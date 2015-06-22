Used 2006 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
- 146,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 852 miles below market average! Silver Mist Metallic 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VNo Accidents on CARFAX, Bluetooth Hands Free, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Recent Trade, Local Trade, Alloy Wheels, 2nd Row Flat-Folding Captain's Chairs, 3rd Row Flat-Folding Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Seat Package, Traction control.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.All pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U86N102585
Stock: T102585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 214,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Kia of Cheyenne - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Recent trade or purchase. Pictures and information to follow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U97N117713
Stock: P3046C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 119,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
: CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! S trim, TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior. CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, CD Player Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "A distinctive-looking minivan that's relatively enjoyable to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U35N136951
Stock: S11349M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 216,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX7N137985
Stock: 23772B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 127,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,174
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 9578 miles below market average!LOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U47N133947
Stock: 33947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 108,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Towbin Alfa Romeo of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Majestic Blue Metallic 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Certified by Carfax- No Accidents and One Owner, Non-Smoker Well Maintained and Cared For, Many Extra's, Great Commuter Car, Quest 3.5 SL, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Majestic Blue Metallic.Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N132689
Stock: FP5177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 182,801 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2007 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr S features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U77N132999
Stock: 7N132999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 146,768 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details.. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Nissan Quest 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Burgundy 4D Passenger Van 18/25 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N134121
Stock: 21B1858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,837 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,600
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U07N115994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U85N121264
Stock: P6328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 72,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,715
Criswell Honda - Germantown / Maryland
White 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, Virtual Appointments, Home Delivery, Video Walkaround, Test Drive at Home, Delivery to Your Door, Private dealer appointments, Free test drive at home, Free home drop-off, Contactless purchase. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N123532
Stock: H200722B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 155,816 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $299. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U64N326046
Stock: AL-6061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,341 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Lakeshore Slate, Gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Lakeshore Slate 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U98N113257
Stock: 5027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 228,092 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,749
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership.Black 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX8N109153
Stock: V20035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 53,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,868
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10 Speakers, 2.269 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U78N109031
Stock: PM2445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 192,503 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX4N343206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,499
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, heated leather seats, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, 3rd row seating, power doors. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U64N340982
Stock: 3098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- CAR SOLD AS/IS, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, Gray.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 2.269 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Independent Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Adjustable pedals, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Wheel size: 17 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N116452
Stock: N116452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
