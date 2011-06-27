  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
1995 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Nissan Quest for Sale
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,433
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

GXE models get standard captain's chairs for second-row occupants. The Extra Performance Package is renamed the Handling Package. No other significant changes for the Quest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Quest.

5(59%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.3
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't by if u need reliable A/C
ZQuest,08/02/2004
I have had this car since the beginning. Engine has been fine but have sunk thousands into the A/C. Am on the 3rd compressor & it has just gone out. Also relaced core & rear unit.
Die and get it over with
Quest Hater,03/07/2002
This van is the biggest piece of junk I have ever had to drive. It stays in the shop (too much to mention every item here) and I hate parking it in small slots because you can't see the nose of the vehicle to see how far you are from objects you are trying NOT to hit. I haven't hit anything yet, but it takes me longer to park, and the turning radias is awful as well. I could go on all day, but I'll leave you with this: my wife won't even get in the thing!
Well Worth the Money
Choirboy1964,08/19/2010
I purchased the vehicle in 2004 with 65K on it for 4300 dollars. It has been very reliable. Only thing to go wrong over the last 6 plus years was the rear AC unit failed and the break lines rusted. Sadly I am selling the car (to a friend though) as we purchased a new Odyssey.
Father with 2 boys
DAD16,03/31/2009
I'm very impressed with my Nissan Quest XE minivan. Especially this last winter, when it started on the first try everytime in snowy winter weather that was consistently 20 degrees and below. I'm also impressed with the engine power this minivan has. The manual overdrive has also been very helpful when climbing steep grades. The gas mileage is well within competitive range of any minivan in its class. The sleek body and look of this van stays current. The interior has a very classy and clean look to it. I have not had one engine related problem since I have owned it. Perfect for a single dad with sole custody of two little boys. I love driving this van all over. I recommend it to anyone!
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Nissan Quest

Used 1995 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include XE 3dr Minivan, and GXE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Nissan Quest?

