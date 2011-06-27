  1. Home
2013 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and smooth ride
  • roomy seating
  • excellent continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • sharp steering and handling
  • fold-flat second-row seats.
  • Less cargo space than competitors
  • seven-passenger maximum
  • short on interior storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Often overlooked, the 2013 Nissan Quest is a great choice for a minivan.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Nissan Quest is easily the most distinctive-looking minivan on the market, but most shoppers tend to overlook it. That's a shame, since the Quest offers qualities that most families would appreciate. For starters, the Quest is the most enjoyable minivan to drive, thanks largely to a strong V6 engine and a CVT. Nissan has been refining CVTs for awhile, and the one in the Quest seamlessly pulls the best out of the V6. Meanwhile, a well-tuned suspension also provides comfort on long interstate runs, along with relatively agile handling on backcountry roads.

Inside the cabin, the Quest adopts a different approach than most minivans. It eschews the typical fold-back third-row seat, and instead its third row folds forward and flat. The second-row seats also fold forward (similar to seats in many crossover SUVs), making it easy to convert the Quest from carrying passengers to cargo and back.

Still, some minivan buyers will find a few drawbacks. Most rival vans offer the choice of either a three-passenger split bench seat or a pair of captain's chairs in the second row. The Quest offers only the latter, thus reducing capacity to seven passengers. And because of its flat-folding seats, the Quest's total cargo capacity is actually less than competitors. In other words, the Quest emphasizes all-around versatility rather than specific maximum utility.

But Nissan bets that most buyers prefer flexibility over maximum capacity, and we believe that the question whether the Quest is right for you depends on your priorities. The traditional titans in the minivan segment -- the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna -- both offer eight-passenger seating and larger cargo spaces. The Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan are also worth considering, especially since their Stow 'n Go seating allows for versatility and maximum utility. But if passenger comfort and overall driving refinement are important to you, the 2013 Nissan Quest is well worth consideration.

2013 Nissan Quest models

The 2013 Nissan Quest is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

Standard features on the base S model include 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, ambient interior lighting and a four-speaker sound system with six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a front-seat center console, a conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a 4-inch color display, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The SL further sweetens the deal with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and one-touch fold-flat third-row seats.

The range-topping LE tacks on xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system, driver memory functions, a four-way power front passenger seat, power-return third-row seats, second- and third-row sunshades, advanced air filtration, an Around View (top down viewpoint) monitor, a navigation system, a rear seat entertainment system and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with an 8-inch display and satellite radio.

A dual-panel sunroof is also available for SL and LE models.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Nissan Quest receives a few minor equipment changes. The top trim LE model gains an Around View monitor that provides a complete above-the-vehicle view (easing parking in close quarters) while the DVD Entertainment option now can be selected even in the lowest SV trim level.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 with 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque powers the Nissan Quest. A CVT sends power to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, the Quest accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, comparable to the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. Fuel economy is also on par, with EPA estimates of 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2013 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base S trim level, while the LE goes one better with the Around View camera system.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Quest earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions, and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" for roof strength.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Quest stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet -- average for a minivan.

Driving

On nearly any road surface, the 2013 Nissan Quest pleasantly silences wind and road noise, with ruts and bumps in the road ably absorbed by the compliant suspension. The steering is precise, but the effort level feels needlessly heavy at slow speeds. Even so, the steering gives the Quest an almost sporting feel around corners.

The V6 delivers capable power and we even prefer the smooth CVT over traditional multi-geared transmissions in this application. Quick reactions from the throttle and transmission make easy work of passing maneuvers and ascending grades, and the latter scenario is really the only time you're aware of the CVT's steady-state rpm drone.

Interior

The Nissan Quest's cabin features an elegantly sweeping dashboard that smoothly blends into the door panels. The center stack's controls are logically grouped within easy reach of the driver. Even on the upper trim levels, the task of operating the various climate, navigation and entertainment systems proves simple and intuitive. Interior materials are above average in the lower trims, while the leather-appointed cabins in the SL and LE create a luxurious and serene environment. Even the CD player/radio features a classy aesthetic, with a simple faceplate and chrome-banded volume and tuning knobs.

Unlike the Odyssey or Sienna, which can accommodate three passengers in the second row, the Quest offers only two captain's chairs, separated by a removable center console. This makes the Quest a seven-seater. The second-row seats slide and recline, however, and are quite comfortable. Like the third row, they also fold forward and flat, making it easier to carry big and bulky items than in a Sienna and Odyssey, which require you to physically remove their second-row seats.

The downside is that the Quest carries less than the Odyssey and Sienna; its 108 cubic feet of cargo capacity is about 40 cubes shy of its rivals due to its taller floor. The Quest's deep storage bin behind the third row also isn't as roomy, though its design doesn't preclude storing items in it when it comes time to lower the rear seats.

Ultimately, shoppers will have to decide whether the Quest's convenience and flexibility is worth the trade-off in cargo space. Chrysler's Stow n' Go system offers a compromise, though. Its second and third rows are more difficult to lower than the Quest's, but they leave more room after disappearing into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Quest.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Underrated but Exceptional
aa0526,09/28/2013
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Ours is only the base S. We were not looking for a Quest. We were eyeing the Sedona, Sienna or GC for over 6 months. I was already preapproved etc. but just was not convinced about the reliability issue of the three - plus, the high price but low feature content of the Sienna. Walked in a dealership - test drove a Quest and was blown away. Comments about high price, limited cargo room were simply not true. The year end clearance made the price very competitive. Plus, the cargo and passenger room? The van is very spacious. You get a PERMANENT 3rd row storage - since the seats fold forward plus, the regular 3rd row storage - for a total of 37 cubic feet! UPDATE after 2.8 Years of Ownership (and 55K miles) 1. Mileage has bee consistently excellent for a minivan this size. Combined City/Hwy is 23 mpg. Pure hwy mpg is up to 27.5 - depending on how I drive. I have seen 26.5 from AL to IL on 65N. 2. No rattles whatsoever. 3. The tires had to be replaced at 30K. Apparently - they were never aligned out of the factory. I suspected this ... and should have had this checked at 10K. This is my bad ... but I think every car out of the factory should have their tires aligned! 4. I have the lowest model - base ... so hardly any bells and whistles. But even for a base model, I expected USB ports. It was purchased in Fall / 2013! There should also be more 12v ports. There are only 2 in my 2013 S model. 5. Seats are very very comfy. 6. Available storage is underrated. It has about 37 cu ft available - on par with other vans. I think the best selling point is the engine and overall performance. I could drive a minivan - fully loaded in the winter - and still get up to 27.5 mpg on the highway. Mixed driving is consistently at 23 mpg. My previous Mazda - 1/3 smaller could only manage 24 mpg on the highway. UPDATE after 4 Years of Ownership (93K miles) 1. CEL came on but has been resolved - inadvertently caused when I had a quick lube shop do a fuel system cleaning. The carbon build up / cleaning messed up the rear O2 sensors. Had the sensors cleaned - and the CEL has never come back on. 2. I got the base model I really paid way below market. But as a result, I did not get all the Google Play / iOS whiz bang. Now, I wish I did. 3. My combined summer mileage has been 22 mpg. But I expect it to go up in the fall. UPDATE after 7 Years of Ownership (154K miles) 1. The alternator had to get replaced at 110K miles. 2. The factory installed battery was finally replaced at 142K miles (6 years). Not bad. 3. Finally changed the spark plugs at 144K miles. HWAY mileage had dropped to 24 MPG but is now back up again to 27 MPG. 4. No squeaks or rattles. Upholstery, car paint, electricals are holding up real well. 5. No mechanical problems whatsoever.
Great Van
bobsii,08/27/2013
We purchased this van after getting frustrated from getting our 2-year-old in and out of our SUV (close proximity of parked cars and our doors). Like a lot of people, we didn't want to be a "mini-van" family. That was dumb. The smart key and power sliding doors and lift gate make it so easy to get my child and child-related stuff in/out of this van. I personally like that the rear row folds flat instead of into the cargo compartment (those are power too, but the pull strap is also really easy to use). We made a 400 mile round trip drive (bought the van and left), and there is plenty of cargo space; we were throwing a birthday party, and all the party goods and luggage fit very nicely.
Very Pleased with 2013 Quest
2013questowner,10/18/2013
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I thought it was only fair to wait several months to do a review on the van. In short, I'm extremely pleased with it. I looked at all the major minivans and would say this is the best. Nissan was giving the best incentives as well. Two tone dash and leather are well done. With a high center of gravity there is a little roll, but the ride is on a par with a full size sedan for smoothness and quiet ride. To get a flat cargo bed you can easily lay down the second and third row seats. You don't need to take anything out of the van like you do in other models to get a flat surface. The gas mileage seems to be approximately what it is rated at 19 city and 25 on the highway. ****Update Three Years into ownership***** Still very pleased with the van. Have had no mechanical issues or repairs. Still rides like a big sedan. Hasn't gotten noisy yet ( I do put suv sun protectant on the rubber strips around the windows and doors from time to time so I'm sure that helps keep them in good shape). Cosmetically everything has held up so far. I've got right at 30,00 miles on the van so not high mileage for 3 years, but hasn't needed anything but routine maintenance. It has been a pleasure to own and drive providing all the room we need for carrying people in comfort on trips or hauling stuff for vacation or the yard or garden. I keep a painter's tarp in the trunk area to spread out and protect the carpet when needed. I still seem to get about what it is rated at for city and highway driving. I was a little concerned about the continuous variable transmission never having had one before, but it has been nice all in all. A little slower getting up to speed than some other vehicles as might be expected in a vehicle this size but when you do get your speed up it accelerates and passes with ease. It's not easy to get to the oil filter to change which is located behind the front driver's tire (but I got life time free oil changes when I bought it). It is easy to change the engine air filter and cabin air filter saving yourself the expense of having the dealership do those. I would buy again and would recommend anyone considering a minivan to consider the Quest. *****Update May 5 219***** Six years into ownership this seemed like a good time to do an update. Still nothing but routine maintenance on the Van. Still has that big sedan ride to it. However, last fall I was rear ended and for three weeks during the repairs I had a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan so I thought I'd compare the 2013 Quest to the 2018 Grand Caravan. Just a fender binder type but did require the cargo door to be replaced. Spoiler alert, I like the Quest better, but Grand Caravan had a few points in its favor. Visibility is good all around in the Quest with the big windows except one spot where the large metal supports come down from the roof to the body which creates a blind spot if you are looking right or left at a stop sign as far as seeing oncoming traffic.. The Grand Caravan didn't have these blind spots. The Grand Caravan's heater seemed to warm up quicker. Of course form an instrument display stand point the 6 year newer model of the Caravan was much more advanced. The Quest does seem to pick up speed quicker from a standing start whether the Economode was on or off on the Caravan. The Quest is also a smoother ride with less road noise. The space between the two front seats (very middle section between the seats) the Quest has an open floor space and the Caravan has a closed one with some netting below. You can put larger items in the Quest if you want to put something there. If it is smaller you can secure it better in the Caravan. Now to the three items that matter most to me. 1. Sitting up high enough to see around yourself well. -- Pretty even. Maybe slight advantage to the Quest. 2. Shoulder area head room. Pretty even, but I'd give a small advantage to the Quest. 3. Now the big one Carrying capacity. I know the Caravan is rated higher in terms of cargo capacity--if you want to get into removing seats to make extra room, but if you are talking about just the back cargo area without having to bother to remove anything--just drop stuff in the back Quest is a big winner. We bought a 6 ft. Christmas tree while I had the van (fake one in a box). In the Caravan I had to struggle to turn it all manner of ways to get it to go in the Caravan and then work it out when we got home. If I was putting it in the Quest I could have simply dropped in the cargo area with ease--no struggle at all. Obviously this validated my choice of a Quest over the Caravan. I very much regret they stopped making the Quest. That means I'll keep this one as long as it's practical to do so. When the time comes to trade if I still need a minivan I would have to say at the present time the Toyota Sienna seems like it would be the best choice for me based on what I can see based on my extensive test drive of a Caravan and what Honda and Toyota web sites show of their vans.
The best minivan
carlsbad2,09/30/2013
LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We had Honda Odysseys for 12 years one if them a top of the line Touring. No real complaints but the Quest LE is better. The vehicle is luxurious. The ride is superb for a van. This van is overlooked by many buyers and as a result there are big discounts to be had on remaining 2013s. Every gadget you could imagine . Technically less cargo space than others but the seats fold flat to a Make cargo room rather than get removed. Leg room in the first row is wonderful. I am 6.4 used to feeling crowded in most vehicles not this one
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Nissan Quest

Used 2013 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Quest SL is priced between $5,995 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 92000 and228000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 92000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,213.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,698.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,663.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,692.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

