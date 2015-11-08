Used 2008 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

Parkway Buick GMC - Sherman / Texas

Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V. ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BV28U68N116407

Stock: P000652C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020