Used 2002 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,995
2002 Nissan Quest SE54,081 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rivard Buick GMC - Tampa / Florida
Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Nissan Quest SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SOHC Fresh Oil Change, 7 Speakers.17/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Quest SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4N2ZN16T52D813696
Stock: P8754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $2,999
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S155,816 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $299. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U64N326046
Stock: AL-6061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,799
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL192,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX4N343206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,499
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE120,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, heated leather seats, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, 3rd row seating, power doors. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U64N340982
Stock: 3098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S126,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
2004 Nissan Quest FWD Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. Recent Arrival! In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U44N325302
Stock: P7753B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,500
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL136,504 milesDelivery available*
500 Automotive Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clinton / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U54N336034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S119,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
: CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! S trim, TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior. CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, CD Player Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with TUSCAN PEARL exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "A distinctive-looking minivan that's relatively enjoyable to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U35N136951
Stock: S11349M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$3,995
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SENot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U85N121264
Stock: P6328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $4,500
2006 Nissan Quest 3.5146,064 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 852 miles below market average! Silver Mist Metallic 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VNo Accidents on CARFAX, Bluetooth Hands Free, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Recent Trade, Local Trade, Alloy Wheels, 2nd Row Flat-Folding Captain's Chairs, 3rd Row Flat-Folding Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Seat Package, Traction control.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.All pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U86N102585
Stock: T102585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- $2,999
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S214,223 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Cheyenne - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Recent trade or purchase. Pictures and information to follow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U97N117713
Stock: P3046C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Price Drop$3,595
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5216,913 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28UX7N137985
Stock: 23772B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- New Listing$5,174
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL127,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
Nordic White Pearl 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 9578 miles below market average!LOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U47N133947
Stock: 33947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,999
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL108,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Towbin Alfa Romeo of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Majestic Blue Metallic 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Certified by Carfax- No Accidents and One Owner, Non-Smoker Well Maintained and Cared For, Many Extra's, Great Commuter Car, Quest 3.5 SL, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Majestic Blue Metallic.Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N132689
Stock: FP5177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,900
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5182,801 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2007 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr S features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U77N132999
Stock: 7N132999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- New Listing$5,900
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5146,768 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details.. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Nissan Quest 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Burgundy 4D Passenger Van 18/25 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U37N134121
Stock: 21B1858A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,600
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL134,837 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U07N115994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,715
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S72,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Criswell Honda - Germantown / Maryland
White 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, Virtual Appointments, Home Delivery, Video Walkaround, Test Drive at Home, Delivery to Your Door, Private dealer appointments, Free test drive at home, Free home drop-off, Contactless purchase. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N123532
Stock: H200722B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $4,999
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE137,341 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Quest 3.5 SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Lakeshore Slate, Gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bose AM/FM Audio w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Lakeshore Slate 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U98N113257
Stock: 5027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020