1995 Nissan Quest Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,433
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
GXE models get standard captain's chairs for second-row occupants. The Extra Performance Package is renamed the Handling Package. No other significant changes for the Quest.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Quest.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ZQuest,08/02/2004
I have had this car since the beginning. Engine has been fine but have sunk thousands into the A/C. Am on the 3rd compressor & it has just gone out. Also relaced core & rear unit.
Quest Hater,03/07/2002
This van is the biggest piece of junk I have ever had to drive. It stays in the shop (too much to mention every item here) and I hate parking it in small slots because you can't see the nose of the vehicle to see how far you are from objects you are trying NOT to hit. I haven't hit anything yet, but it takes me longer to park, and the turning radias is awful as well. I could go on all day, but I'll leave you with this: my wife won't even get in the thing!
Choirboy1964,08/19/2010
I purchased the vehicle in 2004 with 65K on it for 4300 dollars. It has been very reliable. Only thing to go wrong over the last 6 plus years was the rear AC unit failed and the break lines rusted. Sadly I am selling the car (to a friend though) as we purchased a new Odyssey.
DAD16,03/31/2009
I'm very impressed with my Nissan Quest XE minivan. Especially this last winter, when it started on the first try everytime in snowy winter weather that was consistently 20 degrees and below. I'm also impressed with the engine power this minivan has. The manual overdrive has also been very helpful when climbing steep grades. The gas mileage is well within competitive range of any minivan in its class. The sleek body and look of this van stays current. The interior has a very classy and clean look to it. I have not had one engine related problem since I have owned it. Perfect for a single dad with sole custody of two little boys. I love driving this van all over. I recommend it to anyone!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1995 Nissan Quest info
