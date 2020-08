Used 2008 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia

Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Lakeshore Slate, Gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Lakeshore Slate 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BV28U98N113257

Stock: 5027

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-06-2020