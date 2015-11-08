Used 2008 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,715
Criswell Honda - Germantown / Maryland
White 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, Virtual Appointments, Home Delivery, Video Walkaround, Test Drive at Home, Delivery to Your Door, Private dealer appointments, Free test drive at home, Free home drop-off, Contactless purchase. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N123532
Stock: H200722B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 137,341 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Lakeshore Slate, Gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Lakeshore Slate 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U98N113257
Stock: 5027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 228,092 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,749
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership.Black 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX8N109153
Stock: V20035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 53,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,868
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10 Speakers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U78N109031
Stock: PM2445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 96,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- CAR SOLD AS/IS, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, Gray.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 2.269 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Adjustable pedals, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Wheel size: 17 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N116452
Stock: N116452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Parkway Buick GMC - Sherman / Texas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Parkway Buick GMC Located in Sherman Texas! We have a huge selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs. We can answer the question of What is my trade worth? We have a finance team that is ready to help you with financing and we can offer you competitive loan or lease options! With Approved Credit, advertised price includes Parkway finance credit. We have a full parts and service department with Certified Buick / GMC technicians to help with all your service needs. Every used pre-owned inventory comes with at 125 point inspection! If you want to pay more that is your business, if you want to pay less that is our business! Call us or come see us today! You will be glad you did! Online at www.parkwaybuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U68N116407
Stock: P000652C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 103,136 milesFrame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,299
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U18N104696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U18N108165
Stock: Z108165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,595
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16' x 6.5' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt st
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U69N101357
Stock: Z6806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 214,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Kia of Cheyenne - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Recent trade or purchase. Pictures and information to follow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U97N117713
Stock: P3046C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 122,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,998
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U99N105046
Stock: 18330792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX7N137985
Stock: 23772B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 128,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,797
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 10 Speakers, 2nd Row Fold-Away Captain's Chairs, 3rd Row Fold-Away Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bose AM/FM/CD6 Audio System, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Seat Package, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 16992 miles below market average!Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX9N108523
Stock: M3600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 127,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,174
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 9578 miles below market average!LOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U47N133947
Stock: 33947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Towbin Alfa Romeo of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Majestic Blue Metallic 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Certified by Carfax- No Accidents and One Owner, Non-Smoker Well Maintained and Cared For, Many Extra's, Great Commuter Car, Quest 3.5 SL, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Majestic Blue Metallic.Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N132689
Stock: FP5177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 182,801 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2007 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr S features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U77N132999
Stock: 7N132999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 146,768 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details.. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Nissan Quest 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Burgundy 4D Passenger Van 18/25 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N134121
Stock: 21B1858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,837 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,600
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U07N115994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Quest searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest
- 5(76%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(3%)
Related Nissan Quest info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GX 460 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2013
- Used BMW X6 2011
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
- Used Nissan Cube 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2016
- Used Volkswagen CC 2015
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2013
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2016
- Used Ferrari California T 2010
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2017
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2016
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Paterson NJ
- Used Nissan Kicks Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Reading PA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Albany NY
- Used Nissan Altima Huntsville AL
- Used Nissan Kicks Corona CA
- Used Nissan Armada Athens GA
- Used Nissan Cube Saint Paul MN
- Used Nissan Xterra Huntsville AL
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2016 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Nissan Altima 2013 Savannah GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500