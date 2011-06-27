Estimated values
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$3,561
|$4,328
|Clean
|$2,265
|$3,404
|$4,117
|Average
|$2,058
|$3,091
|$3,697
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,777
|$3,277
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,249
|$5,100
|Clean
|$2,803
|$4,061
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,547
|$3,687
|$4,357
|Rough
|$2,292
|$3,313
|$3,862
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$4,024
|$4,824
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,847
|$4,589
|Average
|$2,424
|$3,493
|$4,121
|Rough
|$2,181
|$3,138
|$3,652
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$3,388
|$4,073
|Clean
|$2,228
|$3,239
|$3,875
|Average
|$2,025
|$2,941
|$3,480
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,642
|$3,084