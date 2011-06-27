  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
2006 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flat-folding rear seats, head airbag protection for all three rows, smooth and powerful V6, innovative roof system.
  • Inconvenient control layout, some low-grade plastics, third-row seat isn't split-folding, can't get a second-row bench seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its non-traditional sheet metal, innovative features and strong V6 engine, the 2006 Nissan Quest provides a stylish alternative to the class-leading competition, but can't match their level of refinement or user-friendly nature.

Vehicle overview

At the initial unveiling of the Quest, spokespeople have used words like "sexy," "sophisticated" and "stylish" to describe the Nissan minivan. Although it's a departure from the traditional bread boxes one often sees lined up in front of elementary schools in the afternoon, whether the Quest really qualifies as sexy is still a point of contention. Regardless of what image it conveys on the outside, the Nissan Quest is designed for family-friendliness on the inside.

For starters, it claims the widest opening rear sliding doors, as well as flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows. Interesting design features abound in this Nissan minivan, but unfortunately, form starts to get in the way of function. The center stack is a huge pod that houses all the audio, climate and navigation controls. It looks cool but offers little in terms of user-friendly ergonomics. There's a front overhead console with a sunglasses holder and dual maplights, and an available full-length rear overhead console to assist rear passengers with additional storage bins, lighting and air vents, but no lower center console between the second-row chairs.

Dual-zone automatic climate control is optional, while a rear heating and air conditioning system is standard. Also standard are side curtain airbags to protect the heads of those in all three rows. For power, Nissan Quest drivers have a 3.5-liter V6 engine at their service -- it's rated for 240 horsepower in this application. Although the engine is responsive underfoot, the wide gear ratios and sluggish downshifts from the base four-speed automatic transmission tend to blunt performance. SL and SE models come with a five-speed automatic that is much more responsive. While the Quest does boast distinctive styling, we suggest you shop around before falling for the shape. Though competitive in many areas, the 2006 Nissan Quest still isn't at the top of its class.

2006 Nissan Quest models

The Nissan Quest minivan comes in four trim levels -- 3.5 base, 3.5 S Special Edition, 3.5 SL and 3.5 SE. The base model comes standard with 16-inch wheels, front and rear air conditioning, cruise, keyless entry, CD audio, and power windows, locks and mirrors. The 3.5 S adds a power-operated rear tailgate, a power-sliding passenger-side door, rear park assist and an in-dash CD changer. Going with the 3.5 SL provides alloy wheels, an eight-way power driver seat, rear-seat audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and power-adjustable pedals. Top-of-the-line SEs offer 17-inch wheels, leather seating, a rearview monitor, dual power-sliding doors, automatic headlights, a power front-passenger seat, automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Bose audio system and fixed skylights over the rear-seating area. Options include Michelin PAX run-flat tires with 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system (the SE's system features two screens), satellite radio and a fold-away seat package.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the 2006 Nissan Quest mainly involve trim level and feature adjustments. A new 3.5 S Special Edition trim provides some of the Quest's premium features at a more affordable base price. For the existing trims, there's illumination for the steering wheel-mounted controls, available satellite radio capability and an enhanced front-row storage tray (SL and SE trims). Nissan has also made the rearview monitor standard on the SE and optional on the SL. Michelin PAX run-flat tires are now optional on the SL and SE.

Performance & mpg

Power is provided by a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated for 240 horsepower. Base and S Special Edition models come with a four-speed automatic transmission, while SL and SE models upgrade to a five-speed automatic. Although the five-speed tranny provides better acceleration, the four-speed's lower gearing allows it to achieve slightly better fuel economy: EPA estimates are 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway with the four-speed and 18 city, 25 highway with the five-speed.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, BrakeAssist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and traction control come standard on all Quest minivans. A stability control system comes standard on SE models along with seat-mounted side-impact airbags for front occupants; the airbags are optional on the midlevel SL. In government crash testing, the Nissan Quest earned a perfect five stars across the board. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Quest received a rating of "Good" (the highest).

Driving

While the V6 engine feels powerful around town and on the highway, the five-speed automatic makes a noticeable difference in how that power is delivered and is a worthwhile upgrade. The 2006 Nissan Quest is a willing player in the corners, but overall ride and handling are a few steps behind the class-leading Odyssey and Sienna.

Interior

Inside, the Nissan Quest provides seating for seven passengers. Nissan's minivan offers flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows, a segment "must-have" these days. Unfortunately, the third row lacks the flexible, split-folding design available in competitors. Maximum cargo capacity measures 149 cubic feet (144 on the SE). Interesting features include a center-mounted instrument cluster and information screen designed to put stereo and climate controls right at your fingertips. Unfortunately, the myriad of buttons looks too similar and can be difficult to use while driving. The SE model comes with Skyview windows -- five fixed rectangular openings cut into the Quest's roof to give the rear-seating area an open feel.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do not purchase. Transmission issues that Nissan ignores
wyogal1890,06/22/2015
3.5 S Special Edition 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this van used with 52,465 miles. From the first month we have had problems. First bad seals and now transmission issues. It doesn't happen all of the time, but I put the van in drive, push the accelerator and nothing happens. The RPMs go up, but the van won't go forward. I have had to have my van towed to the dealership twice, and of course it works fine when it gets there. After a Google search it appears I am not the only person having this issue. I think it is time for Nissan to step up and fix this issue. This is our main family vehicle and it is not reliable.
The Magic Bus
New Mini Van Mom,07/30/2006
Going from a Camaro to an Altima and now to the Quest (Due to our ever growing family) Vehiclewise, some major adjustments have been made. I was very opposed to getting a van thinking that the "stigma" would be too great to deal with. I'll admit the 1st few times I drove the van I felt "older" but after you get over the stigma of "I'll never drive a minivan AKA grocery getter" it's actually nice! My children love the room and for now, they still think it's cool. The price was amazing and by far the Quest is the best looking van on the road. So far we have nothing major to complain about and things have been great! We love the comfort and roominess.
Fantastic Purchase
CmdrScotie,01/17/2010
Bought new in '06, and used it for errands and cross country trips. Plenty of room for the whole family (4 of us) with luggage. I've taken care of this van the way a vehicle is supposed to be taken care of, and have had no problems.
Pretty Good vehicle
quest888,08/31/2011
I bought my Quest brand new in january 2006 and I take good care of it, always have. It has paid me back well since I have never had any engine problems and it's going on 128,000 miles now. this van has taken me and my family everywhere. the only thing i have replaced is the engine mounts, one catalytic converter and lower control arms all after hitting the 5 year mark. it was expensive to replace these but considering the amount of driving i've done on it i didn't feel too bad and chalked it up to wear and tear. as far as the engine goes, no problemo! still running smooth like new! just take care of it and do not neglect regular maintenance services and this van will keep running well......
See all 60 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Quest
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 S Special Edition 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Nissan Quest?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Nissan Quest trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE is priced between $4,900 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 149852 and149852 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Nissan Quests are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Nissan Quest for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Quests listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 149852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Nissan Quest.

Can't find a used 2006 Nissan Quests you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Quest for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,430.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,835.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Quest for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,782.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Nissan Quest?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

