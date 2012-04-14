Used 2007 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

248 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Quest Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    214,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    216,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,595

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    127,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,174

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    108,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    182,801 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    146,768 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    134,837 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,600

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    72,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,715

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    137,341 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5

    228,092 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,749

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    53,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,868

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Quest 3.5

    146,064 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    96,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5

    108,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    103,136 miles
    Frame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,299

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    84,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    152,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    119,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Quest searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Quest

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Quest
Overall Consumer Rating
4.174 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Nissan Engines design to require timing chain replaced after 100k miles
ctylr12,04/14/2012
I have been a Nissan fan and loyal customer for 20 years. The 2007 Nissan Quest was a huge disappointment when it came to reliability. When I had the major service done at 105k miles, three Nissan dealers informed me that I needed a new timing chain kit and would cost $3,200. The purpose of a timing chain is to be maintenance free unlike timing belts. Nissan told me that this is a normal wear and tear item and is normal to replace every 100k + miles. My 2000 Infinity has 235k miles and never had a problem. Several independent mechanics have told me that all Nissan and Infinity vehicles after 2006 have poor engine design. It's a metal chain riding on plastic guiders. Purposely set up to fail
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Quest
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Quest info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings