1999 Nissan Quest Review
Pros & Cons
- Plethora of seating options, bigger V6 engine, standard ABS.
- Who needs 13 cupholders?!
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Nissan's minivan factory is now cranking out a whole new Quest. For 1999, the minivan has been completely redesigned, both inside and out. The van's exterior is larger than before, with 4.6 more inches in length and 1.2 more inches in width. These new dimensions provide an extra 9.6 cubic feet of cargo volume for a total of 135.6 cubic feet. Stylistically, the Quest's front end is rounded with a chrome grille and new multiparabola headlights with crystalline lenses. A standard driver's side rear sliding door debuts on the van, making entry and exit easier for the kiddies.
Under the hood is a new 3.3-liter, 170-horsepower V6 engine that makes 200 foot-pounds of torque. This engine replaces the old 3.0-liter V6 and is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that changes gears neatly, without a hint of harshness due to electronic controls. Antilock brakes are now standard on all Quest models and the suspension has been enhanced to improve the van's already smooth, quiet, sedan-like ride.
This year, the minivan is available in three flavors: value-oriented GXE, new sporty SE with larger 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear stabilizer bar, and luxurious GLE trim, featuring leather seating and the Quest Trac flexible seating system. Versatile passenger space is the Quest's stock in trade, and for 1999, a third-row limousine seating option is available. With seven-passenger Quest Trac Flexible Seating, you can get 24 different combinations with the bench seat and 66 with the second-row captains chairs. Second-row seats can fold down into a table, or be removed completely. The third-row seat also folds into a table, folds further for more cargo space, or slides forward on integrated tracks-all the way to the driver's seat. Storage compartments now total 31 and cupholders will hold 13 drinks throughout. To enhance storage even more, Nissan added an optional multi-adjustable Quest Smart Shelf with mesh net located behind the third row.
The Quest's dashboard gets a facelift for 1999 with the audio unit moved above the climate controls for easier access. An automatic headlight on/off switch can be set to sense the onset of darkness and automatically turn the headlights on. Visibility is great, too, from upright but comfortable seating that's tempting for a long trek. Gauges are small, but acceptable, and controls are pleasing to operate.
Distinctive in shape and enjoyable on the road, Quests are solidly assembled and perform admirably. Except for the upright seating position, it's easy to forget thatyou're inside a minivan.
