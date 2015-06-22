Used 2006 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

248 listings
  • 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Quest 3.5

    146,064 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    214,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    119,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    216,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,595

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    127,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,174

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    108,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    182,801 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5

    146,768 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Gray
    used

    2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    134,837 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,600

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE
    used

    2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    72,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,715

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gold
    used

    2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    155,816 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    137,341 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5

    228,092 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,749

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    53,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,868

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Gold
    used

    2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    192,503 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,799

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    120,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    96,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest

Overall Consumer Rating
3.960 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Do not purchase. Transmission issues that Nissan ignores
wyogal1890,06/22/2015
3.5 S Special Edition 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this van used with 52,465 miles. From the first month we have had problems. First bad seals and now transmission issues. It doesn't happen all of the time, but I put the van in drive, push the accelerator and nothing happens. The RPMs go up, but the van won't go forward. I have had to have my van towed to the dealership twice, and of course it works fine when it gets there. After a Google search it appears I am not the only person having this issue. I think it is time for Nissan to step up and fix this issue. This is our main family vehicle and it is not reliable.
