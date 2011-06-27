1993 Nissan Quest Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
After messing around with the Axxess and Nissan Van, Nissan finally gets it right on this joint project with Mercury. The Quest is a front-engine, front-wheel-drive minivan that is built alongside the Villager at the Ford plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. The Quest is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 150 horsepower. The Quest seats seven and has standard air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel and a stereo with cassette. Antilock brakes are optional on the Quest.
sskak,07/01/2002
My 93' Quest has 152,000 and is still going strong. I love it so much, I purchased a 2000 Quest. The problem is my 1993 runs better than my 2000. I was going to sell the 93' after I had to replace the studs at the manifold, break system, shocks, and repair the A/C, but it looks like I am going to get rid of the 2000. You just can't kill this 93' Quest.
kippbakr,03/03/2002
Amazing reliability...keep the oil changed regularly, the tires inflated and the gas tank filled, this "drives-like-a-car" minivan will take you further and longer for less. Tremendous cargo space is available when needed; the foldup-slide forward middle seat opens up a sumptuous cavern that has moved its share of tonnage. The V-6 engine is a peppy road burner, yet still delivers 22-26 mpg on the highway after 150K miles, if you have the proper foot for it.
luv,02/25/2010
The vehicle has been reliable and it did not fail to start/run even in minus 40-50 Celsius! I will be sad to let her go, because we're getting another vehicle.
Santon,04/21/2002
I still have the 93' Quest that has been very dependable and continues to be.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Related Used 1993 Nissan Quest info
