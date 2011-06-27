I traded my '01 Volvo V70 T5 wagon in for the Quest due to the Volvo's cramped rear seats and proclivity for eating ignition coils. I wanted a minivan for the comfort and convenience with two small children and did a lot of research on used vans before deciding on the Quest. What drew me to it was the supposed durability of the engine/transmission compared to any other minivan with the exception of the Toyota Sienna--which cost more. We've now had the Quest for about 4 years, and aside from the admittedly cheap materials used in the interior, it's been a good van. The engine and trans have been bulletproof and the body has held together okay. We've replaced an engine mount, front struts, and brake pads so far. It has recently developed a small leak from the rear valve cover gasket and the pixels on the odometer readout are starting to fade. I've decided that fixing the valve cover gasket would be a PITA, so I've decided not to bother since it's not too bad. The odometer can be fixed for about $12 and there is a how-to video on Youtube. It still drives nice, the AC is ice cold, and everything works. All in all, it's holding up well considering it's now almost 12 years old and has over 160k miles on it. I'm going to drive it until it reaches 200k or blows up, whichever comes first. I think it'll make it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheap, reliable family car or work vehicle.

Read more