Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2011 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and smooth ride
  • roomy seating
  • excellent continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • sharp steering and handling.
  • Less cargo space than competitors
  • seven passengers maximum, not eight
  • short on interior storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Improvements made to the redesigned 2011 Nissan Quest go a long way toward making it competitive with the front runners in the minivan segment.

Vehicle overview

There were plenty of reasons why the previous Nissan Quest didn't achieve the sort of success that the top minivans did. To set the Quest apart from the competition, Nissan took a different approach to exterior and interior design. But sometimes different isn't always better, and Nissan ended up polarizing shoppers rather than attracting them.

The redesigned 2011 Nissan Quest aims to capture a larger share of the minivan segment with more traditional styling without resorting to the safety of blandness. In addition to the makeover, the Quest retains many of its core strengths: a powerful V6 engine, spacious seating and above-average driving dynamics. Improvements to the ride quality, a slick continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a quieter cabin should further entice the prospective shopper.

On the downside, the 2011 Quest also returns with some of its drawbacks. Second-row seating has provisions for only two passengers, meaning this minivan offers seating for seven overall, while the competition accommodates eight passengers. Another possible downside is that the third-row seat folds forward rather than dropping into a rear well, reducing cargo space. At the same time, the second-row seats fold forward, creating a flat load floor all the way to the back of the front seats. This might reduce overall cargo space, but it also makes it easier to haul longer objects without having to remove the middle-row seats.

If your focus for a new minivan is concentrated on passenger comfort and driver engagement, the 2011 Nissan Quest is well worth consideration. But you'd be remiss not to investigate the top-ranked 2011 Honda Odyssey and 2011 Toyota Sienna, both of which can seat an additional passenger and have larger maximum cargo spaces. The 2011 Chrysler Town and Country and 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan also show improvements for 2011, but will not likely entice you away from the others.

2011 Nissan Quest models

The 2011 Nissan Quest is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

Standard features for the base S model include 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a trip computer, ambient interior lighting and a four-speaker stereo with six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds alloy wheels, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power-sliding doors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a front-seat center console, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with 4-inch color display and an iPod/USB input jack. The SL further sweetens the deal with 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat and one-touch fold-flat third-row seats.

The range-topping LE tacks on xenon headlights, driver seat memory, a power front passenger seat, power-return third-row seats, advanced air filtration, a navigation system, second- and third-row sunshades, a blind-spot warning system, a rear entertainment system with 11-inch widescreen, and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system with an 8-inch display and satellite radio. A dual-panel moonroof is available as an option, but only for the SL and LE models. Unfortunately, most of the features offered in upper trims are not available on supporting models.

2011 Highlights

After a one-year hiatus, the Nissan Quest returns for 2011 fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2011 Nissan Quest is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, the Quest made the run from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, comparable to the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. Fuel economy is also in the same ballpark, with an initial estimate of 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2011 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base S trim level.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Quest came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, an average distance for a minivan.

Driving

On nearly any road surface, the 2011 Nissan Quest presents a calm, comfortable and quiet cabin. Wind and road noise are pleasantly silenced, just as ruts and bumps in the road are ably absorbed by the compliant suspension, yet the ride is poised, not floaty. The steering is precise but feels needlessly heavy at slow speeds. In concert with the suspension, however, the steering effort gives the Quest an almost sporting feel in the curves.

We are already fans of Nissan's pairing the V6 engine with the CVT in the Nissan Altima sedan and coupe models, and this duo is equally at home in the heavier Quest. Power from the V6 is more than adequate, and we even prefer the smooth CVT over traditional stepped transmissions in this application. Passing slower traffic on the highway is made easier thanks to quick reactions from the throttle and transmission, while there are advantages in fuel efficiency as well. The steady drone of the engine, which is typical of the steady-state rpm that comes with the use of a CVT, is really only evident on uphill grades.

Interior

This latest Nissan Quest adopts a more conservative design approach than before. Interior controls are logically grouped on the center stack and within easy reach of the driver. Even when it's fully loaded with options, operating all of the systems is intuitive and uncomplicated. Interior materials are above average on lower trim levels, while the leather-appointed cabins in the range-topping trims impart a more luxurious look and feel. Unfortunately, the Quest comes up a bit short with interior bins, pockets and storage space for personal effects.

While the segment-leading Odyssey and Sienna can accommodate a third passenger in their second-row seats, the Quest is limited to a two-seat configuration. Although this effectively makes the Quest a seven-seater, the upshot is that the second-row seats are comfortable and also slide and recline. As with most minivans, removing these heavy seats requires a helping hand. Average-size adults will find the third-row seats roomy and comfortable enough for extended periods.

Space and utility are hallmarks of the minivan segments, but cargo capacity in the 2011 Quest comes up short. Behind the third row of seats is a deep well, but unlike in other minivans, the seats do not fold back into this compartment. Instead, the seats fold forward and flat, as do those in the second row.

Thanks to this cargo configuration, the Quest only offers a maximum of 108 cubic feet for storage, which is at least 40 cubes less than in the Odyssey and Sienna. Space behind the second and third rows is also significantly less at 64 and 35 cubic feet, respectively. Compounding matters, the deep cargo well is covered by rather flimsy panels. Having a flat load floor is certainly a plus, but we think most owners will remove these covers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Quest.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.1
20 reviews
See all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3,000 miles and still going strong!
bigal1020,10/03/2011
After having owned a new 2011 Nissan Quest SL for 2 months now I wanted to share some of my honest feedback. 1st we are still glad with our choice to purchase this van over the rivals of Toyota and Honda. The quality is amazing and the interior is very luxurious. My refrigerator recently went out and I was able to haul a brand new Maytag side by side refrigerator in the back of this van. If you need more space than that go buy a Uhaul. Not to mention I still had space in the back floor compartment. Also in every review you will read that the cubic feet is less in the Nissan with all seats folded. True but remember they are not counting the 30 cu ft you have in the back storage well.
Smooth Ride
lexluthier,07/08/2011
My 2011 Quest LE is the finest family vehicle I have ever had, and I own a Mercedes and a Lexus. The CVT and time tested engine do not have the hesitations of the Odyssey and the interior is the most plush of any of the vans, The kids love the dual sunroofs and Mom likes the XM radio, traffic, and weather alerts. I love the sound system and even with it's weight, the tight handling. Go for the LE. It is worth the extra cost.
I'm glad I give the Quest a look.
texas_daddy,06/22/2011
After spending nearly 3 months on and off test driving both used and every new minivan currently on the market, I finally drove the Nissan Quest. Without realizing it, I saved the best for last. My wife and I were both unexcited about purchasing a new van to replace our 10 year old MPV. But after driving the Quest we were finally able stay goodbye and sign on the dotted line. The Sienna, Odyssey just didn't have the same quiet and refined ride that the Quest has. Nor did they have the same level of quality materials used on the interior of the Quest. We were impressed.
Nissan Quest Rocks
jimboy435,05/02/2011
When we had our 2nd child, I knew we had to get a minivan. I was dreading to buy a minivan but when I saw the Quest, it was match made in heaven. I was confused, does it look like a minivan, a crossover or what? Well folks, do yourself a favor & test drive this minivan before you even try to buy the Odyssey or the Sienna. I have owned Honda's in the past & I did like the Odyssey, however the bland interior & so-so looks made me go towards the Quest. If you want to use your mini-van as a U-hauler, then go for the Odyssey or the Sienna but if you want to easily convert the minivan to a hauler, Quest should be your choice. And to make it more sweeter, I got it $2k under invoice.
See all 20 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

Let's face it, most fathers don't buy a minivan, they surrender to one. Committing one to the driveway is a pragmatic choice that rewards Dad with torture and anguish every time he's reminded of the BMW or Cadillac CTS he could've bought. The 2011 Nissan Quest soothes that angst, however, with a salve of power, utility and offbeat design.

When you need to move people and their attachments, the new Quest is a large, comfortable box. When you don't feel like pitching a tent, its fold-flat second and third rows make it a mobile motel room. It seats you up high with a commanding view of the road and vital controls at your fingertips, captain of your destiny. Factor in its strong, obedient V6 ox underhood and you have a man van for the recently emasculated.

Overhauled and redesigned, the 2011 Nissan Quest vaults over its predecessor as a legitimate contender in the minivan discussion. Of course, it's still not as quick to 60 mph as the Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey and weighs more than both. Also, the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan offer more cargo room thanks to their disappearing (and now more comfortable) second- and third-row seats.

Yet despite its shortcomings on the stat sheet, the 2011 Nissan Quest binds the strands of minivan ownership — Swiss-Army-knife versatility, midsize-pickup brawn — into an experience that Dads can embrace rather than one to which they must be resigned.

Used 2011 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

