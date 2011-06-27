1994 Nissan Quest Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,430
Used Quest for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The Quest gets a driver airbag added to its standard equipment list for 1994. GXE models can now be had with a premium audio package that includes a CD player.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Quest.
Most helpful consumer reviews
melanie ,09/14/2008
I live in Missouri, and one year it snowed really bad. This van never got stuck in the snow. I only had to get the temperature fixed on it. The only thing that did it in was hitting a armadillo about the size of a cocker spaniel.
Rose,08/12/2003
From '97-'99 I commuted 500 mi. weekly in peak commuter traffic on L.I. Expressway. This car performed well in all kinds of weather and held the road when other cars were spinning out. It's quick response and easy handling has avoided close calls with a bale of hay that fell off a flatbed and other mishaps that are a part of a daily commute. We took this car to MA. and ME four adults, 2 kids in car seats and all the accompanying luggage,etc, in comfort.
timberguy,01/06/2004
My '94 Quest is a workhorse. It has 162,000 miles on it, and I use it to commute 25 miles each way to work as well as for grocery shopping and just about any light-hauling chore that comes up. After 10 years, the body is still in good shape, with no rust. I had the customary problem with the exhaust manifold bolts breaking. Tipped off that Nissan might help me, I tried to get them to pay for it. However, the car already had 145K miles on it, and they said they would give me money toward a new Nissan instead. I Also, the transmission malfunctioned at 5OK miles, but it was covered by the powertrain warranty.
Docwinters,10/13/2002
Bought new. Bequeathed to me by wife last 3 years after return of my 325i to dealer. No cache/status but, could not be happier. Drives, handles, feels like an expensive car; funny, it list for over 27K new in 1994. Add exceptional reliability and adequate space for USA travel w/five comfortably, you have a sleeper. Not rated high by popular evaluation systems, BUT in the real world, simply follow THE BOOK with regard to maintenance, and this old tried and true Maxima engine and drive train will give you at least 250k of pleasant memories and reasonable long- term ownership costs.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Nissan Quest features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Quest
Related Used 1994 Nissan Quest info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019