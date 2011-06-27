  1. Home
2000 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features and gadgets, versatile interior, solid handling.
  • Needs more power, needs more interior space, poor crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A minivan on critical life support. Buyers should look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Nissan completely redesigned the Quest in 1999 in an attempt to keep pace with superior vans from Honda, Chrysler and Ford. The current van's exterior is larger than the previous-generation Quest, with 4.6 more inches in length and 1.2 more inches in width. These dimensions provide an extra 9.6 cubic feet of cargo volume for a total of 135.6 cubic feet. Stylistically, the Quest's front end is rounded with a chrome grille and multiparabola headlights with crystalline lenses. A standard driver's side rear sliding door is one of its many features, making entry and exit easier for the kiddies.

Under the hood is a 3.3-liter, 170-horsepower V6 engine that makes 200 foot-pounds of torque. This engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that changes gears neatly, without a hint of harshness due to electronic controls. Antilock brakes and power steering are standard on all Quest models and the suspension provides a smooth, quiet, sedan-like ride.

For 2000, the minivan is available in three flavors: value-oriented GXE, sporty SE with larger 16-inch alloy wheels, and luxurious GLE trim, featuring leather seating and the Quest Trac flexible seating system. Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock-in-trade with a third-row limousine seating option among its many features. With seven-passenger Quest Trac Flexible Seating, you can get 24 different combinations with the bench seat and 66 with the second-row captain's chairs. Second-row seats can fold down into a table, or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space, or slides forward on integrated tracks--all the way to behind the driver's seat. Storage compartments total 31 and cupholders will hold 13 drinks throughout. To enhance storage even more, buyers can add an optional multi-adjustable Quest Smart Shelf with mesh net located behind the third row.

The Quest's dashboard has a functional layout with the audio unit located above the climate controls for easier access. An automatic headlight on/off switch (standard on GLE and SE) can be set to sense the onset of darkness and automatically turn the headlights on. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate. The standard entertainment system features a new, larger screen for 2000 to better pacify rambunctious rear passengers.

Distinctive in shape and enjoyable on the road, Quests perform adequately, though more engine power would be appreciated. Except for the upright seating position, this Nissan's handling traits make it easy to forget that you're inside a minivan. Unfortunately, especially since this is a family-minded vehicle, the Quest's crash test scores are sub par. If you're seeking transportation for loved ones, the Windstar or Odyssey are a "safer" bet.

2000 Highlights

A stabilizer bar is now standard on the GLE model while new titanium-colored accents have been added to the 16-inch SE and 15-inch GXE alloy wheels. The SE gets auto on/off headlights and all Quests now come with a video entertainment system at no extra cost.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Quest.

4.0
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This has been a great vehicle!
Suzanne64,11/11/2006
I have loved this minivan for the past six years and will miss it (my husband is making me sell it to make room for other vehicles). I never wanted a minivan to begin with, but never felt I was driving one with this Quest. It is so luxurious and comfortable inside and looks great on the outside. I have always gotten compliments on it. Has been a very reliable vehicle -- no major problems.
120000 and still going
happy camper,07/30/2010
Bought the van, used with 30,000 miles logged on it, put on an additional trouble free 100,000 miles on it. Had none of the problems mentioned by other reviewers, ( must have been lucky I guess ). Change the oil regularly, replaced the tires twice bought some studded snow tires for winter travel and in that configuration it handles like a regular 4 wheel drive vehicle .
Good ride, but poor reliability in the 2000 model
Ken,06/19/2016
GXE 4dr Minivan
We bought this car with 87,000 miles on it in 2011. It now (June 2016) has 125,000 miles on it. It has been the worst car for repairs that we've had for the few miles that we've driven it. The cruise control stopped working, and there are no replacements available. Fuel economy is poor around town (14-16(sometimes)), and we only get up to 21-22 on the road. I was told that it was similar or identical to the Mercury Villager. The two 1998 Villagers that we had both got 24-28 mpg on the road. I don't know how many vacuum hoses have broken. I asked my mechanic to replace all of them, but he said that there are so many, that he wouldn't advise it because of the cost. Of course, many of these are on the back side of the engine, and very inaccessible. The engine is a 3.3. If it were the the 3.0, the engine used in the Villager, the performance may have been better. I talked to the parts man at the local dealership today, and he said that the Nissan Quest had a Nissan Maxima engine, and a Ford body. He said that Nissan ended that partnership with Ford in 2002(?), so post 2002 models may be better. Update on 12/21/2016. About 6 weeks after we got it, the car started bucking and missing. We went on a trip and had to stop driving it because it missed so badly. After about a month, we finally found a mechanic who knew that the problem was the distributor without even looking at it. It ran Ok after that; mileage was still poor. However, the problem has started again, and seems to start around 40-45 mph. I would never buy this model in the years prior to 2003. Update as of 6/24/217. Fuel economy has improved if I use Sea Foam, but still does not meet EPA ratings. We now get 16 around town & 22 on the road. Still bucks around 45 mph. While I upped the rating slightly, I still wouldn't buy a Quest built before 2003.
What happened?
Alex,08/01/2008
My original Quest was a 98 whose only defect was the heater going in 2 yrs. My 2000 gave me major problems and is about to die. I don't understand. I know people with 98s and 96s who haven't had anywhere near the problems I've had. Even with mechanical breakdown I feel I traded in a great minivan for a knock-off of the original. The front end makes noise always like its falling apart and now it is stalling like a 90 year old at the olympics. My friend has a 98 with 30k more miles on it than mine (147k) and he has no major trouble and puts a lot of miles everyday on it. Can't wait to say goodbye to it.
See all 22 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Nissan Quest

Used 2000 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2000 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan, and GLE 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Nissan Quest GXE is priced between $2,200 and$2,200 with odometer readings between 111881 and111881 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,200 and mileage as low as 111881 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2000 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,796.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,811.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,108.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Quest lease specials

Research Similar Vehicles