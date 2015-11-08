Used 2008 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

248 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Quest Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    72,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,715

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    137,341 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5

    228,092 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,749

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    53,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,868

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    96,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5

    108,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    103,136 miles
    Frame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,299

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    84,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    152,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    214,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Quest 3.5

    122,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    216,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,595

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    128,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,797

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    127,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,174

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    108,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    182,801 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    146,768 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    134,837 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,600

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Quest searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Quest

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Quest
Overall Consumer Rating
4.534 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Why the fuss?
Barry Blank,08/11/2015
3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Its 2015 and I guess I'm the odd ball out. I have have 40,000 logged miles and no problems with one exception Last month (July 2015) the variable windshield control stopped functioning properly. That's it, pure and simple. I'll take this one issue in 8 years any day. This is our 2nd Quest *first one is a1994 still running - we use it for hauling. Very happy with both vehicles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Quest
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Quest info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings