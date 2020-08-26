Used 2016 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
- 64,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,200
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXG9155354
Stock: T06262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,900$3,188 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details. FREE FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1G9150673
Stock: 49592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 67,342 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,516 Below Market
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW, VERY, VERY CLEAN. CLEAN TITLE AND ACCURATE MILES!!! WE PRICE THIS VEHICLE TO BE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE WESTERN REGION!!! WE ARE HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES!!! Internet price for used and certified pre-owned vehicles includes $1,000 finance bonus cash only available for prime lender conventional financing through Liberty Buick, (720+ score pulled by dealer) - some lender and term restrictions may apply. CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC20/27 City/Highway MPG HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1G9153590
Stock: P18858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 84,318 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,900$2,006 Below Market
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0G9151006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,764 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$10,595$1,366 Below Market
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW, VERY, VERY CLEAN. CLEAN TITLE AND ACCURATE MILES!!! WE PRICE THIS VEHICLE TO BE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE WESTERN REGION!!! WE ARE HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES!!! Internet price for used and certified pre-owned vehicles includes $1,000 finance bonus cash only available for prime lender conventional financing through Liberty Buick, (720+ score pulled by dealer) - some lender and term restrictions may apply. CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC20/27 City/Highway MPG HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP7G9152038
Stock: P18848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 73,277 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2016 Nissan Quest 3.5L V6 - SV -- CLEAN CAR FAX -- BACK UP CAMERA --- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS --- CRUISE CONTROL --- DUAL POWER STEERING -- TRACTION CONTROL --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AUX -- INPUT -- BLUETOOTH -- POWER OUTLET -- AC --- LUGGAGE RACK -- ALLOY WHEELS --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP6G9152743
Stock: 23799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,640 milesFair Deal
$15,995
Sunrise Auto Outlet - Amityville / New York
*No Additional FEES*Sunrise Auto Outlet is the car shopping destination for Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and surrounding areas. We are the #1 Rated Dealer on Long Island. Our expert sales team will answer any questions you might have, and they will help you drive away in the car of your dreams. We accept all applications and love to say, "Yes, you are approved!" If you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle, you've come to the right place! Sunrise Auto Outlet maintains a quality selection of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs at competitive prices. Sunrise Auto Outlet makes it easy. Much of the car shopping process can be conducted right on our site with our many handy shopping tools. With the click of a mouse you can shop, compare and research our entire inventory to find the model you may be interested in before even stepping foot on our lot. We even offer finance and leasing used vehicles as well! To get started today, feel free to explore our website. If at any time you have a question, please do not hesitate to contact a Sunrise Auto Outlet professional online or give us a call at 631-842-3200 today! PLEASE TAKE NOTE AND CHECK OUT SUNRISEAUTOOUTLET.COM FOR FULL DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE. The advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, other fees required by law, finance charges and any documentation charges. PLEASE TAKE NOTE AND CHECK OUT SUNRISEAUTOOUTLET.COM FOR FULL DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0G9151118
Stock: 151118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,555 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,987$823 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Free Carfax, NEW BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Quest 3.5 S, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Gun Metallic, Gray Cloth, Value Cargo Package.20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP6G9153665
Stock: 10829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
- 72,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,500$1,676 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2G9156501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,950
Glen Rabe Motors - Ardmore / Oklahoma
The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. This 2016 Nissan Quest embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This 2016 Nissan Quest comes with third row seating for extra passengers. Front wheel drive on this 2016 Nissan Quest gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The vehicle has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This model is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This 2016 Nissan Quest is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Easily set your speed in it with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXG9151143
Stock: 3323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 74,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,795$332 Below Market
Sahara DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1G9153220
Stock: 1070076006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,754 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,997$864 Below Market
Michael's Auto Plaza - East Greenbush / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP6G9150233
Stock: 13091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,717 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,995$724 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP7G9156302
Stock: 156302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,857 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$10,991$1,396 Below Market
Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida
***LIFETIME WARRANTY***150 Point Inspection***NON-SMOKER VEHICLE! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH-START IGNITION! TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS! THIRD-ROW SEATING! BACK-UP CAMERA! ALLOY WHEELS! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PHONE AND CRUISE CONTROLS! SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO! The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9G9152414
Stock: 9152414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 59,482 milesFair Deal
$13,698
Sands Chevrolet - Glendale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 SV 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC Brilliant Silver FWD CVT with Xtronic ***ONE OWNER***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***BLUETOOTH***, *** FREE CARFAX**, ***BACKUP CAMERA***, ***THIRD ROW SEAT***, ***POWER LIFTGATE***, Quest 3.5 SV, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Brilliant Silver, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.Proudly serving Glendale and the surrounding cities of Sun city, Sun city west, El mirage, Youngtown, Peoria,Surprise,Litchfield park, Phoenix, Buckeye, Avondale, New Riverand Wickenberg. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10517 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG2016 Nissan Quest Proudly serving Glendale and the surrounding cities of Sun city, Sun city west, El mirage, Youngtown, Peoria,Surprise,Litchfield park, Phoenix, Buckeye, Avondale, New River and Wickenberg..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3G9151775
Stock: SG4801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 71,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,290
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
SV trim, GUN METALLIC exterior and Gray interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Rear Air, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Nissan SV with GUN METALLIC exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The Quest's second-row seats slide and recline, and are quite comfortable. As with the third row, they also fold forward and flat, making it easier to reconfigure the cabin to carry big and bulky items than in the Sienna or Odyssey, both of which require you to physically remove their second-row seats.". Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA for all your automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP6G9155366
Stock: G9155366PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 26,269 miles
$16,900
Prime Subaru - Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
4D Passenger Van, 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, Silver, Black, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 S. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest Platinum with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXG9153331
Stock: SV1887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 50,643 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,998
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8G9156518
Stock: 18707850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
