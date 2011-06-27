  1. Home
1993 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

After messing around with the Axxess and Nissan Van, Nissan finally gets it right on this joint project with Mercury. The Quest is a front-engine, front-wheel-drive minivan that is built alongside the Villager at the Ford plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. The Quest is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 150 horsepower. The Quest seats seven and has standard air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel and a stereo with cassette. Antilock brakes are optional on the Quest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan Quest.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't Kill it
sskak,07/01/2002
My 93' Quest has 152,000 and is still going strong. I love it so much, I purchased a 2000 Quest. The problem is my 1993 runs better than my 2000. I was going to sell the 93' after I had to replace the studs at the manifold, break system, shocks, and repair the A/C, but it looks like I am going to get rid of the 2000. You just can't kill this 93' Quest.
Nissan Quest - 93 model
kippbakr,03/03/2002
Amazing reliability...keep the oil changed regularly, the tires inflated and the gas tank filled, this "drives-like-a-car" minivan will take you further and longer for less. Tremendous cargo space is available when needed; the foldup-slide forward middle seat opens up a sumptuous cavern that has moved its share of tonnage. The V-6 engine is a peppy road burner, yet still delivers 22-26 mpg on the highway after 150K miles, if you have the proper foot for it.
The Title Says It All!
luv,02/25/2010
The vehicle has been reliable and it did not fail to start/run even in minus 40-50 Celsius! I will be sad to let her go, because we're getting another vehicle.
My Quest
Santon,04/21/2002
I still have the 93' Quest that has been very dependable and continues to be.
See all 14 reviews of the 1993 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Nissan Quest

Used 1993 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Cargo Minivan, GXE 3dr Minivan, and XE 3dr Minivan.

