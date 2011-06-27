My '94 Quest is a workhorse. It has 162,000 miles on it, and I use it to commute 25 miles each way to work as well as for grocery shopping and just about any light-hauling chore that comes up. After 10 years, the body is still in good shape, with no rust. I had the customary problem with the exhaust manifold bolts breaking. Tipped off that Nissan might help me, I tried to get them to pay for it. However, the car already had 145K miles on it, and they said they would give me money toward a new Nissan instead. I Also, the transmission malfunctioned at 5OK miles, but it was covered by the powertrain warranty.

