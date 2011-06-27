  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Quest
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1994 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Quest for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,430
Used Quest for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Quest gets a driver airbag added to its standard equipment list for 1994. GXE models can now be had with a premium audio package that includes a CD player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Quest.

5(31%)
4(69%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent van
melanie ,09/14/2008
I live in Missouri, and one year it snowed really bad. This van never got stuck in the snow. I only had to get the temperature fixed on it. The only thing that did it in was hitting a armadillo about the size of a cocker spaniel.
'94 Nissan Quest Minivan
Rose,08/12/2003
From '97-'99 I commuted 500 mi. weekly in peak commuter traffic on L.I. Expressway. This car performed well in all kinds of weather and held the road when other cars were spinning out. It's quick response and easy handling has avoided close calls with a bale of hay that fell off a flatbed and other mishaps that are a part of a daily commute. We took this car to MA. and ME four adults, 2 kids in car seats and all the accompanying luggage,etc, in comfort.
Reliable old Quest
timberguy,01/06/2004
My '94 Quest is a workhorse. It has 162,000 miles on it, and I use it to commute 25 miles each way to work as well as for grocery shopping and just about any light-hauling chore that comes up. After 10 years, the body is still in good shape, with no rust. I had the customary problem with the exhaust manifold bolts breaking. Tipped off that Nissan might help me, I tried to get them to pay for it. However, the car already had 145K miles on it, and they said they would give me money toward a new Nissan instead. I Also, the transmission malfunctioned at 5OK miles, but it was covered by the powertrain warranty.
Get What You Pay For
Docwinters,10/13/2002
Bought new. Bequeathed to me by wife last 3 years after return of my 325i to dealer. No cache/status but, could not be happier. Drives, handles, feels like an expensive car; funny, it list for over 27K new in 1994. Add exceptional reliability and adequate space for USA travel w/five comfortably, you have a sleeper. Not rated high by popular evaluation systems, BUT in the real world, simply follow THE BOOK with regard to maintenance, and this old tried and true Maxima engine and drive train will give you at least 250k of pleasant memories and reasonable long- term ownership costs.
See all 13 reviews of the 1994 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Nissan Quest

Used 1994 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include XE 3dr Minivan, and GXE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Nissan Quest?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Nissan Quest for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 1994 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,205.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,433.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Quest lease specials

Related Used 1994 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles