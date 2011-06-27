Vehicle overview

There were plenty of reasons why the previous Nissan Quest didn't achieve the sort of success that the top minivans did. To set the Quest apart from the competition, Nissan took a different approach to exterior and interior design. But sometimes different isn't always better, and Nissan ended up polarizing shoppers rather than attracting them.

The redesigned 2011 Nissan Quest aims to capture a larger share of the minivan segment with more traditional styling without resorting to the safety of blandness. In addition to the makeover, the Quest retains many of its core strengths: a powerful V6 engine, spacious seating and above-average driving dynamics. Improvements to the ride quality, a slick continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a quieter cabin should further entice the prospective shopper.

On the downside, the 2011 Quest also returns with some of its drawbacks. Second-row seating has provisions for only two passengers, meaning this minivan offers seating for seven overall, while the competition accommodates eight passengers. Another possible downside is that the third-row seat folds forward rather than dropping into a rear well, reducing cargo space. At the same time, the second-row seats fold forward, creating a flat load floor all the way to the back of the front seats. This might reduce overall cargo space, but it also makes it easier to haul longer objects without having to remove the middle-row seats.

If your focus for a new minivan is concentrated on passenger comfort and driver engagement, the 2011 Nissan Quest is well worth consideration. But you'd be remiss not to investigate the top-ranked 2011 Honda Odyssey and 2011 Toyota Sienna, both of which can seat an additional passenger and have larger maximum cargo spaces. The 2011 Chrysler Town and Country and 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan also show improvements for 2011, but will not likely entice you away from the others.