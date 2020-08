Used 2007 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina

Clean CARFAX. Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 5N1BV28UX7N137985

Stock: 23772B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020