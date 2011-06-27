  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1996 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan claims that its Quest is the top-selling import-brand minivan. Actually, they're made in Ohio, in XE and luxury GXE trim, along with the closely related--but not identical--Mercury Villager. This year, Nissan infuses the Quest with several improvements to keep it competitive, including the addition of two important safety items.

Dual airbags replace those goofy motorized seat belts, and buyers can opt for an integrated child safety seat. Other interior refinements include new colors, new fabric styles, more storage space, and backlit switchgear. Outside, Nissan spruces the Quest up with seven new colors, freshened styling, and new wheels. New options include remote keyless entry, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a semi-automatic climate control system, and an automatic-on headlamp system.

Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock in trade. With seven-passenger Quest Trac Flexible Seating in an XE model, you can get 20 different combinations. In a GXE with captain's chairs, the total possibilities reach an even two dozen. Second row seats can fold down into a table, or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space, or slides forward on integrated tracks--all the way to the driver's seat.

Exceptionally smooth and quiet on the road, the Quest delivers more than adequate acceleration when merging or passing, courtesy of the 151-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 engine. The column-shifted four-speed automatic transmission changes gears neatly, without a hint of harshness, helped by electronic controls. You also get a smooth, comfortable highway ride and undeniably car-like handling--more so than most. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate.

Air conditioning and a tachometer are standard fare, while the GXE adds antilock braking (including rear disc brakes), a roof rack, and a host of powered conveniences. Distinctive in shape, enjoyable on the road, Quests are solidly assembled and perform admirably. Except for the upright seating position, it's easy to forget that you're inside a minivan, not a plain sedan.

1996 Highlights

Substantial upgrades include dual airbags, integrated child safety seats, side-impact protection meeting 1997 passenger car standards, revamped fabrics, new colors, freshened styling and a cool in-dash six-disc CD changer. The Quest is still in the hunt.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Nissan Quest.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Nissan Quest Minivan
Holly Bolinger,06/29/2005
I love this vehicle. I have put 56,000+ miles on it since I purchased it approx. 4 years ago and have had no major issues, other than normal maintenance. I feel safe no matter where I go; in-city or on the road. As with any car, though, keepting the oil changed regularly is a must. The Quest doesn't "eat" brakes as a few cars I have previously owned tended to do. One thing that has happened that I'm not so thrilled about is the automatic antenea has quite working but the radio still works just fine. In the future, I will continue to buy Nissan or foreign-made cars. I don't make enough money to take chances.
Great vehicle
Bobc284,02/10/2004
Absolutely the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Over 120,00 original miles with no major mechanical problems. Excellent handling and acceleration for a van, and better than many cars I've driven
Nissan Quest
Fadi,08/19/2010
I purchased this Nissan Quest twelve years ago & had no problems with it whatsoever. It has now 148,000 miles & still runs like a new car. Problem is I like to buy something newer & I'm not sure what to buy, not only that, I don't want to give this car away. In my opinion this car is worth much more than what the book shows.
Best car we ever had in our family !
Braune Family,10/03/2009
We love this car. We bought it in 1996 in California. It was our family car - 3 kids + 1dog. 55.000 miles - driving all year - never had any problem. Family moved - we shipped the car to Germany. Have been driving the car all the years - super cold winter, snow, Oktoberfest, hot summers.... never ever had any problems. Sparc plugs the same... Our grandchild likes the car. We had lots of other cars - BMW, Mercedes etc... they all had quality issues. Mercedes pretty bad. The Nissan Quest 1996 is a dream car. Pleasure to drive - still. Looks like pretty new - no rost, no problems. Our kids are out of the house and this car is still doing very well. It has 112.000 miles - BEST CAR EVER !!!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1996 Nissan Quest Overview

The Used 1996 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include GXE 3dr Minivan, and XE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Nissan Quest?

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Nissan Quest?

