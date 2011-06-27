This van is the biggest piece of junk I have ever had to drive. It stays in the shop (too much to mention every item here) and I hate parking it in small slots because you can't see the nose of the vehicle to see how far you are from objects you are trying NOT to hit. I haven't hit anything yet, but it takes me longer to park, and the turning radias is awful as well. I could go on all day, but I'll leave you with this: my wife won't even get in the thing!

