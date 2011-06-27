Vehicle overview

At the initial unveiling of the Quest, spokespeople have used words like "sexy," "sophisticated" and "stylish" to describe the Nissan minivan. Although it's a departure from the traditional bread boxes one often sees lined up in front of elementary schools in the afternoon, whether the Quest really qualifies as sexy is still a point of contention. Regardless of what image it conveys on the outside, the Nissan Quest is designed for family-friendliness on the inside.

For starters, it claims the widest opening rear sliding doors, as well as flat-folding seats for both the second and third rows. Interesting design features abound in this Nissan minivan, but unfortunately, form starts to get in the way of function. The center stack is a huge pod that houses all the audio, climate and navigation controls. It looks cool but offers little in terms of user-friendly ergonomics. There's a front overhead console with a sunglasses holder and dual maplights, and an available full-length rear overhead console to assist rear passengers with additional storage bins, lighting and air vents, but no lower center console between the second-row chairs.

Dual-zone automatic climate control is optional, while a rear heating and air conditioning system is standard. Also standard are side curtain airbags to protect the heads of those in all three rows. For power, Nissan Quest drivers have a 3.5-liter V6 engine at their service -- it's rated for 240 horsepower in this application. Although the engine is responsive underfoot, the wide gear ratios and sluggish downshifts from the base four-speed automatic transmission tend to blunt performance. SL and SE models come with a five-speed automatic that is much more responsive. While the Quest does boast distinctive styling, we suggest you shop around before falling for the shape. Though competitive in many areas, the 2006 Nissan Quest still isn't at the top of its class.