2005 Nissan Quest Review
Pros & Cons
- Flat-folding rear seats, head airbag protection for all occupants, smooth 240-horse V6, innovative roof system.
- Inconvenient control layout, some low-grade plastics, third-row seat isn't split-folding, can't get a second-row bench seat.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$977 - $1,476
Used Quest for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its non-traditional sheet metal, innovative features and strong V6 engine, the Quest provides a stylish alternative to the class-leading Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, but can't match their level of refinement or user-friendly nature.
2005 Highlights
Revisions to the Quest for 2005 include adjustable armrests for the leather-appointed front seats, a standard roof rack on the 3.5 S and new active front head restraints on all trims. Satellite radio is now available, and the theft-deterrent system is now standard on all models. The S also receives a power-sliding passenger-side door, power liftgate, power rear-quarter windows and a reverse-sensing system. Bose audio has been added to the Leather package on the 3.5 SL. The SL also receives the five-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment. A new low-priced base model debuts this year, slotted just below the S.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Quest.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dissapointed05,09/25/2011
Well from reading many of the reviews it seems apparent that they are common.Our Car has had constant Brake problem from the time we bought it new..We now have 85000K and have the following list of repairs that need to be done from Nissan and 2 other Mechanics,3 Motor mounts,upper control arms,shocks and struts, Catalytic converter, selonoid, TRANSMISSION, ENGINE about to go, Bad piston noise, Brakes are almost gone again/rotors. NICE LIST, Total estimate from Nissan was $10,190.00 I would never buy Nissan again,when they checked the car they said to sell it/Trade it in.I will be doing exactly that but will get anything but Nissan.There is no way a car with 85000k should be this bad.
sstlaurent,10/10/2013
We bought this van new, and over the last three years, we've put more around $5000 into. The digital dashboard display hasn't been clear for years. The heater in the back of the van doesn't blow. Now the transmission is failing, and we're looking for another car. We've had it serviced regularly and taken care of it, so I don't know what the problem is. If I want to take it to the dealership, they charge $98 just to diagnose it. The transmission guy told me that lots of people have had the same problem, and attorneys are preparing to file a class action suit.
CJ,09/25/2016
3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I traded my '01 Volvo V70 T5 wagon in for the Quest due to the Volvo's cramped rear seats and proclivity for eating ignition coils. I wanted a minivan for the comfort and convenience with two small children and did a lot of research on used vans before deciding on the Quest. What drew me to it was the supposed durability of the engine/transmission compared to any other minivan with the exception of the Toyota Sienna--which cost more. We've now had the Quest for about 4 years, and aside from the admittedly cheap materials used in the interior, it's been a good van. The engine and trans have been bulletproof and the body has held together okay. We've replaced an engine mount, front struts, and brake pads so far. It has recently developed a small leak from the rear valve cover gasket and the pixels on the odometer readout are starting to fade. I've decided that fixing the valve cover gasket would be a PITA, so I've decided not to bother since it's not too bad. The odometer can be fixed for about $12 and there is a how-to video on Youtube. It still drives nice, the AC is ice cold, and everything works. All in all, it's holding up well considering it's now almost 12 years old and has over 160k miles on it. I'm going to drive it until it reaches 200k or blows up, whichever comes first. I think it'll make it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheap, reliable family car or work vehicle.
ilikenissan,10/22/2013
We have had our 2005 Quest SL for 8 years now, bought new. It has been the perfect van for us. Spacious, strong engine, drives great (for a van), and gets decent highway mileage (we average 24 on trips). Electronically adjustable driver's seat. It was worth buying the extended warranties, as minivans (weight and usage) put a lot of stress on transmissions and suspensions. We used the warranty and saved a lot on major repairs common to the entire minivan category.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Nissan Quest features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Quest
Related Used 2005 Nissan Quest info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima