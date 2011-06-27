  1. Home
1999 Nissan Quest Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plethora of seating options, bigger V6 engine, standard ABS.
  • Who needs 13 cupholders?!
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan's minivan factory is now cranking out a whole new Quest. For 1999, the minivan has been completely redesigned, both inside and out. The van's exterior is larger than before, with 4.6 more inches in length and 1.2 more inches in width. These new dimensions provide an extra 9.6 cubic feet of cargo volume for a total of 135.6 cubic feet. Stylistically, the Quest's front end is rounded with a chrome grille and new multiparabola headlights with crystalline lenses. A standard driver's side rear sliding door debuts on the van, making entry and exit easier for the kiddies.

Under the hood is a new 3.3-liter, 170-horsepower V6 engine that makes 200 foot-pounds of torque. This engine replaces the old 3.0-liter V6 and is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that changes gears neatly, without a hint of harshness due to electronic controls. Antilock brakes are now standard on all Quest models and the suspension has been enhanced to improve the van's already smooth, quiet, sedan-like ride.

This year, the minivan is available in three flavors: value-oriented GXE, new sporty SE with larger 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear stabilizer bar, and luxurious GLE trim, featuring leather seating and the Quest Trac flexible seating system. Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock in trade, and for 1999, a third-row limousine seating option is available. With seven-passenger Quest Trac Flexible Seating, you can get 24 different combinations with the bench seat and 66 with the second-row captains chairs. Second-row seats can fold down into a table, or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space, or slides forward on integrated tracks-all the way to the driver's seat. Storage compartments now total 31 and cupholders will hold 13 drinks throughout. To enhance storage even more, Nissan added an optional multi-adjustable Quest Smart Shelf with mesh net located behind the third row.

The Quest's dashboard gets a facelift for 1999 with the audio unit moved above the climate controls for easier access. An automatic headlight on/off switch can be set to sense the onset of darkness and automatically turn the headlights on. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate.

Distinctive in shape and enjoyable on the road, Quests are solidly assembled and perform admirably. Except for the upright seating position, it's easy to forget thatyou're inside a minivan.

1999 Highlights

Nissan redesigns its minivan for 1999 and adds a new SE trim level, standard driver-side sliding rear door and a more powerful engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Nissan Quest.

5(50%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
22 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome for a mini-van
Bill,08/07/2007
The best, most reliable vehicle I've ever owned, and that's saying something. Bought it brand new in '99 and I've never had a single problem with it, even with the miles at over 170,000. Even though my kids are driving themselves now I still get plenty of use out of the van and it's one of the most comfortable cars I've ever driven. Based on this I'd buy another Nissan in a heartbeat.
Trouble Free
Happy Owner,06/15/2007
Never had any problems with this van. Had Ford, Chevy and Dodge vans and this is by far superior in low maintenance costs. I have only had to do brakes, tires, oil changes and 30,000, 60,000 and 90,000 maintenance. Great for family vacations and shopping trips. Several trips to the hardware store and it will hold up to ten foot long boards and lots of bags of concrete, bark and potting soil. Drives and handles great. I also have a Frontier and am very impressed with Nissan reliability and dependability. Even with over 100,000 miles still feel comfortable with taking it on trips.
Pretty Good....I guess
#1 mom,06/18/2002
With only 30,000 miles on it, I've had too many problems. One day all the electrical items went out. We couldn't roll up the windows, move the seats or do anything electrical. We could just drive the car. Fron driver wheel squeeks when we turn. On the positive side, it's interior is the roomiest on the market. We looked at the Honda Odyssey, the Toyota Sienna and the Mazda van(Can't remember the name) and the Quest was much larger inside. I've had no engine problems yet (knock on wood) and the abundance of extra's is nice. Overall it's a good product, I just think we got a lemon as far as the electrical is concerned.
Not Great, But Definitely Good
NissanFan,09/13/2005
We purchased this van with 45k mi on it and have added another 60k w/o a major problem. I change the oil every 5k, and that's about it for service. Brake, shock, and tire wear have all been minimal. It starts and runs well in all weather, with one exception of a moderate lag at idle speed when the A/C compressor turns on. MPG is fair, usually 20-22. Seats are firm and comfortable. Driving position/feel is more carlike than other minivans. A little rust is beginning to show at the bottom of the sliding door panels, but the rest of the paint is good. One annoyance is that the latch on the passenger side sliding door window will not stay screwed in, but I would still buy this van again.
See all 22 reviews of the 1999 Nissan Quest
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Nissan Quest features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More About This Model

Despite the growing popularity of SUVs over the last five years, minivans continue to be a viable and lucrative segment of the automotive market. With 1.2 million units expected to sell in 1999, the minivan wars are being waged with ever-improving models from the likes of Chrysler, Ford, and, of course, Nissan.

The latest volley in this battle over parental (and shuttle fleet manager) dollars comes from Nissan in the form of its highly revised Quest model line. The Quest, which was introduced by Nissan in 1993, has been given more of everything (power, interior room, doors) for '99. The all-new body is 4.6-inches longer, 1.2-inches wider and 180 pounds lighter. By redesigning the frame, Nissan was able to improve torsional rigidity by 15 percent while giving the Quest better sound deadening for a more tranquil ride.

Inside is a larger cabin area (9.6 more cubic feet) than last year's model. To give a place for everything and to put everything in its place, the Quest boasts 31 storage areas including an innovative storage shelf system, located behind the third seat. Called the "Smart Shelf," this feature allows hard and soft items, like a baby stroller and grocery bags, to be stacked behind the third seat for increased and convenient cargo carrying. The shelf can be placed in one of three positions and it will hold up to 30 pounds.

Additional features like dual sliding doors, a third row "limousine" seating position and air conditioning round out the Quest's standard creature comforts. On SE and GLE models, options like a two position memory driver's seat, a six-disc center console-mounted CD player, and a second-row 12-volt outlet help make things easier on drivers and passengers. And even though they've been around for over a decade on Chrysler minivans, we're still impressed with the power rear-quarter windows that swing out at the touch of a button.

A new 3.3-liter V6 replaces last year's 3.0-liter engine. It produces 170 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque which makes driving the Quest about as fun as driving a minivan can be. It certainly isn't an underpowered vehicle and, even loaded with kids and stuff, the new V6 should keep you out of the truck lane when climbing mountain passes. All models benefit from an updated suspension and second-generation antilock brakes. On SE models, a rear stabilizer bar and 16-inch wheels make the Quest almost sporty ... almost.

Seated behind the driver's seat, Nissan's effort to improve ergonomics can be seen in the positioning of the steering wheel and the easy reach to most of the interior switches/knobs. The audio controls are located above the heating and air conditioning unit because, according to Nissan, the radio gets more attention then the climate control center. We agree, but one problem area still exists. When you tilt the steering wheel all the way up (as taller drivers will do) the column shifter effectively blocks the rear window switchgear (defrost, wiper) when in the "DRIVE" position. So, unless you want to stop and put the Quest in "PARK," you'll have to hope the rear window never fogs (or that you aren't over 6 feet tall).

We could also do without the "Push to Release" emergency brake. Besides the inevitable, "Where's the brake release lever?" that everyone goes through when first driving the car, it is counter-intuitive. Push harder on the brake to release it? No thanks, just give me an easy-to-reach lever.

Overall, the Quest makes a compelling argument for the vehicle shopper looking to transport people in comfort, but not necessarily style. The revised body, with its easy-to-use dual sliding doors, is, uh, unique. Yeah, that's the word we'll use for now, unique. Unfortunately for Nissan, the always-strong Grand Caravan and the newly revised Windstar make the minivan conflict an ever-raging battle, with little chance of the new Quest winning the war.

Research Similar Vehicles