing center pillar has been retired, with its gauges and switches finding a new home on the van's instrument panel. It's a welcome change, one that makes the Quest more user-friendly. The van offers flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows, a segment "must-have." However, the third row lacks the flexible, split-folding design available in competing vehicles. The van's utility takes another hit due to relatively limited cargo capacity behind the third row. The SE model comes with SkyView windows -- roof-mounted glass panels overlooking the second and third rows that lend an airy feel to vehicle's interior.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Quest.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
