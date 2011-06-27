  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(74)
2007 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Airy glass roof system, flat-folding rear seats, muscular V6, excellent crash test scores, roomy interior, sharp steering.
  • Third-row seat isn't split, relative lack of cargo capacity behind the third row, stability control isn't available on all trim levels, can get uncomfortably expensive when options are added.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More eye-catching and fun to drive than your typical kiddie hauler, the 2007 Nissan Quest has much to offer buyers seeking atypical family transportation.

Vehicle overview

Break free of the pack. Blaze your own trail. This is the call to arms that seemingly fuels the designers of the Nissan Quest minivan. When the current-generation vehicle was introduced a few years ago, it was nothing if not a standout, with singular sheet metal and a cabin that was more trendy bachelor pad than suburban kiddie hauler. Unfortunately, style trumped substance, at least when it came to the van's controversial interior. The chief bone of contention was the Quest's gargantuan center pillar, which housed switches and gauges typically located on the instrument panel. The pillar drew scores of detractors, who denounced it as inconvenient and unattractive.

For the 2007 Quest, Nissan has made a number of changes aimed at addressing these concerns. The minivan's unique exterior remains, but within the cabin the offending center pillar has been excised, with its gauges and controls relocated to a more traditional place ahead of the driver. Also new are revised climate controls, additional center-stack storage capability, a larger glovebox and a new design for the third-row seat that is easier to lower than before. The end result is a cabin that's thankfully far more user-friendly.

What hasn't changed is the Quest's impressive amount of passenger room; its wheelbase is 5 inches longer than that of the Toyota Sienna, for example. Driving dynamics are also unusually keen. With sharp steering and ample power courtesy of a refined 3.5-liter V6, this is one minivan that doesn't disappoint after you slide behind the wheel.

Overall, the changes to the 2007 Nissan Quest are welcome. The more conservative approach to interior design is for the better, as are the new features. This is a good minivan, especially for those consumers desiring something with distinctive styling and a big interior. But compared to other top minivans like the Honda Odyssey or Kia Sedona, the vehicle's lack of flexibility and potentially high MSRP can't be overlooked. We advise consumers to check out those vans before deciding on the Quest.

2007 Nissan Quest models

The 2007 Nissan Quest minivan is available in four trims: 3.5 base, 3.5 S, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The base model comes with dual sliding doors, cruise control, full power accessories, remote keyless entry, and an eight-speaker audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls. The 3.5 S trim adds a backup sensor, a right-side power-sliding door, a power liftgate, power rear vent windows and an in-dash six-disc CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary jack.

Step up to the 3.5 SL and you also get heated mirrors, a power driver seat, power-adjustable foot pedals and rear audio controls. The top-of-the-line 3.5 SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding doors on both sides, a sunroof, heated leather seats, a power front-passenger seat, a backup camera, and an upgraded 265-watt, 10-speaker Bose audio system. Major options, depending on the trim level, include a Seat Package with a third-row flat-folding third-row bench seat and second-row captain's chairs; a fixed front-row center console; satellite radio; Bluetooth connectivity; a navigation system; and a rear DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Nissan Quest gets a midcycle refresh. Exterior revisions are minimal, but the minivan's interior has been significantly revamped. The Quest's controversial pillar-style center stack has been retired, with its gauges and controls finding a somewhat more traditional home on the minivan's instrument panel. Nissan has also improved the center-stack design, expanded storage capability and added auto-folding headrests to the third-row seat. Finally, there are new options such as Bluetooth connectivity, an in-dash six-disc CD changer with MP3 playback and a backup camera.

Performance & mpg

Motivating the front-wheel-drive Quest is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 235 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission with overdrive is standard on all trims. EPA estimates are 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard on all Quest minivans are front-seat active head restraints, side curtain airbags for all three rows, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock brakes with brake assist. Stability control and front-seat side-impact airbags are standard on the SE and optional on the SL only. Michelin PAX run-flat tires are optional on the SL and SE, as well. In government crash testing, the 2007 Nissan Quest earned a perfect five stars across the board. The minivan (with the front side airbags) received a rating of "Good" (the highest) in both frontal offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the IIHS.

Driving

The 2007 Nissan Quest is an enthusiast-oriented option in the minivan category; the van is acquiescent around corners and offers sharp steering. The V6 is eager off the line, accelerating with gusto. Overall, the large Quest feels more agile than its heft suggests.

Interior

With optional seating for seven, the Quest offers an interior that most passengers will find pleasantly spacious. For 2007, the cabin's polarizing center pillar has been retired, with its gauges and switches finding a new home on the van's instrument panel. It's a welcome change, one that makes the Quest more user-friendly. The van offers flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows, a segment "must-have." However, the third row lacks the flexible, split-folding design available in competing vehicles. The van's utility takes another hit due to relatively limited cargo capacity behind the third row. The SE model comes with SkyView windows -- roof-mounted glass panels overlooking the second and third rows that lend an airy feel to vehicle's interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Quest.

5(52%)
4(24%)
3(16%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.1
74 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Engines design to require timing chain replaced after 100k miles
ctylr12,04/14/2012
I have been a Nissan fan and loyal customer for 20 years. The 2007 Nissan Quest was a huge disappointment when it came to reliability. When I had the major service done at 105k miles, three Nissan dealers informed me that I needed a new timing chain kit and would cost $3,200. The purpose of a timing chain is to be maintenance free unlike timing belts. Nissan told me that this is a normal wear and tear item and is normal to replace every 100k + miles. My 2000 Infinity has 235k miles and never had a problem. Several independent mechanics have told me that all Nissan and Infinity vehicles after 2006 have poor engine design. It's a metal chain riding on plastic guiders. Purposely set up to fail
So not what i expected or hoped for...
Christy,10/23/2015
3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This van was the first new vehicle my husband and I ever purchased. We drove it off the lot with 98 miles on it. I had high hopes of driving it until the wheels fell off, we are at that point. I would imagine if we added up all the repair costs over the last nine years we would be close to $6000 in repairs. I am the only driver, I change the oil, transmission fluid, etc. on a regular basis. In order for you to fully grasp the amount of repairs on the van I am going to try and start from the beginning. 1. 9000 miles on the van and in the middle of rush hour morning traffic, my engine died! Nothing! No steering, nothing! I managed to get to the side of the road and of course tried to restart the van. NOTHING! It didn't take long to realize that gas was pouring out of the van each time I tried to start it. After a nice visit from the Hazmat team, several police officers, fire trucks and several attractive fireman it was discovered my fuel pump had gone out. This was a warranty repair, but should have caused me to sell right then. It set a precedent of what was to come. 2. Van is on it's 4th set of tires and 6th set of brakes and rotors. and 4 batteries! (I'm not a lead foot) 3. My clock spring went out causing my entire dash to not work. Dealership repair $1000 4. Exhaust leak that couldn't be located for 1 week. $200 5. TPMS light that constantly has to be reset. 6. Earlier mentioned dealership broke my air bag sensor in the steering wheel. $1500 (refused to admit fault) 7. Tie rods are broken on front end. $500 8. Rack and Pinion replacement $800 9. Transmission on it's last leg $2500 10. Interior lights blow fuses randomly. No given reason, no one can figure out why, just suddenly nothing. I own stock in the fuse company. 11. Let's not forget the recall on the gas gauge. I have run out of gas twice and stranded on a busy highway because my van says i have 1/2 tank. (It lied)!!! Trading in the van----PRICELESS The van has right at 141,000 miles on it at this point. I expected much more than I got with this purchase. It has become a money pit and sadly not a good one. At this point if the van had a higher resale value, I would repair the transmission. Considering my van isn't worth much more than that, it's going to be traded this weekend! Long story short, buy a Toyota!
The repairs just keep adding up
rupkinmae,07/26/2012
I'm so disappointed in this van. Every time I think it's going to be okay, another expensive repair is required. We're throwing good money after bad on this vehicle now and we haven't even reached 90,000 miles. I have read more reviews than I can count regarding the timing chain issue. I think it's time to get a class action suit going against Nissan. I'm utterly disgusted that my vehicle has spent more time broken down over the last year than it has spent running properly. Nissan knows there's a problem and they're making good money fixing their own mistakes. The timing chain repairs need to be a recall immediately or Nissan needs to pay for their sub-par components in court.
Better and Better
Marty,08/31/2006
Just traded in our 04 Quest SL for an 07 Quest SL. Our 04 had 34,000 miles on it and never once had to be returned to the dealership, other than for routine maint. We've only had the 07 for a week so there isn't a lot about reliabilty to report yet, We are most impressed with the power/smoothness of the 3.5L engine and 5 speed auto transmission. This 07 seems even more refined than the 04 in fit/finish. We were glad to see the addition of left side sliding door and traditional location for speedometer over steering wheel.
See all 74 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Nissan Quest

Used 2007 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

