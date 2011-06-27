  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Quest
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2002 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Tidy exterior size, lots of bang for the buck, interior flexibility.
  • Insufficient passing power, limited interior space.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Quest for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,368 - $2,261
Used Quest for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A minivan on critical life support. Buyers should look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Nissan completely redesigned the Quest in 1999 in an attempt to keep pace with superior vans from Honda, Chrysler, Ford and Toyota. But that effort has proven too little, too late. The Quest isn't a good seller (Ford sells seven Windstars for every Quest) and will be axed from Nissan's lineup after a short 2002 model run. Don't fret; Nissan will reintroduce the model mid-decade, with far more competitive design and packaging than this current version.

For 2002, the Quest is available in three flavors: value-oriented GXE, sporty SE and luxurious GLE trim. The GXE does come with basics like air conditioning, keyless entry and 16-inch wheels, as well as an optional second-row bench seat with integrated child seats and machine-washable cushions. SE models are tuned more aggressively, featuring acceleration-sensitive strut valving and a strut tower brace under the hood for more stable cornering. The SE also comes with steering wheel-mounted audio controls, rear air conditioning, a CD player and second-row dual captain's chairs. The GLE, which comes standard with leather seating and the handy rear parcel shelf, also gets powered and heated front seats, a two-position memory system for the driver seat and an in-dash six-disc CD changer.

Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock-in-trade with a standard driver-side sliding door and a third-row limousine seating option among its many features. Nissan says you can get 24 different combinations with the bench seat and 66 when the van is equipped with the second-row captain's chairs. Second-row seats can fold down into a table or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space or slides forward on integrated tracks -- all the way to behind the driver seat.

Under the hood is a 170-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 engine that makes 200 pound-feet of torque down low for good punch in traffic. This engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Antilock brakes and power steering are standard on all Quest models, and the suspension provides a smooth, quiet sedan-like ride underneath GXE and GLE models. SE models are tuned to provide more driver involvement with the road.

The Quest's dashboard has a functional layout with the audio unit located above the climate controls for easier access. An automatic headlight on/off switch (standard on GLE and SE) can be set to sense the onset of darkness and automatically turn the headlights on. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate. Nissan also offers an entertainment system that includes a 6.4-inch overhead monitor and a video cassette player. A floor-mounted system is also available for Quests equipped with a sunroof.

Distinctive in shape and enjoyable on the road, Quests perform adequately, though more passing power would be appreciated. Except for the upright seating position, this Nissan's handling traits make it easy to forget that you're inside a minivan. The Honda Odyssey still has it beat, though, and offers more interior room and automatic sliding doors to boot. So keep in mind those invaluable words of wisdom, "My momma told me, 'You better shop around..'"

2002 Highlights

This is likely the last year for the Quest before it is discontinued. As such, changes for 2002 are minimal. These include revised 16-inch alloy wheel designs for the GXE and SE, new exterior colors and revised option packages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Nissan Quest.

5(54%)
4(40%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent value for the money, still looks modern
blockmachining,12/19/2011
Pros: Value, dependability, comfort Cons: Watch the plastic sliding door handles Likely to recommend this car? (1-10): 9 We bought the van new in April, 2002. We now have 118K miles on her. The only unscheduled problem we have had was the axle boots ripped open around 62K miles, so we replaced both axles. This repair was completely unexpected as the vehicle is always garaged and not abused. When it hit 105K, I changed the timing belt, water pump (preventive maintenance only...no issues at the time, just easy to get to while the timing belt was off), drive belts and spark plugs. She continues to run like a champ. We have the SE model which improves handling; however, you can definitely feel the bumps when you hit them. We get between 20 and 21 miles per gallon driving a 50/50 mix of highway and city driving. Right now, the only issue we have is the radio display fades in and out which is a common problem on these vehicles. There is a cheap repair where you resolder the power supply lead on a circuit board inside of the radio. Right now, it's not bad enough to mess with so we are leaving it alone. We have the captain's chairs in the middle row which is comfortable for the kids. We also have the overhead video player which the kids love. We, the grandparents, love it to. Just turn it on and the kids will not make a sound except for needed bathroom breaks and the I'm hungry, feed me calls. The van came with Goodyear tires which lasted approximately 40K miles. Then we put on a set of Yokohama Avid Touring S tires which lasted almost 65K miles. These were really quiet tires; however, the weight of the van made the tires look underinflated. We now have on General Altimax RT tires which ride and handle excellent. They also appear to support the weight of the van a little better. It's too early to tell about tread wear but right now, it looks like they will last approximately 50K miles or so. The van's sliding door handles are a weak spot when the doors are frozen. Do not use these handles to break open the frozen door. Just grab the handle, pull on it until the door lock unlatches, then grab the body of the door and pull on it to break the ice holding the door closed. The handles are only plastic and cannot handle the pressure required to break the ice. I learned this the hard way. I like the white background on the instrument cluster found in the SE vans. They look really cool during the day and are easily legible during the night. The sound system is really good for a van. The SE came with the sub speaker system which gives it a little thump! I have used nothing but synthetic oil in the engine since it was new. It will burn approximately 1 quart of oil every 5K miles. I also have my oil analyzed at Blackstone Labs every 7.5K when I do the oil change. So far, engine wear is below the average level for this engine. I attribute this to the synthetic oil usage. I don't use the high dollar Mobil 1 or other high performance synthetic oils. I just use the Walmart brand synthetic since this is not a high performance engine. I used Mobil 1 in my 90 Nissan 300ZX twin turbo because this engine was a high performance engine and was often ran very, very hard. If you use synthetic oil, you can run this oil for the full 7.5K oil change interval recommended in the owner's manual. There is no need to change it every 3K miles like the oil companies recommend. They really like to see you spend your money for their oil! I'm going to change the transmission oil filter and oil when she hits 120K just to be safe. I have not had to touch the exhaust system so far, which is almost hard to believe. The muffler still looks and sounds good and the stainless still exhaust piping should last the entire life of the van. The van has a high performing AC system and the heat is warm within just a mile or two of starting out. There a few rattles in the sliding doors and rear hatch when you hit a fairly large bump, but it's not too bad. The van is definitely past middle age, so what would you expect? I have some rattles now, too. I hope this review helps you. If you can find a good used Quest van, I'd recommend it. No, you will not get a polished van like what is produced today. But you will save approximately 30K dollars if you were to buy a new one. Good luck.
Look's Great, Rides Terrible
sunshinemom,03/28/2004
I loved the look and style of my Nissan Quest GLE. The wood grain dash and stylish leather seats made me feel like I driving a Lexus. That is until I ran over dirt in the road. The ride is horrible. You feel every bump! I found myself scouring the road for divets and ruts just to avoid them. Otherwise, it was a great vehicle. My kids loved the extras like the overhead video system. And, my husband and I loved the dual function of the sound system. It allowed us to listen to the radio (or not!) while our kids watched a movie with head phones.
Great soccer mom car, not for a new driver!
Thomas,11/01/2016
GXE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Obviously, the car is old, so the technology is out of date. My 2002 Quest even has a VCR! The car was originally my grandma's, and she drove it a total of 15,000 miles from 2002-2007. However, after she died and my mom inherited it, we had to replace a lot of things. Luckily though, my grandma had a 5 year warranty on the car, so that was great. I just inherited it after I got my license, and it is definitely NOT a good car for a first time driver. The car has been dropping oil since 2013, and the AC has also been broken since then. The one positive thing I have to say about this car is that it has the most comfortable cloth seats I've sat in (much more comfortable than my parents' 2012 and 2016 Ford Escapes). Overall, the car is just okay. Not for me, but okay for a soccer mom or grandma if you can't afford a newer minivan.
My second Nissan Quest
Kim,01/26/2006
I have been satisfied, overall with my second Nissan Quest. I bought the fully loaded Quest. I enjoy the steering wheel controlled radio switch, the seat heaters, cruise control, rear mirror compass and the vcr. The car is quite reliable. The van usually gets 16 mpg. The only problems I have had with the van are the steering wheel radio control failed at about 20,000 miles, and was replaced. Now the same thing is failing again at 76,000 miles. Also at about 50,000 miles a control needed to be replaced that operated the power windows and compass (That was an expensive repair) Overall, I recommend the 2002 Nissan Quest.
See all 35 reviews of the 2002 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Nissan Quest

Used 2002 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2002 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and GLE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Nissan Quest?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Nissan Quest for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2002 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,004.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,057.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,221.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Quest lease specials

Related Used 2002 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles