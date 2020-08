Used 2005 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana

: CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! S trim, TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior. CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, CD Player Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "A distinctive-looking minivan that's relatively enjoyable to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BV28U35N136951

Stock: S11349M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020