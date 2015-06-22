Used 2006 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas

Silver Mist Metallic 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V. No Accidents on CARFAX, Bluetooth Hands Free, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Recent Trade, Local Trade, Alloy Wheels, 2nd Row Flat-Folding Captain's Chairs, 3rd Row Flat-Folding Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Seat Package, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BV28U86N102585

Stock: T102585

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-25-2020