Consumer Rating
(34)
2008 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Airy glass roof system, flat-folding rear seats, roomy interior, sharp steering and handling.
  • Third-row seat isn't split, relative lack of cargo capacity behind the third row, stability control only available on the top trim level, can get uncomfortably expensive when options are added.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Nissan Quest has eye-catching style and is reasonably enjoyable to drive as minivans go, but various drawbacks hold it back from top-tier status.

Vehicle overview

Normally, automakers focus on safety, seat capacity and helpful convenience features when designing a new minivan. Yet when Nissan redesigned its Quest minivan four years ago, it decided to take a different path. In addition to the usual minivan attributes, the automaker gave the Quest bold exterior styling, a powerful V6, responsive handling and a radical interior makeover. The hope was that these changes would finally make the Quest an all-star name in the minivan market.

Like many revolutions, however, hope was crushed by grim reality. Nobody liked the dash's center-mounted gauges, the exterior styling was deemed "love it or hate it" and overall driving dynamics were still overshadowed by the Honda Odyssey's. Sales were slow. Last year, Nissan regrouped, ordering up a more conservative dash design and new features. On the whole, the Quest was much better for it.

The 2008 Nissan Quest is much the same. As before, pleasing driving characteristics and a stylish overall design are its main strengths. But in our opinion, this still isn't enough to make the Quest a top choice. In terms of the more important minivan aspects like versatility, feature availability and value, the Quest falls short. As such, you'll likely want to check out others in this class, such as the Dodge Grand Caravan, Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna before settling on the Quest.

2008 Nissan Quest models

The 2008 Nissan Quest minivan is available in four trims: 3.5 base, 3.5 S, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The base model comes with 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, full power accessories and an eight-speaker audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls and an auxiliary audio jack. The 3.5 S trim adds a right-side power-sliding door, a power liftgate and power rear vent windows.

Step up to the 3.5 SL and you also get alloy wheels, power-sliding doors on both sides, heated side mirrors, rear park assist, an LCD monitor with a backup camera, a six-CD changer with MP3 capability, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and rear audio controls.

The top-of-the-line 3.5 SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, a SkyView glass-paneled roof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power front-passenger seat, driver seat memory, Bluetooth, a full-length overhead console and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio. Most of SE's features can be had on the SL as options.

Whichever version of the Quest you choose, you'll need to check off the Seat Package, which includes second-row captain's chairs and a flat-folding third-row bench seat, as this minivan technically comes standard with no rear seats. Other major options, depending on the trim level, include a fixed front-row center console and a navigation system. A rear entertainment system is also available; the base, S and SL Quests have a single LCD screen while the SE's comes with separate monitors for the second and third rows.

2008 Highlights

Only minor feature availability changes are in store for the 2008 Nissan Quest.

Performance & mpg

Motivating the front-wheel-drive Quest is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 235 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard on all trims. For 2008, EPA fuel economy estimates stands at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway -- average for the minivan segment.

Safety

Standard on all Nissan Quest minivans are full-length side curtain airbags, front seat side airbags, front-seat active head restraints, traction control and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Stability control comes standard on the SE trim but is otherwise unavailable. In government crash testing, the 2008 Nissan Quest earned a perfect five stars across the board. The minivan received a rating of "Good" (the highest) in both frontal offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

The 2008 Nissan Quest is an enthusiast-oriented option in the minivan category. Ample engine power from Nissan's ubiquitous 3.5-liter V6 paired with an alert five-speed automatic delivers solid thrust. No one will mistake it for a sport sedan, yet the Quest cleaves corners willingly and has a pleasingly firm brake pedal feel. Steering and handling are very good, though the price paid for the latter is a stiffer ride quality than that of most other vans. Behind the wheel, the tall Quest shrinks, feeling much more nimble than its dimensions would suggest.

Interior

With seating for seven, the Quest offers an interior that most passengers will find pleasantly spacious. The SE model comes with SkyView windows -- roof-mounted glass panels overlooking the second and third rows that lend an airy feel to the vehicle's interior.

The third-row seat folds flat into the floor, but it lacks the flexible, split-folding design available in competing vehicles. The van's utility takes another hit due to relatively limited luggage capacity behind the third row. Total cargo capacity is a competitive 148 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Quest.

5(76%)
4(9%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.5
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why the fuss?
Barry Blank,08/11/2015
3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Its 2015 and I guess I'm the odd ball out. I have have 40,000 logged miles and no problems with one exception Last month (July 2015) the variable windshield control stopped functioning properly. That's it, pure and simple. I'll take this one issue in 8 years any day. This is our 2nd Quest *first one is a1994 still running - we use it for hauling. Very happy with both vehicles.
A great mini-van with style
Jade1023,03/08/2010
Having had 3 previous Town & Country vans, we had had enough of the maintenance/repair issues. We also were looking for more exterior style. We bought this van and promptly took a very long vacation. The performance of this van was far superior to our previous vans. We are sold on this van.
New to Quest
New to Quest,03/17/2008
Great car. Been debating b/w odyssey, sienna, crossovers. Very happy with quest. Wasn't thrilled with a minivan but this is acceptable. Coming from an Audi so quality and road noise are not as nice but the amount of room is great. Kids love the van.
Very nice minivan
leeman391,03/26/2010
Previous van was a Mercury Villager which I liked very much, and so wanted to buy the Quest. However I didn't like the center Instrumentation so when it was updated to the left side I was very pleased and started looking to buy one. The van is the nicest looking minivan and has a well laid out interior design and trim. It drives very car like and it is easy to exceed the speed limit.
See all 34 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Quest
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S is priced between $6,715 and$6,715 with odometer readings between 72310 and72310 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL is priced between $7,990 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 84847 and84847 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,715 and mileage as low as 72310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2008 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,532.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,075.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,380.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

